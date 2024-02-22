Indulge in Culinary Excellence: South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2024 Unveiled

About the Festival

Celebrating 23 Years of Culinary Excellence,

The SOBEWFF® is a beacon of gastronomy and enology, held in the vibrant backdrop of Miami Beach. This four-day, star-studded festival showcases the world's most renowned chefs, wine, and spirits producers, celebrating the art of gourmet cuisine and fine drinking. Scheduled for February 22 – 25, 2024, it's not just an event but a movement towards culinary innovation and education.

A Noble Cause

The festival's commitment to education is palpable, with all net proceeds benefiting the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. This contribution underscores the festival's dedication to nurturing the next generation of culinary and hospitality leaders.

History and Evolution

From Humble Beginnings

Originating in 1997 as the Florida Extravaganza at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus, the festival initially showcased wines paired with local cuisine, aiming to educate and delight. It was a modest affair that laid the groundwork for what would become a global phenomenon.

The Transformation

In 2002, under the guidance of Lee Brian Schrager, the festival was reimagined and relocated to South Beach, marking the birth of the SOBEWFF®. This move catapulted the event into the spotlight, attracting thousands and gaining international acclaim

Savoring the Extraordinary: A Journey Through Miami's Culinary Landscape at SOBEWFF®

Milestone Moments

Over the years, the festival has introduced innovative events like the BubbleQ®, Best of the Best at the Fontainebleau, and the family-friendly Fun and Fit as a Family. These additions, alongside the pivotal partnership with Food Network in 2007, have diversified the festival's appeal, making it a must-attend event for foodies worldwide.

Expansion and Impact

Expanding its footprint to Broward County and beyond, the festival has significantly impacted the local economy, with the 2018 edition alone injecting over $34 million into Miami-Dade County. Moreover, it's a platform that has raised over $34 million for FIU’s Chaplin School, emphasizing its role in academic advancement.

Innovation in Sustainability

The 2023 edition saw nearly 65K attendees and introduced groundbreaking sustainability efforts, including a comprehensive waste management system that diverted significant waste from landfills, showcasing the festival's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Looking Ahead

As SOBEWFF® launches its 23rd year, the excitement is palpable, with the promise of new culinary adventures, educational opportunities, and community engagement. Its evolution from a local wine tasting to an international culinary spectacle is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and the universal language of food and drink.

This festival not only celebrates culinary excellence but also embodies the spirit of education, community, and sustainability, making it a beacon for food enthusiasts, professionals, and students alike.

