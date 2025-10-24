Coastal Holidays Await: The Best Fall and Winter Experiences in Newport Beach 2025

Newport Harbor will once again shimmer with holiday magic during the 117th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, themed “Magical Nights of Lights.” The event transforms the waterfront into a spectacle of decorated yachts, kayaks, and waterfront homes glowing in festive splendor. Newport Beach native and Hollywood actor Ted McGinley will serve as Grand Marshal for opening night, which includes fireworks at 6:15 p.m. and a lively Holiday Market at Marina Park with food vendors, local artisans, and entertainment. As one of the most anticipated holiday events in Newport Beach, admission remains free, inviting all to experience this century-old tradition.