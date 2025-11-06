Nevis Tourism Authority Launches “Winter Reimagined,” Introducing Daily Winair Flights and Luxury Hotel Offers
Nevis welcomes winter with fresh energy. The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has introduced Winter Reimagined, a seasonal campaign designed to elevate the island’s profile through expanded flight access and curated accommodations offers that celebrate the island’s relaxed luxury and cultural character.
This initiative arrives with timely enhancements to regional connectivity. As of November 3, 2025, Winair now operates daily direct flights between St. Maarten and Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV), bringing the island within easier reach of international travelers. Through interline agreements with JetBlue and United Airlines in the U.S., and Air France, KLM, and British Airways in Europe, Nevis can now connect via Princess Juliana International Airport to major global gateways.
The streamlined travel path makes it significantly easier for guests arriving through hubs such as New York and Miami, eliminating multilayered transfers and setting the tone for a frictionless Caribbean holiday.
Greater Access, Elevated Experience
Winair’s expansion signals confidence in Nevis’s tourism trajectory. The new service provides welcome growth to the island’s airlift while reinforcing its appeal among travelers seeking an intimate escape with easy logistics.
To complement this progress, several of Nevis’s most charming properties are offering limited-time winter packages, adding a layer of value to the island’s quietly luxurious atmosphere.
Winter Travel Offers Across Nevis
Four Seasons Resort Nevis
Guests enjoy up to 25% off their stay when booked by December 31, 2026. The resort delivers world-class service, championship golf, and breezy beachfront dining, offering a polished introduction to island life.
Golden Rock Inn
Book three nights and receive a fourth night free when reserved by December 18, 2025. Located on the foothills of Nevis Peak, this newly MICHELIN-awarded 2 Keys property is a haven of art, design, and jungle-framed romance.
Oualie Beach Resort
Stay steps from calm Caribbean waters at this family-friendly property where bright beachfront cottages lean into simplicity. Receive a fifth night free when booked by April 13, 2026.
The Hermitage Nevis
Save 10% when booked by April 14, 2026. This historic inn is revered for its plantation-style cottages, farm-to-table cuisine, and unwavering Nevisian hospitality.
All offers apply to travel through 2026 and remain subject to availability and property-specific conditions.
A Caribbean Winter, Reimagined
Running November 2025 through March 2026, the Winter Reimagined campaign invites travelers to embrace “Nevis Naturally — Where the Extraordinary Feels Effortless.” The initiative highlights the island’s inherent ease, where adventures unfold through culture, nature, and culinary experiences.
Campaign Highlights
Barefoot Luxury
Boutique resorts and private villas that strike a harmonious balance between sophistication and simplicity.
Culture & Heritage
Visits to storied estates and the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, plus local storytelling that holds history close.
Romance & Milestones
A quietly stunning backdrop for weddings, honeymoons, and vow renewals.
Wellness & Nature
Hot springs, rainforest hikes up Nevis Peak, and relaxing water excursions energize both body and mind.
Culinary & Gastronomy
Island flavors shine through farm-to-table dining and special programming, including the celebrated Mango Festival.
Sustainability
Community-driven conservation efforts preserve the island’s natural resources. Through partners like C.A.R.E. SKN (Coral Reef Assistance, Restoration & Education), initiatives include coral nurseries and training programs for fishers in sustainable crab farming, ensuring that marine ecosystems remain protected for generations.
As ease of access improves and mindful conservation initiatives flourish, Nevis continues carving out its distinct identity in the Caribbean: grounded, warm, and effortlessly luxurious.
