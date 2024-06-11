Wynwood's Wild Weekend: III Points Festival Returns with a Bang

Today on June 11th, at 11:11 am, the highly anticipated 2024 edition of Miami staple III Points revealed its complete lineup, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Featuring over 60 groundbreaking acts, this festival is set to electrify the city.

Notable headliners include Massive Attack, Justice, Disclosure, and Jamie XX. These acts, alongside other renowned artists like REZZ, PinkPantheress, and Kaytranada, are guaranteed to deliver performances that will resonate long after the festival ends.

For those who revel in underground beats, III Points will feature dynamic performances from ISOxo, Mochakk, and the genre-blending Parliament Funkadelic. For fans of hip-hop, Miami’s own Rick Ross will bring his legendary energy to the stage to take us back in time.