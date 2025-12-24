Best New Year’s Eve Events in Dallas–Fort Worth to Ring in 2026

New Year’s Eve in Dallas–Fort Worth offers something for every kind of celebration, whether you’re planning a high-energy night out, a polished dinner-and-dance experience, or a family-friendly countdown. From skyline parties and live performances to fireworks shows and immersive events across the Metroplex, DFW makes it easy to welcome the new year in style.
Here’s a curated look at the best ways to ring in 2026 across Dallas and Fort Worth.
Where: Reunion Tower, Downtown Dallas
When: December 31, fireworks at 11:59 PM
Why go: This is Dallas’s signature New Year’s Eve moment. The Lone Star NYE fireworks show launches directly from Reunion Tower, transforming the skyline with more than 5,000 pyrotechnic effects, a massive LED light display, and a choreographed drone show. It’s a citywide celebration best enjoyed from surrounding neighborhoods, bridges, and official watch parties, offering a dramatic countdown without needing to attend a ticketed venue.
Good to know: There is no public onsite viewing at Reunion Tower itself unless you are a guest of the Hyatt Regency Dallas or dining at Crown Block. Popular viewing spots include Trinity Groves, the Ronald Kirk Bridge, and nearby streets with clear tower views. Street closures around Reunion Tower begin around 7:30 PM. The show airs live locally on NBC5 and is streamed online and on social media, with a music simulcast available on 98.7 The Spot.
Where: Sundance Square Plaza (420 Main Street, Fort Worth, TX)
When: December 31, 6:00 PM
Why go: This free, large-scale New Year’s Eve celebration is one of the biggest in Texas and a signature way to ring in the new year in Fort Worth. Sundance Square Plaza comes alive with live music, roaming performers, food trucks, and a festive crowd that fills the heart of downtown. As midnight approaches, fireworks light up the skyline from surrounding rooftops, creating a high-energy countdown set beneath the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas.
Good to know: This is a public event and draws tens of thousands of attendees, so arriving early is strongly recommended. The celebration is cashless for food and beverage purchases. Multiple street closures around Sundance Square begin the morning of December 31 and remain in place until crowds clear after the event, so plan transportation accordingly.
Where: Cowtown Coliseum (Fort Worth Stockyards)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: If you want to ring in the New Year Texas-style, Buckin’ New Year’s Eve delivers a high-energy mix of rodeo action, live country music, and midnight pyrotechnics. The night features bronc riding, bull riding, American freestyle bullfighting, and live performances by country artists, all inside the historic Cowtown Coliseum. As the clock hits midnight, a pyrotechnics display lights up the arena before the celebration continues into the early hours.
Good to know: Festivities begin earlier with a preshow lawn party at 6:00 PM and indoor preshow performances starting at 7:15 PM. Arriving early is recommended to catch the full lineup of performances and events.
Where: Aloft Dallas (2333 West Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75235)
When: December 31
Why go: Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Champagne Life’s Royalty Masquerade is one of Dallas’s most established upscale New Year’s Eve galas. The evening blends formal elegance with high-energy nightlife, featuring multiple party zones, a four-hour premium open bar, live jazz, casino-style gaming tables, and sets from three DJs. Designed as a full-scale luxury experience, this event draws a fashion-forward, polished crowd looking for a refined yet lively way to welcome 2026.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event. Black-tie attire is required and jeans are prohibited. Complimentary self-parking is included, and discounted hotel accommodations are available through the venue after ticket purchase.
Where: Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
When: December 31, 1:00 PM–1:00 AM
Why go: This all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration is designed for families who want a full day of fun. Running for a full 12 hours, Epic Family New Year blends live DJ sets, circus-style performances, interactive games, and prize giveaways with a playful countdown tradition known as the Epic Duck Drop. It’s a lively, daytime-to-night experience that keeps kids and adults entertained straight through the New Year.
Good to know: This is a family-friendly event included with general admission to Epic Waters. Activities run continuously throughout the day and evening.
Where: Hotel ZaZa Dallas (2332 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201)
When: December 31, 10:00 PM
Why go: Hotel ZaZa’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade is a stylish, late-night celebration designed for those who want to ring in 2026 with glamour and atmosphere. The black-and-white theme sets the tone for an elegant evening of mingling, live entertainment, and a lively countdown. With masks encouraged and a fashionable crowd, it’s a classic Dallas party with a polished edge.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event. Dinner reservations and hotel room packages are offered separately for guests who want to make a full night of it.
Where: CANVAS Hotel Dallas (1325 Botham Jean Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75215)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Midnight Mirage is a rooftop-forward New Year’s Eve celebration with one of the best skyline views in Dallas. Hosted at CANVAS Hotel’s Gallery Rooftop Lounge, the party blends music, art, and atmosphere with a clear sightline to the Reunion Tower fireworks at midnight. It’s a strong choice if you want a festive but refined rooftop experience that still feels distinctly Dallas.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with free parking included. Tickets feature light bites, party favors, live DJ sets, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas (2121 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201)
When: December 31, 10:00 PM
Why go: This Prohibition-inspired New Year’s Eve celebration offers a more intimate, cocktail-forward way to welcome 2026. Set inside the Rattlesnake Bar, the evening blends vintage glamour with live entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and a stylish Uptown crowd. It’s ideal if you’re looking for a refined atmosphere with music, conversation, and a classic hotel-bar setting rather than a large-scale party.
Good to know:
Seating is limited, so reservations are recommended.
Where: The Westin Dallas Southlake (1200 East State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This annual New Year’s Eve gala at The Westin Southlake delivers a high-glam, Monaco-inspired celebration filled with luxury and spectacle. Guests are invited to dress in French Riviera–style attire and masks while enjoying casino-style gaming tables, a display of exotic cars, and a ballroom party designed to feel immersive and indulgent. It’s a standout option for those looking for a polished, themed NYE experience outside of downtown Dallas.
Good to know: Tickets start at $150+, with multiple packages available. Free parking is included, and hotel room packages are offered for guests who want to stay on-site.
Where: Dallas Market Hall (2200 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX)
When: December 30–31, gates open at 5:00 PM
Why go: Lights All Night is Dallas’s most iconic New Year’s Eve rave, delivering two nights of nonstop electronic music, immersive production, and high-energy crowds. Now in its 15th year, the festival transforms Dallas Market Hall with massive stages, lasers, LED visuals, and a lineup stacked with major DJs across bass, house, techno, and underground sounds. If you want to dance straight into the new year surrounded by festival-scale energy, this is the place.
Good to know: This is a two-day festival with multiple ticket tiers. Comfortable footwear and hydration are key, and a valid photo ID is required for entry and alcohol purchases.
From citywide fireworks and elegant masquerade balls to rodeo nights, rooftop views, and all-night music festivals, Dallas–Fort Worth offers a New Year’s Eve experience for every kind of celebration. Whether you’re planning something family-friendly or going all out for a late-night countdown, the Metroplex makes it easy to welcome the year ahead in style. Plan ahead, secure tickets early, and step into the new year with a night that feels unmistakably DFW.
