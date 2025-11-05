Fantasy, Festivities and Friendly Fright Highlight the Belgrove Resort’s Spine-Tingling Halloween Haunt

Meanwhile, clad in her costumed Goth best, DJ Cat Shell kept the crowd moving on the floor all evening with an eclectic mix of beats, from today’s favorites to a full lineup of retro hits that delivered something for everyone. The energy in the room was electric, as dance moves took on new creativity and people joined strangers and large groups. It seemed everyone let their hair down. But after all this was Halloween, and maybe it wasn’t their real hair.