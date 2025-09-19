Experience Fall in Downtown Coral Gables: Dining, Culture, and Seasonal Events

October also ushers in a lineup of Halloween events for all ages. Families can visit the Pumpkin Patch at Ponce Circle Park on October 18 or enjoy Trick or Treat on the Mile on October 25. That same day, the Coral Gables Museum hosts its Annual Doggie Costume Contest. For adults, the “Drink or Treat” celebration on October 31 offers a spirited way to close the month.