Honoring a Legend: Celebration of Life for Renowned Architect Jeffrey Beers

Chef Costas Spiliadis, founder of estiatorio Milos, expressed his admiration and fond memories of Jeffrey: “Jeffrey Beers was more than a colleague; he was a dear friend whose work left a lasting impression not only on our restaurants but on the entire hospitality industry worldwide. Hosting Jeffrey’s Celebration of Life at Milos is an immense honor as it allows us to cherish his legacy surrounded by friends and loved ones who were touched by his remarkable talent and generous spirit in a space close to his heart. Jeffrey’s extraordinary contributions and friendships will forever be remembered and celebrated.”

Chef Daniel Boulud shared his experiences working with Jeffrey over the years: “I had the pleasure of working with Jeffrey on many projects over a couple of decades starting with our first restaurant together, DB Bistro. We continued with projects in Las Vegas, Singapore, Miami, and most recently the design of Café Boulud New York. Jeffrey was an artist with a brilliant mind, always pairing classic elegance with contemporary design. He was a passionate and talented architect who led and mentored the next generation with brilliance and good taste, and they will continue to carry on his legacy. Jeffrey was generous, kind, and fun to work with, and the entire hospitality industry misses him dearly.”

Chef Michael Lomonaco reflected on Jeffrey's impact and personality: “Jeffrey's endearing and warm personality made him a joy to know. I felt so lucky to have the opportunity to work with him on Porter House 18 years ago. His love for hospitality and restaurants made the design process exciting and never like work at all. His witty asides, great humor, and sunny smile made even the toughest meetings a pleasure. He brought so much creativity and enthusiasm to each project we worked on together. Jeffrey's generosity and kindness made everyone feel welcome and valued. As a talented architect and designer, Jeffrey could transform a client’s sketchy ideas into detailed, nuanced projects perfectly suited to their needs. His vision and infectious enthusiasm kept projects moving forward to achieve lasting success.”

Daniel Turtel, VP at Peter Luger Steak House, emphasized Jeffrey's understanding of space and atmosphere: “Jeffrey Beers understood how the space and atmosphere of a restaurant interact and knew what the critical elements are that give a restaurant its feeling. He and his team used that understanding to perfectly recreate the century-old Brooklyn charm of Peter Luger in a brand-new space in Las Vegas. His legacy will carry on through all of the legendary restaurants he’s designed across the world.”