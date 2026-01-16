Visit Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Kicks Off Next Week with a Seven-Day Celebration of the Broward County Culinary Scene

Hosted by Food Network Star Chef Nancy Fuller, Beachside Brunch treats guests to memorable traditional and creative brunch offerings prepared with coastal flair by notable chefs from restaurants throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale. As sun reflects off the sea and the waves lazily roll in, guests meander through gourmet stations sampling a scrumptious offerings, from fresh seafood and tropical pastries to egg and bacon offerings. Refreshing craft cocktails and inviting wine pours enhance the easygoing but elegant mood for a perfect South Florida mid-day dining experience. Beachside Brunch takes place at The Lawn at Las Olas Oceanside Park on January 25. Click for tickets.