Mardi Gras on the Emerald Coast: Where the Florida Panhandle Lets the Good Times Roll

Just west of Sandestin, The Pensacola Beach Resort presents a romantic alternative that pairs Carnival season with Valentine’s Day. From Friday, February 13 through Saturday, February 14, the beachfront property will offer a Valentine’s Weekend dining experience featuring a three-course menu. Highlights include Shrimp Cocktail, Prime Rib served with whipped potatoes, asparagus, au jus, and horseradish cream, and Chocolate Lava Cake with strawberry compote. Pricing is $75 per person, $80 for a two-top three-course experience, or $60 for the Prime Rib entrée only. The celebration extends to themed cocktails at the bar, including Mezcal My Heart and Petals and Kisses, making it an appealing option for couples blending Mardi Gras festivities with a coastal Valentine’s getaway.