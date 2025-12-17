Ana L. Oliveira, Jean Shafiroff, and Mary Baglivo standing together at the reception
Hosts and foundation leaders gather during Jean Shafiroff’s holiday receptionPhoto Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
Legacy and Connections

Jean Shafiroff Hosts a Holiday Reception Advancing Equity for The New York Women’s Foundation

An Intimate New York Gathering Blends Seasonal Elegance, Civic Recognition, and a Sustained Commitment to Gender Justice
3 min read

A Holiday Gathering with Purpose in New York

On December 17, 2025, philanthropist, television host, and author Jean Shafiroff opened her New York residence for an elegant holiday reception benefiting The New York Women’s Foundation. The 75-guest gathering marked the season with intention, centering the Foundation’s mission to advance gender, economic, and racial equity across New York City.

The evening reflected Shafiroff’s long-standing relationship with the Foundation as a board member, supporter, and advocate, underscoring a shared focus on community-led solutions and sustained philanthropic engagement.

Jean Shafiroff poses in her New York residence during the holiday reception
Jean Shafiroff hosts a holiday reception supporting The New York Women’s FoundationPhoto Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

Civic Recognition and Community Leadership

A highlight of the evening came when Rebecca Seawright presented official Citations to both Jean Shafiroff and The New York Women’s Foundation. The recognition honored their leadership in philanthropy and their ongoing efforts to address systemic inequality and break cycles of poverty across the city.

The presentation added a civic dimension to the celebration, linking private philanthropy with public acknowledgment of impact.

Rebecca Seawright presents a civic citation alongside Jean Shafiroff and foundation leaders
Rebecca Seawright presents a civic citation alongside Jean Shafiroff and foundation leaders Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

A Seasonal Performance and Thoughtful Atmosphere

The holiday spirit extended beyond décor and conversation. Fashion designer Malan Breton delivered a vocal performance that brought a personal, artistic note to the evening, reinforcing the event’s blend of culture and cause.

Leaders from The New York Women’s Foundation also addressed guests, expressing appreciation for Shafiroff’s enduring commitment and for the growing community support at a critical moment for equity and justice in the city.

Jean Shafiroff and Malan Breton pose together at the New York event
Jean Shafiroff and Malan Breton during the holiday receptionPhoto Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

The Work Behind the Celebration

As one of the nation’s leading gender-focused public foundations, The New York Women’s Foundation has invested more than $130 million in over 500 organizations since its founding in 1987. Its work centers on economic security, health access, safety, and leadership development, while driving systems-level change through strategic grantmaking and community partnerships.

The reception served as a reminder that progress is sustained through long-term investment and consistent advocacy rather than one-time gestures.

Ana L. Oliveira, Jean Shafiroff, and Mary Baglivo standing together at the reception
Jean Shafiroff Brings Art, Philanthropy, and New York Energy to Art Basel Miami at Hotel Croydon

A Well-Heeled Guest List

Group portrait of four women smiling in front of a decorated Christmas tree
Ana L. Oliveira speaking into a microphone at the holiday reception
Madeline Lamour Holder and James Meguerian holding drinks at the reception

The evening brought together a cross-section of philanthropic, civic, and cultural leaders. Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Ana L. Oliveira, Mary Baglivo, Sojourner Rivers, Kerry-Ann Henry, Kimberley Moore, Susan Gutfreund, Madeline Lamour Holder, James Meguerian, Rebecca Seawright, Jay Hershenson, Marc Rosen, Vanessa Noel, Malan Breton, Flo Anthony, Michael Spinks, and Maria and Kenneth Fishel.

Their presence reflected the Foundation’s broad network of supporters and collaborators committed to advancing equity across New York.

Jean Shafiroff’s Ongoing Philanthropic Leadership

Jean Shafiroff stands near a Christmas tree at her New York holiday reception
Jean Shafiroff poses in front of a Christmas tree at her New York holiday receptionPhoto Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

Jean Shafiroff’s hosting role aligns with her broader philanthropic footprint. She serves on the boards of multiple charitable organizations, chairs numerous galas each year, and frequently underwrites events supporting women’s rights, underserved communities, health care, and animal welfare. She is the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give and the host of the television show Successful Philanthropy, extending her advocacy through media and public dialogue.

Closing Reflections

A decorated Christmas tree inside Jean Shafiroff’s New York residence
Holiday décor sets the tone at Jean Shafiroff’s New York receptionPhoto Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

The holiday reception demonstrated how seasonal gatherings can carry lasting impact when paired with clear purpose. By bringing supporters together in an intimate setting, Jean Shafiroff and The New York Women’s Foundation reinforced a shared commitment to equity that extends well beyond one evening, setting a thoughtful tone for the year ahead.

Ana L. Oliveira, Jean Shafiroff, and Mary Baglivo standing together at the reception
Inside Jean Shafiroff’s Thanksgiving Reception Supporting the Mission Society of New York City

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Philanthropy
New York
Connections
Holidays
Legacy
Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com