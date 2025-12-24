Top New Year’s Eve Events in New York City

Why go: HB Rooftop offers skyline views this New Year’s Eve that feels unmistakably New York without the Times Square crush. Set high above Midtown, this sleek rooftop delivers sweeping views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, with a partial view of the city’s holiday fireworks and the Times Square Ball Drop live streamed throughout the night. With DJ-driven energy, a premium open bar, and a festive crowd, it’s an easy choice for groups looking to keep the vibe elevated from start to finish.