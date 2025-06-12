Philanthropy in Full Bloom: Patricia and Roger Silverstein Host Kickoff Brunch for 2025 Hamptons Garden Gala

On a sunlit afternoon in Water Mill, Patricia and Roger Silverstein welcomed guests into their Hamptons home for an intimate kickoff brunch in honor of the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala, benefitting the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) Foundation. As longtime philanthropists and Co-Chairs of the event, the Silversteins gathered close friends and supporters to mark the official start of the gala season—infusing the social calendar with mission-driven momentum.