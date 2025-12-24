Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles

New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles offers a wide range of ways to celebrate, from rooftop parties and high-energy club nights to elegant hotel events and live performances. Whether you’re looking for a glamorous night out, a laid-back countdown with friends, or a ticketed experience that takes the planning out of the equation, LA delivers options across every style and scene.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best New Year’s Eve events in Los Angeles to help you decide how to ring in 2026.
Where: Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292)
When: December 31, 7:00 PM
Why go: This free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration brings fireworks, live entertainment, and festive activities to the waterfront at Marina del Rey. Hosted by LA County Beaches & Harbors, the Glow Party features music, food trucks, interactive performers, and illuminated walkways throughout the park. Guests can enjoy two fireworks countdowns, one aligned with the East Coast ball drop and another at midnight Pacific Time, all set against the marina backdrop.
Good to know: Fireworks are launched from the south jetty and can be viewed from Burton Chace Park, nearby waterfront restaurants, and throughout Marina del Rey. Paid event parking is available in surrounding marina lots, and traffic delays are expected along Mindanao Way.
Where: Gloria Molina Grand Park (200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: N.Y.E.L.A. is one of Los Angeles’s most accessible and community-driven New Year’s Eve celebrations. Spanning Grand Park and surrounding downtown blocks, the free event combines live music, DJ sets, large-scale art, and a citywide countdown projection mapped onto City Hall. With performances by local and internationally recognized artists, dozens of food trucks, and a focus on culture and creativity, it’s a meaningful way to welcome the New Year in the heart of DTLA.
Good to know: This is a free, family-friendly event with no alcohol sold or permitted onsite. Parking is available at the Music Center for a fee, but Metro is strongly recommended and often offers free rides on New Year’s Eve.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood (100 Universal City Plaza, Los Angeles, CA)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: This New Year’s Eve celebration lets you experience Universal Studios after dark with rides, DJ-led dance areas, and a midnight fireworks display all included with admission. Multiple party zones pop up around the park, each themed by music genre, creating a choose-your-own celebration as you move between attractions, dance floors, and nighttime thrills.
Good to know: Admission starts at $154 and includes access to select rides, DJ sets, and the fireworks show. Desserts, beer, wine, and champagne are available for purchase throughout the park.
Where: Osa Rooftop, AC Hotel Pasadena (540 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Osa Rooftop offers a polished New Year’s Eve celebration at Pasadena’s only rooftop bar, pairing hillside and skyline views with a lively party atmosphere. The evening centers on a premium open bar, light gourmet bites, and live DJ performances, creating an elevated but approachable way to welcome 2026. It’s a strong option for those who want rooftop energy without heading into central LA nightlife hubs.
Good to know:
This is a 21+ event with smart casual attire recommended.
Where: Harriet’s Rooftop, 1 Hotel West Hollywood (8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Harriet’s Rooftop delivers a classic West Hollywood New Year’s Eve with skyline views and a polished rooftop party atmosphere. Set above the Sunset Strip, the celebration features a five-hour premium open bar and a live DJ spinning hip-hop, Top 40, and house tracks. It’s a strong choice for those looking to ring in 2026 surrounded by Hollywood energy, elevated views, and a stylish crowd.
Good to know:
VIP table and bottle service options are available for guests seeking a more exclusive experience.
Where: Jungle Hollywood (1640 North Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Jungle Hollywood hosts a high-energy New Year’s Eve takeover that turns the venue into a full-scale party environment built for late-night celebrations. With DJs spinning hip-hop, Top 40, Latin, and house mashups, the night builds toward a massive midnight countdown complete with a confetti blast and party favors. Fashion-forward and unapologetically lively, this event is designed for those looking to ring in 2026 on a packed dance floor in the heart of Hollywood.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with a glam, fashion-forward dress code. VIP tables and wristband upgrades are available.
