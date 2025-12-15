Where to Sip the Best Holiday Cocktails in New York City This Christmas

New York City does Christmas cocktails particularly well. As December settles in, bars across Manhattan and Brooklyn trade their everyday menus for drinks layered with spice, citrus, and quiet indulgence. This guide highlights seven standout destinations where holiday cocktails take center stage, each offering a distinct take on seasonal sipping that feels celebratory without tipping into novelty.
Lobby Bar at The New York EDITION remains a winter essential for cocktail lovers seeking atmosphere alongside craftsmanship. The glow of the fireplace sets the tone, while seasonal cocktails often appear through rotating pop-ups and special bar moments. Signature sips like the smoky Red Strings or the floral-spiced Petal to the Metal align naturally with the holidays, making this a refined choice for a Christmas nightcap in NoMad.
Thirty floors above Times Square, The Skylark delivers holiday cheer with Me So Fancy ($23), a winter-forward twist on the classic vodka cranberry. Vodka, cranberry, ginger, and a subtle touch of miso come together beneath a cloud of Fee Foam, creating a cocktail that feels celebratory without being heavy. It is a natural pick for December evenings that call for city lights and clinking glasses.
Perched atop Arlo SoHo, ART SoHo leans into winter with a cocktail menu designed for lingering. The Cranberry & Fig Toddy pairs Angel’s Envy rye with fig and cranberry for a comforting hot cocktail, while the Tree Topper adds sparkle through Lillet Rouge, elderflower, and Perrier Jouët Grand Brut. Together, the drinks capture a quieter, cozier side of Christmas in Manhattan.
Christmas at Tavern on the Green is as much about setting as it is about what is in the glass. The Central Park landmark transforms each December with evergreen garlands, candlelight, and a twinkling courtyard that invites guests to settle in with cocktails after a park stroll. A eucalyptus-and-pine–scented entrance and roaring fireplace make this a classic stop for holiday drinks steeped in New York tradition.
Inside Arlo Williamsburg, Sungold introduces Santa’s Silk ($20), available December 16 through 27. The cocktail blends Ketel One vodka with vanilla, a house holiday spice syrup, and a tres leches–inspired base made with sweetened condensed milk. The result feels rich yet balanced, offering a Christmas cocktail that drinks like a festive dessert without overpowering the palate.
Cuna partners with Casa Dragones for a seasonal holiday cocktail built around Casa Dragones Reposado, lemon, ginger, and red wine. Served inside The Standard East Village, the drink leans warm and layered, fitting seamlessly into the restaurant’s Mexico City–inspired approach to flavor. It is a thoughtful option for those seeking a Christmas cocktail that steps outside the usual peppermint-and-cranberry playbook.
NoMad Diner rounds out the season with two holiday cocktails designed to satisfy different cravings. The Coconut Sleigh-Rita ($20) blends Astral Blanco Tequila with coconut cream, lime, rosemary, and a holiday cherry for a winter-leaning take on a familiar favorite. Santa’s Chocolate Martini ($20) delivers a creamy mix of Misguided Vodka, Dorda Chocolate Liqueur, peppermint syrup, and cream. Together, they bring a sense of fun to Christmas cocktails without straying from balance.
