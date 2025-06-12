Philanthropy in Full Bloom: Patricia and Roger Silverstein Host Kickoff Brunch for 2025 Hamptons Garden Gala
A Summer Season Rooted in Purpose
On a sunlit afternoon in Water Mill, Patricia and Roger Silverstein welcomed guests into their Hamptons home for an intimate kickoff brunch in honor of the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala, benefitting the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) Foundation. As longtime philanthropists and Co-Chairs of the event, the Silversteins gathered close friends and supporters to mark the official start of the gala season—infusing the social calendar with mission-driven momentum.
Held on the grounds of their elegant estate, the brunch was more than a prelude to August’s marquee event; it was a reaffirmation of commitment to a cause that remains urgent, personal, and deeply impactful.
Familiar Faces and Shared Focus
Among the afternoon’s guests were Jean Shafiroff, Noreen Donovan, Peter Thomas Roth, Brian and Carrie Packin, James Byrnes, Rebecca Seawright, and others from the philanthropic and civic spheres. Together, they toasted the work of the Silverstein Dream Foundation and its partnership with the DRI Foundation, whose singular mission—to fund research that will cure diabetes—remains the beating heart of the gala.
The brunch set the tone for what’s to come: an event season grounded not just in celebration, but in community and progress.
Looking Ahead: The 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala
Scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025, the Hamptons Garden Gala will once again be held at the Silverstein residence in Water Mill. Designed as a sophisticated blend of garden-party charm and gala polish, the evening will include:
A lavish cocktail reception
An elegant seated dinner
Silent and live auctions
Live entertainment and dancing
Opportunities to directly support groundbreaking research and innovation in diabetes care
The evening reflects the unique ethos of the gala: part Hamptons soiree, part philanthropic accelerator—where summer style and serious impact go hand in hand.
The Work Behind the Celebration
At the center of it all is the Silverstein Dream Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating solutions for diabetes and its related complications. Its work spans academic research support, preventive health programs, and early-stage investments in transformative technologies—a strategic model designed to address both the present and future needs of those living with chronic disease.
The Foundation's ongoing collaboration with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation amplifies these efforts. Based in Florida, with a regional office in New York, the DRI Foundation is globally recognized for its singular focus: to fund the Diabetes Research Institute until a cure is found. Its urgency is unmistakable—and its impact, far-reaching.