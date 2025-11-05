Fantasy, Festivities and Friendly Fright Highlight the Belgrove Resort’s Spine-Tingling Halloween Haunt
Spooky otherworldly spirits, macabre dinner parties, bubbling cauldrons and cob-webbed corners brought the fright-filled holiday season to life at West Palm Beach’s Belgrove Resort & Spa as overnight guests and local revelers gathered for a one-of-a kind Halloween celebration. The occasion’s dark ghoulish spirit primed the crowd for an evening of lighthearted, exuberant fun.
A Haunted Hideaway
For many party-goers who sought a distinctive Halloween experience, the trick was trading in the crowds and bustle of the typical Palm Beach scene for a more relaxed and convivial setting. After passing through the newly opened resort’s sprawling entry grounds and opulent lobby, the treat continued as they were escorted into a discreet haunted hideaway with generous space to dance, circulate, forge new connections and enjoy an evening of easygoing fun--often rare in today’s hectic world. At the Belgrove, even event parking is abundant and free!
In fact, this was this was the kind of party that is rapidly becoming a hallmark of the unique luxury property in a town, which by contrast, is known for its large-scale and often impersonal events.
“Distinguishing our resort which is the only one in Palm Beach with a generous and varied event calendar that appeals to widely ranging clientele is an important part of our vision and sets our property apart,” explains Brittany Drenth, General Manager of the Belgrove Resort & Spa, which opened its doors in Mach 2025.
“Whether a sports tournament or clinic, weekend activation, special party or wellness retreat, our offerings appeal to guests from across the country, staycationers, local residents and sometimes all three. We welcome everyone to experience our approachable brand of luxury in a way they can enjoy.”
All In for an Evening of Spooky Fun
Greeted by the Belgrove’s welcoming staff, retro horror stars, Victoria’s Secret models, sexy nurses and superheroes rubbed shoulders with otherworldly aliens, celebrity-chasing paparazzi, an imposing phantom of the opera and a geisha (yours truly) clad in an authentic imported Japanese kimono. As the room filled, costumed creativity hit a high note, and the music began, launching the immersive, high-energy celebration.
Guests were treated to a curated selection of tempting Halloween-themed cocktails, as well as an open bar, that continued to flow into the late hours. The spooky mood continued to play out in the food action stations. Think Graveyard Greens build-your-own salad bar that included olive eyeballs; Taco Terror Stand with werewolf carnitas and ghost bell pepper chicken; Pasta Cauldron Station featuring fresh rigatoni with bloody bolognaise sauce . . . and much more. The casual but impeccably prepared menu kept guests well sated and provided ample energy for the supernatural fun ahead.
The Monster Mash with Palm Beach Attitude
Meanwhile, clad in her costumed Goth best, DJ Cat Shell kept the crowd moving on the floor all evening with an eclectic mix of beats, from today’s favorites to a full lineup of retro hits that delivered something for everyone. The energy in the room was electric, as dance moves took on new creativity and people joined strangers and large groups. It seemed everyone let their hair down. But after all this was Halloween, and maybe it wasn’t their real hair.
After strutting their stuff around the floor for two rounds of evaluation by guests and staff, a creatively designed skeleton couple emerged as the Best Costume award winners.
Later, outside on the spacious patio, a Trick-or-Treat Desserts presentation kept guests circulating to enjoy the candy apples, pumpkin cupcakes, assortment of Halloween candy and other seasonal treats.
Conversation and Cocktails Flow
As the party progressed, it seemed to cast a spell of its own, making the event feel more like a gathering of friends than electric groups of strangers. Conversation and cocktails flowed. I personally spent time with a professional singer and musical talent booker, cookbook author, and consulting lecturer, along with his fiancé, an interior designer from Oklahoma whose family owns one of the largest dairy farms in the country.
Fun and friendship blossomed when my new designer friend disappeared to her room and returned with a sleek French maid costume that she insisted was infinitely more flattering and comfortable in the heat, albeit a bit unconventional, under my Asian kimono than my dreary leggings and tee. Soon Opening the Kimono was a phrase on everyone’s lips.
“Few if any resorts have a full roster of special events and certainly not events similar to ours,” noted Ms. Drenth, who plays an active role in planning and flawlessly managing them, along with her dedicated team. She speaks enthusiastically about the events program as well as the special attributes of the property itself.
A Resort with Something for Everyone
Recent events have included Masters Golf Weekend which elevated the viewing excitement with food favorites, cigar pairings and sangria and bloody mary bars. At the Kentucky Derby Celebration, guests relaxed poolside with exclusive Derby-inspired bites and cocktails, along with live music. Cabana Trick or Treat offered youngsters ten themed poolside cabanas, costume contests and more.
Coming up is Thanksgiving at The Belgrove, featuring a classic seasonal feast, complemented by special crafts, projects and surprises for a memorable occasion.
Delivering The Best of Both Worlds
“We’re a very special property,” Ms. Denth emphasizes. She explains that with lush panoramic grounds, the Belgrove is a tranquil nature-filled respite nestled along Lake Mangonia in West Palm Beach. Along with this, its elevated features and facilities make the resort a complete luxury destination in its own right. At the same time, the property is only minutes from the glamour and rich cultural excitement of iconic Worth Avenue and Palm Beach.
“Here, our guests have the best of both worlds.”
The Belgrove houses three pools, five gourmet restaurants, state-of-the-art sports and spa facilities and luxuriously appointed accommodations. For the discerning golfer, a special highlight is the private, members-only Dutchman’s Pipe Golf Club with its Jack Nicklaus Signature-designed 7,300-yard course.
The thoughtfully-designed fitness center provides expert classes, a full range of advanced equipment and such luxurious indulgences as cold plunges, saunas, lounges, steam rooms and relaxation spaces.
“Our special events are just one more draw and a great way build a community and introduce people to the property.”
