Inside the 70th Viennese Opera Ball Kickoff Hosted by Jean Shafiroff in New York
A Milestone Evening in New York Society
New York’s cultural calendar welcomed a meaningful moment on December 22, 2025, as philanthropist, television host, and author Jean Shafiroff hosted and underwrote an elegant reception at her New York residence to officially kick off the 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball. The gathering brought together more than 100 guests to mark one of the city’s most enduring white-tie traditions while ushering in a landmark anniversary season.
The evening served as both a pre-holiday celebration and a formal start to the countdown toward the 70th Anniversary Viennese Opera Ball, scheduled to take place in 2026. Long regarded as a bridge between Austrian heritage and American cultural life, the Ball continues to stand as a symbol of diplomacy, classical arts, and international friendship.
Honoring Leadership and Legacy
During the reception, New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright presented Citations to Jean Shafiroff and the Viennese Opera Ball in recognition of their longstanding contributions to philanthropy and cultural stewardship. The acknowledgments underscored the Ball’s role as both a social institution and a charitable platform within New York’s arts community.
As a longtime supporter, past honoree, and chairwoman of the Viennese Opera Ball, Shafiroff has been instrumental in guiding the organization through decades of tradition while keeping its mission relevant to contemporary audiences.
Opera, Wine, and Austrian Tradition
The evening unfolded with performances by acclaimed opera stars Elizabeth Sutphen, soprano, and Brandon Cedel, bass-baritone, setting an appropriately classical tone for the anniversary season ahead. Their performances highlighted the Ball’s continued commitment to opera and classical music as living art forms rather than historical artifacts.
Guests also enjoyed Austrian white wine from Domäne Wachau, one of Austria’s leading estates known for organically farmed vineyards. The wine was generously provided by importer González Byass USA, adding an authentic taste of Austria to the New York evening.
A Chairwoman Reflects on the Moment
“The Viennese Opera Ball represents elegance, culture, and the timeless beauty of the arts.”
Jean Shafiroff, Chairwoman of the Viennese Opera Ball
She continued, “It is a privilege to host this gathering in celebration of its 70th year as we honor tradition while supporting the next generation of artistic excellence. As a past honoree and chairwoman, I look forward to the 70th Anniversary Gala and am excited to chair it once again.”
Her remarks captured the spirit of the evening, one rooted in respect for history while remaining focused on the future of cultural patronage.
Looking Ahead to the 70th Anniversary Ball
Founded in 1955, the Viennese Opera Ball has become one of New York’s most storied cultural events, blending classical music, Viennese ballroom tradition, and charitable impact. The 70th Anniversary Ball will continue that legacy when it returns on Friday, May 8, 2026, promising a grand celebration of art, diplomacy, and shared heritage.
Notable attendees at the kickoff reception included Silvia Frieser, Elizabeth Sutphen, Brandon Cedel, Jay Hershenson, Ramona Singer, Louise Braver, Jennifer Santos, Hayley Monek, Emily Mohr, Diana Bocsha, Devon Birkshire, Paulo Carminati, Melanie Eimesser, Nicole Chessin, Isabelle Harnoncourt, Simona Petrova, Malan Breton, Ted Vassilev, and Stefanie Eimesser, reflecting the Ball’s wide-reaching appeal across cultural, fashion, and philanthropic circles.