Where: Hawg Heaven BBQ (119 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105)
When: December 31, 5:00 PM or 7:15 PM
Why go: This New Year’s Eve celebration pairs live music and dining with a heartfelt tribute to Juan Gabriel. Guests enjoy a live tribute performance alongside a three-course dinner with multiple entrée options, followed by a DJ-led dance party to carry the night into the New Year. With two dinner seatings available, it’s a festive option for those looking to combine a sit-down experience with music and dancing in Old Town Pasadena.
Good to know: The dinner show is open to all ages, but the event becomes 21+ after 9:00 PM. Dinner tables are reserved until 9:00 PM; bottle service reservations are required to keep tables afterward.
Where: Yamashiro Hollywood (1999 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Yamashiro offers a distinctive New Year’s Eve celebration set inside a historic hilltop mansion overlooking Los Angeles. The evening pairs sweeping city views with a five-hour premium open bar and a DJ-led dance floor featuring Top 40, hip-hop, and house music. A complimentary champagne toast and party favors mark the midnight countdown, making this a refined option for welcoming 2026 in an iconic Hollywood setting.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with upscale party attire required.
Where: Union Station (800 North Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This New Year’s celebration transforms Union Station into an immersive music and visual experience set within one of Los Angeles’s most iconic landmarks. New Year’s Eve centers on a three-hour Bonobo set designed to carry the crowd through the midnight countdown, pairing electronic music with large-scale sound and visuals inside the station’s historic architecture. The experience continues into New Year’s Day with a daytime celebration, offering a rare blend of late-night energy and daylight renewal.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with a festive, casual evening dress code. Tickets typically sell quickly due to the limited capacity and unique venue setting.
Where: Keys Nightclub (9039 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Keys Nightclub delivers a classic Sunset Strip New Year’s Eve with a high-energy dance floor and late-night party atmosphere. Known for its DJ-driven nightlife, the venue hosts a countdown celebration featuring chart-topping hits and dance classics, paired with a five-hour premium open bar. It’s a strong pick for those who want to ring in 2026 surrounded by West Hollywood nightlife energy.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with upscale evening attire required. VIP packages are available for guests looking for a more exclusive experience.
Where: Hollywood Boulevard (registration at Jameson’s Irish Pub, 6681 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This New Year’s Eve block party turns Hollywood Boulevard into an open-air celebration with DJs, drink specials, and access to multiple nightlife venues along the strip. Tickets include cover-free entry to participating bars such as Jameson’s Irish Pub and Cabo Cantina. It’s a casual, social way to ring in 2026 right in the heart of Hollywood.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event and valid ID is required. Festive attire is encouraged, and check-in takes place at Jameson’s Irish Pub before exploring the participating venues.
Where: Promenade Street (1415 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This large-scale New Year’s Eve celebration transforms the 3rd Street Promenade into a high-energy music festival with coastal atmosphere. As the first-ever Beach House Music Festival, the event brings a stacked DJ lineup, open-air dancing, gourmet food trucks, and a midnight fireworks moment along the Santa Monica coastline. Designed for a big crowd and all-night energy, it’s a standout option for those who want a festival-style countdown outside of traditional clubs.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with festive, beach-inspired attire encouraged. The celebration takes place outdoors on the promenade, so plan accordingly for evening weather.
Where: The Queen Mary, Long Beach, CA
When: December 31
Why go: Ring in 2026 aboard the iconic Queen Mary with a masquerade-themed New Year’s Eve that blends vintage glamour and high-energy entertainment. The evening features live music, cabaret-style performances, casino games, roaming characters, and a midnight fireworks display over the harbor. With multiple venues across the ship and an immersive, old-world atmosphere, it’s a distinctive alternative to standard club or rooftop parties.
Good to know: Tickets are available as General Admission or VIP. General Admission includes access to entertainment throughout the ship and the fireworks show. VIP tickets add early entry, a buffet dinner, premium fireworks viewing, and access to exclusive lounges.
Where: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA)
When: December 31
Why go: Winter Fest OC offers a family-friendly New Year’s Eve set inside a full holiday winter wonderland. On December 31, the event extends late into the night with DJ sets, a live performance by Queen Nation (Queen tribute band), and a midnight fireworks show. Guests can explore the Forest of Lights, snow play areas, ice tubing, themed entertainment zones, and festive photo ops, all wrapped in a Christmas-forward atmosphere that transitions seamlessly into the New Year.
