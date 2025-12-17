Jean Shafiroff Hosts a Holiday Reception Advancing Equity for The New York Women’s Foundation
A Holiday Gathering with Purpose in New York
On December 17, 2025, philanthropist, television host, and author Jean Shafiroff opened her New York residence for an elegant holiday reception benefiting The New York Women’s Foundation. The 75-guest gathering marked the season with intention, centering the Foundation’s mission to advance gender, economic, and racial equity across New York City.
The evening reflected Shafiroff’s long-standing relationship with the Foundation as a board member, supporter, and advocate, underscoring a shared focus on community-led solutions and sustained philanthropic engagement.
Civic Recognition and Community Leadership
A highlight of the evening came when Rebecca Seawright presented official Citations to both Jean Shafiroff and The New York Women’s Foundation. The recognition honored their leadership in philanthropy and their ongoing efforts to address systemic inequality and break cycles of poverty across the city.
The presentation added a civic dimension to the celebration, linking private philanthropy with public acknowledgment of impact.
A Seasonal Performance and Thoughtful Atmosphere
The holiday spirit extended beyond décor and conversation. Fashion designer Malan Breton delivered a vocal performance that brought a personal, artistic note to the evening, reinforcing the event’s blend of culture and cause.
Leaders from The New York Women’s Foundation also addressed guests, expressing appreciation for Shafiroff’s enduring commitment and for the growing community support at a critical moment for equity and justice in the city.
The Work Behind the Celebration
As one of the nation’s leading gender-focused public foundations, The New York Women’s Foundation has invested more than $130 million in over 500 organizations since its founding in 1987. Its work centers on economic security, health access, safety, and leadership development, while driving systems-level change through strategic grantmaking and community partnerships.
The reception served as a reminder that progress is sustained through long-term investment and consistent advocacy rather than one-time gestures.
A Well-Heeled Guest List
The evening brought together a cross-section of philanthropic, civic, and cultural leaders. Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Ana L. Oliveira, Mary Baglivo, Sojourner Rivers, Kerry-Ann Henry, Kimberley Moore, Susan Gutfreund, Madeline Lamour Holder, James Meguerian, Rebecca Seawright, Jay Hershenson, Marc Rosen, Vanessa Noel, Malan Breton, Flo Anthony, Michael Spinks, and Maria and Kenneth Fishel.
Their presence reflected the Foundation’s broad network of supporters and collaborators committed to advancing equity across New York.
Jean Shafiroff’s Ongoing Philanthropic Leadership
Jean Shafiroff’s hosting role aligns with her broader philanthropic footprint. She serves on the boards of multiple charitable organizations, chairs numerous galas each year, and frequently underwrites events supporting women’s rights, underserved communities, health care, and animal welfare. She is the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give and the host of the television show Successful Philanthropy, extending her advocacy through media and public dialogue.
Closing Reflections
The holiday reception demonstrated how seasonal gatherings can carry lasting impact when paired with clear purpose. By bringing supporters together in an intimate setting, Jean Shafiroff and The New York Women’s Foundation reinforced a shared commitment to equity that extends well beyond one evening, setting a thoughtful tone for the year ahead.
