Jean Shafiroff Honored at Belmont Child Care Association’s Spring Fling Hat Luncheon

Jean Shafiroff, author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give, is no stranger to accolades. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and is known for chairing and underwriting high-impact galas and philanthropic events across the country. At the luncheon, her support of BCCA’s mission to provide STEAM-based education and childcare to backstretch families was recognized in both words and action.