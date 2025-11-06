Woman relaxing on Paradise Beach at sunset with Nevis Peak in the distance
Golden hour on Paradise Beach captures the serene beauty that defines NevisPhoto Courtesy of Nevis Tourism Authority
Destinations

Nevis Tourism Authority Launches “Winter Reimagined,” Introducing Daily Winair Flights and Luxury Hotel Offers

Expanded Air Access and Limited-Time Resort Packages Position Nevis as the Caribbean’s Most Effortless Winter Escape
3 min read

Nevis welcomes winter with fresh energy. The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has introduced Winter Reimagined, a seasonal campaign designed to elevate the island’s profile through expanded flight access and curated accommodations offers that celebrate the island’s relaxed luxury and cultural character.

Aerial view of Four Seasons Nevis with Mount Nevis
Where mountain meets sea, Four Seasons Resort Nevis redefines island luxuryPhoto Courtesy of Nevis Tourism Authority

This initiative arrives with timely enhancements to regional connectivity. As of November 3, 2025, Winair now operates daily direct flights between St. Maarten and Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV), bringing the island within easier reach of international travelers. Through interline agreements with JetBlue and United Airlines in the U.S., and Air France, KLM, and British Airways in Europe, Nevis can now connect via Princess Juliana International Airport to major global gateways.

The streamlined travel path makes it significantly easier for guests arriving through hubs such as New York and Miami, eliminating multilayered transfers and setting the tone for a frictionless Caribbean holiday.

Greater Access, Elevated Experience

Woman walking down long pier toward Nevis beach and mountain.
Tray of tropical cocktails at sunset with ocean backdrop
Woman relaxing under a thatched umbrella by the sea

Winair’s expansion signals confidence in Nevis’s tourism trajectory. The new service provides welcome growth to the island’s airlift while reinforcing its appeal among travelers seeking an intimate escape with easy logistics.

To complement this progress, several of Nevis’s most charming properties are offering limited-time winter packages, adding a layer of value to the island’s quietly luxurious atmosphere.

Woman relaxing on Paradise Beach at sunset with Nevis Peak in the distance
Cipriani Launches U.S. Sales for Oceanfront Punta del Este Residences

Winter Travel Offers Across Nevis

Woman sitting on seaside rocks overlooking turquoise Nevis waters
Tranquil moments unfold along the untouched coastline of Lovers BeachPhoto Courtesy of Nevis Tourism Authority

Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Guests enjoy up to 25% off their stay when booked by December 31, 2026. The resort delivers world-class service, championship golf, and breezy beachfront dining, offering a polished introduction to island life.

Golden Rock Inn

Book three nights and receive a fourth night free when reserved by December 18, 2025. Located on the foothills of Nevis Peak, this newly MICHELIN-awarded 2 Keys property is a haven of art, design, and jungle-framed romance.

Oualie Beach Resort

Stay steps from calm Caribbean waters at this family-friendly property where bright beachfront cottages lean into simplicity. Receive a fifth night free when booked by April 13, 2026.

The Hermitage Nevis

Save 10% when booked by April 14, 2026. This historic inn is revered for its plantation-style cottages, farm-to-table cuisine, and unwavering Nevisian hospitality.

All offers apply to travel through 2026 and remain subject to availability and property-specific conditions.

Cocktail on seaside bar with woman watching the sunset in Nevis
Sundown serenity and signature cocktails define evenings on the islandPhoto Courtesy of Nevis Tourism Authority

A Caribbean Winter, Reimagined

Running November 2025 through March 2026, the Winter Reimagined campaign invites travelers to embrace “Nevis Naturally — Where the Extraordinary Feels Effortless.” The initiative highlights the island’s inherent ease, where adventures unfold through culture, nature, and culinary experiences.

Campaign Highlights

Barefoot Luxury

Boutique resorts and private villas that strike a harmonious balance between sophistication and simplicity.

Culture & Heritage

Visits to storied estates and the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, plus local storytelling that holds history close.

Romance & Milestones

A quietly stunning backdrop for weddings, honeymoons, and vow renewals.

Wellness & Nature

Hot springs, rainforest hikes up Nevis Peak, and relaxing water excursions energize both body and mind.

Plate of grilled lobster with rice, plantains, and a glass of wine
Island flavors take center stage with fresh lobster and tropical pairingsPhoto Courtesy of Nevis Tourism Authority

Culinary & Gastronomy

Island flavors shine through farm-to-table dining and special programming, including the celebrated Mango Festival.

Sustainability

Community-driven conservation efforts preserve the island’s natural resources. Through partners like C.A.R.E. SKN (Coral Reef Assistance, Restoration & Education), initiatives include coral nurseries and training programs for fishers in sustainable crab farming, ensuring that marine ecosystems remain protected for generations.

Woman walking barefoot along palm-lined beach at golden hour
A quiet stroll among palms reveals the serene rhythm of Nevisian lifePhoto Courtesy of Nevis Tourism Authority

As ease of access improves and mindful conservation initiatives flourish, Nevis continues carving out its distinct identity in the Caribbean: grounded, warm, and effortlessly luxurious.

Whether drawn by new flight routes, winter-only offers, or the promise of an unhurried island rhythm, travelers will find that Nevis rewards curiosity with beauty and quiet wonder.
Woman relaxing on Paradise Beach at sunset with Nevis Peak in the distance
$37 Million Ocean House Penthouse Redefines Caribbean Luxury Living

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Destinations
Accommodations
travel
Caribbean

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com