Los Angeles brings its own distinctive sparkle to the holiday season, mixing sunshine with festive lights, outdoor celebrations, and the kind of creativity only this city can deliver. From illuminated gardens and iconic studio experiences to seaside festivities and family-friendly attractions, LA turns December into a vibrant, warm-weather winter wonderland. Whether you're a local planning your annual traditions or visiting for a holiday escape, these are the best things to do in Los Angeles for the holidays this year.
Where: South Coast Botanic Garden (26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274)
When: Select dates in November and December
Why go: Step into a dreamlike realm where nature and starlight converge. Returning to Los Angeles after a sold-out season, Astra Lumina transforms the South Coast Botanic Garden into a celestial landscape of glowing installations, cosmic projections, and melodic atmospheres. Created by the award-winning studio Moment Factory, this illuminated night walk invites guests of all ages to follow a one-mile pathway through fields of light and sound, rediscovering the magic of the night sky with every step.
Good to know: The experience lasts about one hour. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended, as parts of the path are unpaved. Parking is available for purchase in advance, and all onsite transactions are cashless.
Where: The Grand Annex Music Hall (434 West 6th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731)
When: December 18 and 19
Why go: This immersive twist on Dickens’ classic brings A Christmas Carol to life through a dark Victorian lens, pairing key scenes with four holiday-themed cocktails crafted to match each ghostly encounter. Set inside the intimate Grand Annex Music Hall, the performance blends theater, storytelling, and mixology into a spirited evening that’s perfect for anyone wanting a more atmospheric, adults-only holiday experience.
Good to know: The experience runs 90 minutes and tickets often sell out due to the limited run.
Where: CineVita (1248 S District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90303)
When: Select dates in December
Why go: Hosted by Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, this cinematic holiday concert brings more than 25 iconic holiday movie soundtracks to life inside CineVita, the world’s largest mirrored Spiegeltent. Backed by an electrifying ensemble of singers, dancers, and an 8-piece band, the production blends big-band arrangements, show-stopping choreography, and nostalgic film moments into a dazzling, Hollywood-style celebration. It’s a high-energy, family-friendly experience created by the award-winning team behind Love Actually Live, making it one of LA’s must-see holiday events.
Good to know: The show runs about two hours. CineVita features fully communal seating across balcony, floor, booth, and standing-room zones, with private table upgrades available.
Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, 91203)
When: December 12, 2025, January 17, and February 13, 2026
Why go: Step into an enchanting world where classical ballet meets luminous artistry. In this glowing reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, six dancers perform against a backdrop of darkness, their movements illuminated by vibrant, glow-in-the-dark costumes. Every twirl and leap transforms the stage into a living painting of light and grace, an unforgettable blend of dance, innovation, and fairy-tale wonder.
Good to know: The performance lasts about 60 minutes with no intermission. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arrive early for the best view.
Where: The Wisteria Theater (7061 Vineland Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91605)
When: December 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, and 21
Why go: If you love holiday movies but can’t resist poking fun at them, this wildly irreverent Christmas parody musical delivers pure festive chaos. Packed with outrageous characters, sharp comedy, original songs, and every holiday trope turned hilariously upside down, FROST MY LIFE! follows a high-powered marketing exec whose life unravels into small-town mayhem, demonic dolls, and reindeer disasters. It’s campy, clever, and the perfect over-the-top holiday night out.
Good to know: Matinees run from 3–5 p.m., with evening shows from 8–10 p.m. The venue offers free onsite parking. Hot cocoa, festive cocktails, and holiday-themed drinks are available throughout the show and ugly sweaters or holiday glam are fully encouraged.
Where: Heritage Square Museum (3510 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031)
When: Select dates in November and December
Why go: Yuletide Cinemaland transforms Heritage Square Museum into a nostalgic, lantern-lit holiday village with Victorian architecture, festive décor, guided home tours, live music, and cozy outdoor screenings of beloved Christmas movies. Walk through a twinkling light tunnel, visit themed bars and food trucks, browse the Yuletide Market, write letters to Santa, and settle in for classic holiday films under the stars. With multiple themed nights throughout the season, it’s one of Los Angeles’ most charming and atmospheric holiday traditions.
Featured Movie Nights: Event Details & Tickets
November 29: Home Alone & Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
December 6: Elf & A Christmas Story
December 13: The Nightmare Before Christmas & How The Grinch Stole Christmas
December 20: The Santa Clause
December 21: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & The Muppet Christmas Carol
December 23: Elf & Home Alone
Good to know: Doors typically open at 5:30 p.m. Complimentary seating is provided, blankets are available for purchase, and outside food is allowed (no outside alcohol). Full bars, concessions, and food trucks operate throughout the evening.
Where: The Autry Museum of the American West (4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027)
When: December 6
Why go: The Autry transforms into a festive Western-themed holiday celebration with live music, crafts, treats, and a cheerful visit from Santa Claus. Families can enjoy ornament making, games in Santa’s Christmas Village, holiday shopping, and access to the museum’s popular exhibitions, including Creative Continuities and Black Cowboys: An American Story. It’s a warm, community-focused event set in the heart of Griffith Park and perfect for a full day of holiday fun.
