Nevis Mango Festival 2026: The Sweetest Reason to Visit the Caribbean This July

The Nevis Mango Festival runs July 2-5, 2026, across the island, organized by the Nevis Tourism Authority.
Chef Eric Adjepong, the author and Food Network personality, headlines the 2026 edition, leading a supper club at Four Seasons Resort Nevis and a hands-on cooking masterclass.
Signature events include the Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl, the island-wide Passport Food Tour, and the closing celebration, For the Love of Mangoes.
Festival visitors can book stays at island hotels with offers of up to 25 percent off during the festival period.
There are few better excuses to point a summer itinerary at the Caribbean than a small island throwing a four-day party for its favorite fruit. From July 2 to 5, 2026, Nevis stages its annual Mango Festival, a celebration of the flavors, culture, and culinary creativity built around the Nevisian mango, with events running from an intimate supper club at the island's Four Seasons resort to a bar crawl along Pinney's Beach.
For travelers, the festival solves the question every Caribbean trip eventually asks: when to go. Early July puts visitors on Nevis at the height of mango season, with the island's restaurants, bars, and beaches organized around a single sweet theme and hotel offers of up to 25 percent off festival-period stays.
This year's headline chef is Eric Adjepong, the celebrated chef, author, and Food Network television personality known for his bold, globally inspired approach to modern cuisine. Adjepong anchors the festival's marquee culinary programming, opening the festivities alongside the Nevis Tourism Authority on the morning of July 2 at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.
That evening, Adjepong hosts the Supper Club at Mango Restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, an intimate, multi-course tasting menu where mangoes take center stage in every dish. On July 3, he leads a hands-on Cooking Masterclass, with each participant working a station alongside the chef on a mango-themed recipe, in plant-based or meat options.
The festival unfolds across the island rather than inside a single venue.
Thursday, July 2: The free opening ceremony at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, followed by Nevis Goes Mango, an island-wide culinary trail of mango-infused dishes and cocktails at participating restaurants and bars. The evening closes with the Adjepong-hosted Supper Club at Four Seasons Resort Nevis.
Friday, July 3: Mango Mania brings mixology competitions, a mango tug-of-war, and all-ages games to CHASKA Indian Cuisine and Bar, alongside the late-morning Cooking Masterclass. From 6:30 PM, the Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl winds through eight beach bars, each pouring mango cocktails created for the festival.
Saturday, July 4: The Passport Food Tour sends guests across the island collecting stamps as they sample mango-infused dishes and cocktails, either at their own pace or aboard a guided party bus.
Sunday, July 5: For the Love of Mangoes, the festival's signature event, fills Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park from morning to night with a cooking competition pitting top island chefs against one another, a kids' zone and mango hunt, and a closing concert under the stars.
Nevis rewards travelers who like their islands quiet and their hotels storied. Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the beachfront anchor of the island's luxury offering and the festival's Supper Club venue, is the natural base for festivalgoers. Montpelier Nevis, a boutique hideaway set on a 300-year-old sugar plantation, and Golden Rock Inn, eleven cottages scattered across 100 acres of tropical gardens, trade beach frontage for historic atmosphere.
Closer to the festival's beach action, The Hamilton Beach Villas and Spa sits directly on Pinney's Beach, the bar crawl's home turf, while Paradise Beach Nevis offers a secluded, Balinese-inspired villa escape. The Hermitage Plantation Inn, Mount Nevis Hotel, and Oualie Beach Resort round out an accommodations list with discounts of up to 25 percent during the festival window.
The festival is the hook; the island holds the rest of the trip. Nevis Peak rises at the island's center, with guided rainforest hikes and a summit climb rewarded by panoramic views of St. Kitts and the Caribbean Sea. The Nevis Equestrian Centre runs horseback rides through coconut groves along the Paradise Beach shoreline, and the surrounding waters offer snorkeling over reefs and deep-sea fishing for mahi-mahi and tuna.
History-minded travelers can start at Alexander Hamilton's birthplace, then cross the island on a guided tour tracing the founding father's origins. Getting there is part of the charm: visitors fly into St. Kitts and arrive by water taxi, or land directly on Nevis.
Tickets for individual festival events are available through the festival's official site, and several events, including the opening ceremony, are free and open to the public. For a Caribbean summer trip with a built-in itinerary, July 2-5 on Nevis is the one to book.
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