The Ultimate Guide to Luxury Holiday Hosting in Miami 2025: The Top 18 Venues for Elevated Seasonal Celebrations

Queen Miami Beach sets the tone for holiday soirées with a setting rooted in the grandeur of the historic Paris Theater. Across three levels of dining, including the rarefied Aiko private room, hosts can craft evenings that feel theatrical and high touch. With capacity for up to 277 seated guests or 577 standing, the venue is ideal for refined dinners, end-of-year celebrations, or exclusive buyouts. Queen’s meticulous renovation and gallery-worthy interiors create a cinematic backdrop for seasonal hosting that leans into decadence and spectacle.