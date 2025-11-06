Nevis Tourism Authority Launches “Winter Reimagined,” Introducing Daily Winair Flights and Luxury Hotel Offers

This initiative arrives with timely enhancements to regional connectivity. As of November 3, 2025, Winair now operates daily direct flights between St. Maarten and Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV), bringing the island within easier reach of international travelers. Through interline agreements with JetBlue and United Airlines in the U.S., and Air France, KLM, and British Airways in Europe, Nevis can now connect via Princess Juliana International Airport to major global gateways.