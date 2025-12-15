Christmas Dining in Los Angeles: Festive Restaurants Worth Booking

Christmas dining in Los Angeles spans elaborate prix fixe dinners, festive brunches, and holiday meals set inside some of the city’s most beautifully decorated hotels. Whether you’re planning a refined Christmas Eve dinner, a relaxed Christmas Day brunch, or a celebratory evening out, these restaurants are offering holiday menus and special hours created specifically for the season.
Firefly offers a welcoming setting for Christmas Day with a chef-curated prix fixe menu served throughout the afternoon and evening. The menu balances seafood, steak, and seasonal dishes, finishing with desserts designed to be shared.
Christmas Day prix fixe dinner
Set within one of Los Angeles’ most storied properties, The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air delivers a beautiful, elegant holiday dining experience. Seasonal menus focus on locally sourced ingredients and Mediterranean influences, served in a setting that feels relaxed yet unmistakably special.
Christmas Eve dining
Christmas Day dining
Festive Afternoon Tea during the season
The Peninsula Beverly Hills is known for its refined holiday atmosphere, and Christmas dining at The Belvedere reflects that tradition. Prix fixe menus are offered on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, served amid elegant décor and live entertainment.
Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner
Christmas Day prix fixe dining
Festive Afternoon Tea during the season
Spago Beverly Hills marks Christmas Eve with a special prix fixe menu showcasing seasonal California cuisine. The experience is polished and celebratory, making it a strong choice for a classic holiday evening.
Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner
Housed inside the historic Vibiana complex, Redbird offers a three-course Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner by Chef Neal Fraser. The menu blends modern American cooking with global influences, supported by an award-winning wine program and optional pairings.
Christmas Eve three-course prix fixe dinner
The Cellar continues its annual tradition with a four-course Christmas Eve dinner. Guests choose from multiple options per course, all served in the restaurant’s intimate, European-inspired dining room.
Christmas Eve four-course prix fixe dinner
The Ranch Restaurant presents a four-course Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner featuring classic holiday dishes alongside select favorites from its regular menu. Known for its steak program and extensive wine cellar, the experience feels generous and celebratory.
Christmas Eve four-course prix fixe dinner
Sirena offers a coastal approach to holiday dining with Italian inspiration. Christmas Eve features a Feast of the Seven Fishes, while Christmas Day brings a prix fixe, family-style menu served alongside the regular dinner offerings.
Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes
Christmas Day prix fixe dining
Crustacean celebrates Christmas Eve with special à la carte holiday dishes offered alongside its full menu. Holiday lunch service and a dedicated holiday prix fixe menu are also available for smaller parties.
Christmas Eve lunch and dinner
Mastro’s Beverly Hills remains a holiday favorite for prime steaks, fresh seafood, live music, and a classic steakhouse atmosphere. The restaurant is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve dinner
Christmas Day dinner
Ardor offers a full range of Christmas dining experiences curated by Chef John Fraser. Guests can choose from Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, or Christmas Day dinner, all served in a warm, festive setting.
Christmas Eve dinner
Christmas Day brunch
Christmas Day dinner
The Front Yard hosts a chef-curated Christmas Day buffet featuring classic holiday dishes, seafood, prime rib, and desserts. The relaxed, all-day format works well for families and larger groups.
Christmas Day holiday buffet
Located inside the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, THE Blvd pairs holiday dining with live music and just off Rodeo Drive. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature prix fixe menus, with seasonal patio experiences running throughout December.
Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner
Christmas Day prix fixe dining
Seasonal Winter on Rodeo Patio experiences
Castaway’s Christmas Day celebration centers on a three-course brunch experience with panoramic city views. The menu includes shareable starters, a raw bar, plated entrées, and family-style desserts, with dinner service continuing into the evening.
Christmas Day three-course brunch
Christmas Day dinner
The Langham Huntington delivers one of Southern California’s most traditional holiday settings. Guests can choose from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining at The Royce Steakhouse or The Terrace Restaurant, a ballroom brunch buffet, and the hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix fixe dining
Christmas Day ballroom brunch buffet
Afternoon Tea during the season
These restaurants are leaning into the season with festive settings, holiday menus, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day service worth planning ahead for.
