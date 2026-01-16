Visit Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Kicks Off Next Week with a Seven-Day Celebration of the Broward County Culinary Scene
One of the brightest stars on the South Florida culinary event scene, Visit Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival radiates a special magic with intimate its chef-driven dinners, generous outdoor and indoor tastings, fine wines, nationally acclaimed and local culinary talent as well as hands-on classes and workshops. It is an immersive showcase of the skill, flavors, innovation and adventurous spirit of the Greater Fort Lauderdale culinary scene.
While many events have been sold out for weeks, food- and fun-lovers can still jump into the excitement with last-minute tickets for a handful of happenings—here’s a look at what is still available for you to enjoy.
Wok ‘n Roll
Hosted by celebrity chef Clarice Lam, Wok ‘n Roll is a longtime popular festival event, blending Asian street-food color and creativity with a down-home rock-and-roll vibe. Chefs Alex Kuk and Diego Ng showcase bold dishes inspired by culinary traditions across Asia. Guests wander through a lively, music-filled atmosphere while sampling featured chef-created bites, along with aromatic Asian specialties from top restaurants across Broward County. The picturesque waterfront setting, cultural flair and vibrant energy make this a truly memorable event. It takes place in Las Olas Promenade Park on January 22. Click for tickets.
Beachside Brunch
Hosted by Food Network Star Chef Nancy Fuller, Beachside Brunch treats guests to memorable traditional and creative brunch offerings prepared with coastal flair by notable chefs from restaurants throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale. As sun reflects off the sea and the waves lazily roll in, guests meander through gourmet stations sampling a scrumptious offerings, from fresh seafood and tropical pastries to egg and bacon offerings. Refreshing craft cocktails and inviting wine pours enhance the easygoing but elegant mood for a perfect South Florida mid-day dining experience. Beachside Brunch takes place at The Lawn at Las Olas Oceanside Park on January 25. Click for tickets.
Picnic in the Park
Everyone is welcome at Picnic in the Park—no ticket required. Sponsored by festival beneficiary Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Picnic in the Park includes curated food trucks, family-friendly cooking demonstrations, varied live entertainment, local artisan showcase and Teddy Bear Clinic for kids. It’s a family-friendly, entertaining day on the beach. So don’t forget your beach towels and chairs. The event takes place at Las Olas Oceanside Park. RSVP here.
Classes and Seminars
Attendees can gain hands-on experience and learn about culinary and beverage techniques through the festival’s a well-rounded series of classes and seminars led by award-winning chefs, sommeliers and mixologists. This year’s highlights include Cooking with Bourbon, where celebrity chefs Nancy Fuller and Jason Smith blend bourbon-infused flavor with hands-on fun, and Breaking Bao with James Beard Award–nominated Chef Clarice Lam and Chef Diego Ng, inspired by Lam’s acclaimed cookbook.
Select classes are still accepting participants. Click for an overview of offerings.
Always on the Menu: Innovation, Creativity and New Talent
“Year after year, Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival continues to grow, drawing more fans and chefs from around the world.”
Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale
Ritter continued, “This seventh annual celebration is our biggest yet, highlighting the incredible talent, flavors, and creativity that make the destination a premier culinary hub. Accompanied by national celebrity talent, the festival continues to showcase what makes Greater Fort Lauderdale unique.”
This year, the festival Dinner Series offers 10 distinctive dining experiences across Greater Fort Lauderdale. Each brings together celebrated chefs and culinary talent for outstanding experiences that showcase creativity, flavor and flair. The Festival Dining Series kicks off with the traditional opening night dinner at Heritage and continues with a lineup of exclusive experiences throughout the week.
These include standout collaborations Ukiah x Macchialina, hosted by Chef Michael Lewis and Chef Michael Pirolo, who join forces for a unique menu blending Japanese and Italian influences. Calusso x Mamani, hosted by Chef Jonathan Kaiser and Chef Christophe De Lellis, features creative Italian-French cuisine with curated cocktails and desserts. All dinners feature Michelin-recognized concepts or James Beard-nominated chefs.
Welcoming Back Perennial Favorite Events and Support for a Vital Cause
The festival’s much-anticipated signature events reflect the culinary spirit of Greater Fort Lauderdale and keep people coming back year after year. In addition to Thursday’s Wok ’n Roll, returning this year on Friday is BBQ at the Beach with Chef Jason Smith and special guest Ron “Captain Ron” Dimpflmaier. Guests enjoy a night of barbecue favorites and friendly pitmaster competition. Saturday’s festival highlight, The Grand Tasting, features more than 100 samplings and an exceptional cooking demonstration by Richard Blais, along with appearances by Eddie Jackson and Dimpflmaier.
The Festival also continues its tradition of giving back to the community by donating a portion of the proceeds to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