Good to know: Advance tickets start at $23, with higher pricing at the gate. Parking is $12.
Where: Knott’s Berry Farm (8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA)
When: December 31
Why go: Knott’s Merry Farm combines classic theme park fun with a festive New Year’s Eve countdown, making it a standout option for families and groups of all ages. On December 31, the park extends hours late into the night with live entertainment throughout the park, family-friendly comedy, and a celebratory countdown capped by a midnight fireworks display.
Good to know: Admission starts at $86 and includes access to rides, holiday attractions, live performances, and the midnight fireworks. The park is family-friendly and runs its New Year’s Eve celebration alongside its Merry Farm holiday programming, so expect festive crowds and extended evening entertainment.
Where: Disneyland Resort (1313 S Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802)
When: December 31, fireworks at 9:00 PM and midnight
Why go: New Year’s Eve at Disneyland delivers a classic, all-ages celebration wrapped in Disney magic. The park stays open late and features a special fireworks presentation, New Year’s Eve Fantasy in the Sky, shown twice to accommodate crowds. Throughout the night, guests can enjoy live entertainment, themed dance parties, and a festive atmosphere that feels extra celebratory as the countdown approaches.
Good to know: The celebration is included with standard park admission. Many in-park restaurants offer special menus or events, so dining reservations should be made well in advance.
Where: The Groundlings Theatre (7307 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: If you want to ring in the New Year laughing, The Groundlings’ New Year’s Eve Spectacular is a classic LA choice. The night begins with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar in the lobby, followed by a high-energy improv show featuring Groundlings performers and the Groundlings House Band. At midnight, performers and audience come together for a champagne toast, making it a celebratory, intimate alternative to crowded parties and clubs.
Good to know: This event is 21+ only. Seating is limited and the show typically sells out, so booking ahead is strongly recommended.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center – South Hall (1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA)
When: December 31, 7:00 PM
Why go: Countdown is one of Los Angeles’s largest New Year’s Eve electronic music events, transforming the LA Convention Center into a fully indoor, multi-stage celebration that runs all night long. Produced by Insomniac, the event features four immersive stages and a stacked lineup of global electronic artists, making it a go-to choice for dance music fans who want a high-energy countdown that carries straight into New Year’s morning.
Good to know: VIP tickets are offered for guests looking for upgraded amenities and viewing areas.
Where: Gaslamp Long Beach (6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803)
When: December 31, 6:00 PM
Why go: Gaslamp’s 10th annual Vegas in Long Beach New Year’s Eve Bash brings casino-night energy to the coast with live music, dancing, and classic Las Vegas–style flair. The night features live ’80s hits by The Reflexx, DJ sets between performances, casino gaming tables like blackjack, craps, and roulette, and a lively dance floor that stays packed into the early hours. It’s a festive, social celebration that blends live entertainment with a full-scale party atmosphere.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event. General admission includes a glass of champagne and party favors on arrival, with standing room and dance floor access.
Where: Hotel Casa del Mar (1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: This oceanfront New Year’s Eve celebration channels Roaring Twenties glamour in one of Santa Monica’s most iconic hotels. Set against the Pacific, the evening features live music by Cardinal Gold, a Gatsby-inspired atmosphere, and a lively dance floor inside Hotel Casa del Mar’s Terrazza. With themed attire encouraged and a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, it’s a polished, festive way to welcome 2026 by the sea.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event. General admission includes drink tickets, passed appetizers, late-night bites, and a midnight champagne toast. Dinner-and-party packages and VIP cabanas or tables are available by reservation.
However you choose to celebrate, New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles offers no shortage of ways to welcome the year ahead. From large-scale countdowns and iconic theme parks to intimate performances and waterfront parties, the city makes it easy to find an experience that fits your mood. Plan ahead, secure tickets early, and step into the new year with a night that feels distinctly LA.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.