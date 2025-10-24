Coastal Holidays Await: The Best Fall and Winter Experiences in Newport Beach 2025

As the weather cools and the holidays approach, Newport Beach is embracing the season with a coastal twist. The Southern California destination, known for its timeless seaside elegance and cultural flair, unveils a calendar rich in fall and winter events that blend luxury, creativity, and community spirit. From the highly anticipated opening of the Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel to the city’s beloved Christmas Boat Parade, every corner of this coastal enclave comes alive with celebration.
Set against the golden coastline, the Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel reimagines the charm of a classic seaside escape with a modern sensibility. The 25-room boutique hotel offers guests a nostalgic yet refined experience, complete with curated amenities such as custom beach coolers, complimentary bike rentals, and beach toys for leisurely afternoons by the shore. Two open-air gathering spaces, The Penny and The Pearl, provide idyllic settings for everything from golden hour cocktails to private celebrations. It’s a fitting addition to Newport Beach’s collection of sophisticated coastal stays.
Newport Harbor will once again shimmer with holiday magic during the 117th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, themed “Magical Nights of Lights.” The event transforms the waterfront into a spectacle of decorated yachts, kayaks, and waterfront homes glowing in festive splendor. Newport Beach native and Hollywood actor Ted McGinley will serve as Grand Marshal for opening night, which includes fireworks at 6:15 p.m. and a lively Holiday Market at Marina Park with food vendors, local artisans, and entertainment. As one of the most anticipated holiday events in Newport Beach, admission remains free, inviting all to experience this century-old tradition.
The Balboa Bay Resort, Newport’s only Forbes Four-Star waterfront property, is transforming into a coastal winter wonderland this season. The festivities begin with the Moonlight Market on November 22, featuring local vendors, seasonal bites, and artisanal cocktails. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony brings the joy of the holidays to life with performances by Santa, Mrs. Claus, and festive characters, culminating in the illumination of a 20-foot Christmas tree.
Guests can also indulge in the Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet on November 27, curated by Executive Chef Diego Bernal. Highlights include carving stations with turkey, prime rib, and salmon, complemented by Balboa Bay’s iconic seafood display and a complimentary wine tasting station.
The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at VEA Newport Beach welcomes locals and travelers alike for an evening of festive treats, live entertainment, and a visit from Santa. For those seeking an immersive seasonal escape, the Holiday Haven Suite offers a cozy oceanfront retreat complete with twinkling décor, a private hot cocoa bar, gingerbread kits, and holiday games. It’s a quintessential example of how Newport Beach luxury hotels infuse warmth and creativity into every guest experience.
Beyond the headline events, Newport Beach’s “50 Days of Festive Fun” keeps the city sparkling throughout the holiday season. Visitors can explore pop-up markets like the Crystal Cove Holiday Bazaar, attend tree lighting ceremonies, and admire the Ring of Lights home décor competition, where waterfront residences compete in dazzling displays. It’s a celebration of community spirit and craftsmanship that continues to define Newport Beach as Southern California’s ultimate holiday destination.
With new openings, award-winning festivals, and seaside traditions, Newport Beach’s fall and winter events offer more than a glimpse of luxury—they reveal the city’s cultural heart. This season, the coastal community captures what makes it truly timeless: an effortless blend of sophistication, creativity, and connection that keeps visitors returning year after year.
