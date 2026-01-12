Why Kilifi Is Emerging as Kenya’s Most Compelling Luxury Coastal Escape

Owned and operated by the Ehsani family, Tribe Hotels Group is known for building experiences rooted in Kenyan identity. Its portfolio includes the five-star Tribe Hotel, the four-star Trademark Hotel, Hero Bar, named “The Best Bar in Africa” by The World’s 50 Best Bars, Village Market, and acclaimed dining destinations such as BangBang, Mythos, and Pop’s. Tribe Beach House introduces a coastal dimension to this legacy while remaining grounded in the group’s cultural ethos.