Good to know: Santa photo sessions run from 1–3 p.m. for members only, and from 3–5 p.m. for members and general visitors. Autry Members receive free admission and a 20% discount at The Autry Store. Free parking is available on site.
Where: Beverly Center (8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048)
When: Select dates in November and December
Why go: This immersive North Pole adventure turns kids into holiday explorers with their very own Passport to Santa. At each themed stop from Frosty’s Freeway to Gingerbread Grounds children collect stamps, meet beloved holiday characters, play festive games, and complete hands-on activities before reaching Santa’s Christmas Carnival for a joyful finale. It’s interactive, imaginative, and ideal for families looking for a holiday experience that goes far beyond a traditional Santa photo.
Good to know: The full experience lasts about two hours. Take the Grand Court elevators (between H&M and UNIQLO) to reach the 8th floor.
Where: 119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105
When: December 13
Why go: Celebrate the holidays with a nostalgic tribute to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. This lively dinner show features Danny Memphis performing Elvis’ greatest hits including his beloved Christmas classics in an intimate Old Pasadena venue. With a two-course dinner, festive atmosphere, and plenty of musical swagger, it’s a memorable night out for Elvis fans, families, and anyone who loves a little rock ’n’ roll with their holiday season.
Good to know: Doors open at 7 p.m. and your ticket includes a two-course dinner (entrée selection required at booking).
Where: The Biltmore Los Angeles (506 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90071)
When: December 21
Why go: Set inside the historic and opulent Biltmore Hotel, this candlelit holiday concert brings winter classics to life through an enchanting live performance by the Orchid Quartet. From Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker favorites to O Holy Night, What Child Is This, and selections from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, the program blends warmth, nostalgia, and world-class musicianship. Surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles, it’s one of the most atmospheric and elegant ways to celebrate the season in Downtown LA.
Good to know: The concert lasts 60 minutes and begins promptly, late entry isn’t permitted. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime, and seating within each zone is first come, first served.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027)
When: November 13 – January 11
Why go: This annual after-dark event transforms the zoo into a vibrant world of towering lantern sculptures, immersive light trails, and playful projections celebrating wildlife and nature. Visitors will explore illuminated ecosystems from oversized bird and insect lanterns to glowing African savanna landscapes all nestled within the zoo’s lush setting. With free parking, seasonal treats, and plenty of photo-worthy installations, it's one of the most magical ways to enjoy the holidays in Los Angeles.
Good to know: Timed nightly entry is required; buy ahead to secure your preferred slot.
Where: Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, CA
When: November 14 – January 7
Why go: Disneyland turns into a full-scale winter wonderland during the holidays, blending classic attractions with festive overlays, seasonal shows, specialty foods, and sparkling décor across both parks. From A Christmas Fantasy Parade and it’s a small world Holiday to the vibrant Disney Festival of Holidays at California Adventure, the resort delivers nonstop cheer for families, Disney fans, and holiday-season travelers alike. With beloved characters in new seasonal attire, snow-filled nighttime spectaculars, and themed rides across Cars Land, it’s one of Southern California’s most magical ways to celebrate the season.
Good to know: Theme park reservations are required, and holiday dates book up quickly. Seasonal treats, specialty merchandise, and limited-time overlays are available throughout the resort. Hotel guests receive early entry options, and several holiday room offers run through mid-December.
Where: Newport Harbor, starting and ending at the tip of Lido Isle
When: December 17–21
Why go: Now in its 117th year, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is one of the oldest and most celebrated holiday traditions in the country and for good reason. Dozens of yachts, boats, kayaks, and canoes glide across the harbor in full festive regalia, each illuminated to match this year’s theme, “Magical Night of Lights.” Spectators line the waterfront to watch the procession sparkle across the water while the surrounding homes participate in the Ring of Lights, a friendly competition where bayside houses deck themselves out with extravagant holiday displays. Together, they transform Newport Harbor into one of the most dazzling holiday destinations in California.
Good to know: Viewing is free and possible from nearly anywhere along the harbor. Arrive early for the best spots. Fireworks launch off Newport Pier on opening night at 6:15 p.m.
Where: Dolby Theatre (6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA)
When: December 19–28
Why go: A cherished holiday tradition returns with the Los Angeles Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, staged in the iconic Dolby Theatre. This version remains faithful to the classic story of Clara, the Nutcracker, the Mouse King, and the Land of Snow, but with a distinctly Southern California twist. Scenes move from Spanish-style Hancock Park to snowy Big Bear to beachside Venice, offering a uniquely LA take on the timeless ballet.
Good to know: No cameras or recording devices are permitted during the performance. Arrive early to secure your seats and get settled.
Los Angeles does the holidays its own way with palm trees wrapped in lights, outdoor movies under the stars, festive concerts, immersive art experiences, and traditions that feel both timeless and uniquely Southern California. Whether you’re looking for family outings, romantic nights, or something completely unexpected, the city offers countless ways to celebrate the season. For even more holiday activities and events happening across LA, visit Fever and keep the celebrations going.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.