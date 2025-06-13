Jean Shafiroff Honored at Belmont Child Care Association’s Spring Fling Hat Luncheon
A Floral Tribute to Giving
The Belmont Child Care Association, Inc. (BCCA) hosted its annual Spring Fling Hat Luncheon at the Garden City Hotel with the grace and grandeur fitting of its mission—and this year, one name stood at the center of it all: Jean Shafiroff. The philanthropist, author, and television host was honored for her longstanding dedication to underserved communities and her advocacy for children’s welfare, marking a high point in an already storied philanthropic career.
Known for its polished garden party atmosphere and kaleidoscope of hats, the luncheon brought together 250 guests in celebration of BCCA’s work, which includes Anna House, a pioneering early education facility located directly at Belmont Park. With floral motifs and a spirit of generosity in full bloom, the afternoon also set a new record—raising more than any Spring Fling in the event’s history.
Celebrating a Philanthropic Force
Jean Shafiroff, author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give, is no stranger to accolades. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and is known for chairing and underwriting high-impact galas and philanthropic events across the country. At the luncheon, her support of BCCA’s mission to provide STEAM-based education and childcare to backstretch families was recognized in both words and action.
In her acceptance remarks, Shafiroff shared:
“The work they do for child education and welfare for those who otherwise could not afford it is very important. The luncheon raised more funds than in prior years, which is wonderful. Thank you to all the supporters.”
Jean Shafiroff, Champion for Children, Philanthropy, and Purpose-Driven Style
Notable Guests and Afternoon Highlights
The room reflected a diverse network of civic and philanthropic leadership, with attendees including Susan Lucci, NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Congresswoman Laura Gillen, Bruce Blakeman, Vicki Schneps, Peter Thomas Roth, and Joan MacNaughton, among others.
Shafiroff arrived in a custom Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera ensemble, topped with a sculptural hat by Suzanne Hats NYC, exemplifying the event’s signature style. This year’s fashion sponsor was Sarah Flint, while Jane Taylor London served as the official virtual hat partner. A curated Spring Fling boutique featured luxury vendors including Helen Georgio, Merrichase, Sotre, Accessories by Sarah, and G. McGee, while Letitia Frye conducted the afternoon’s spirited auction.
Supporting the Backstretch Families
Founded in 1998, the Belmont Child Care Association has long filled a critical need within New York’s racing industry by offering year-round early childhood education to the children of stable workers. Through its programs at Anna House at Belmont and Faith’s House at Aqueduct, the BCCA provides families with access to safe, structured, and enriching learning environments that begin as early as 5:00 AM—a necessity given the unique schedules of the racing world.
Programs are designed with a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) focus, supporting foundational learning during the earliest stages of development.
As the garden-themed luncheon came to a close, the impact resonated well beyond the ballroom. Through Jean Shafiroff’s leadership and the collective support of the afternoon’s guests, the BCCA took another step forward in giving backstretch families what every child deserves: a strong start.