Jean Shafiroff Hosts a Holiday Reception Advancing Equity for The New York Women’s Foundation

Jean Shafiroff’s hosting role aligns with her broader philanthropic footprint. She serves on the boards of multiple charitable organizations, chairs numerous galas each year, and frequently underwrites events supporting women’s rights, underserved communities, health care, and animal welfare. She is the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give and the host of the television show Successful Philanthropy, extending her advocacy through media and public dialogue.