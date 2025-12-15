Food and Drink

Christmas Dining in Los Angeles: Festive Restaurants Worth Booking

From elegant hotel dining rooms to destination restaurants across the city, Los Angeles offers memorable Christmas Eve and Day dining with thoughtful menus, festive settings, and reliable holiday service.
Holiday Dining

Christmas Dining in Los Angeles

Christmas dining in Los Angeles spans elaborate prix fixe dinners, festive brunches, and holiday meals set inside some of the city’s most beautifully decorated hotels. Whether you’re planning a refined Christmas Eve dinner, a relaxed Christmas Day brunch, or a celebratory evening out, these restaurants are offering holiday menus and special hours created specifically for the season.

1. Firefly

11720 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

Firefly offers a welcoming setting for Christmas Day with a chef-curated prix fixe menu served throughout the afternoon and evening. The menu balances seafood, steak, and seasonal dishes, finishing with desserts designed to be shared.

Holiday Details: Christmas Day prix fixe dinner

Details & Reservations

2. The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air

701 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles

Set within one of Los Angeles’ most storied properties, The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air delivers a beautiful, elegant holiday dining experience. Seasonal menus focus on locally sourced ingredients and Mediterranean influences, served in a setting that feels relaxed yet unmistakably special.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve dining

  • Christmas Day dining

  • Festive Afternoon Tea during the season

Details & Reservations

3. The Peninsula Beverly Hills – The Belvedere

9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is known for its refined holiday atmosphere, and Christmas dining at The Belvedere reflects that tradition. Prix fixe menus are offered on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, served amid elegant décor and live entertainment.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner

  • Christmas Day prix fixe dining

  • Festive Afternoon Tea during the season

Details & Reservations

4. Spago Beverly Hills

176 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

Spago Beverly Hills marks Christmas Eve with a special prix fixe menu showcasing seasonal California cuisine. The experience is polished and celebratory, making it a strong choice for a classic holiday evening.

Holiday Details: Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner

Details & Reservations

5. Redbird

114 East Second Street, Los Angeles

Housed inside the historic Vibiana complex, Redbird offers a three-course Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner by Chef Neal Fraser. The menu blends modern American cooking with global influences, supported by an award-winning wine program and optional pairings.

Holiday Details: Christmas Eve three-course prix fixe dinner

Details & Reservations

6. The Cellar

305 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton

The Cellar continues its annual tradition with a four-course Christmas Eve dinner. Guests choose from multiple options per course, all served in the restaurant’s intimate, European-inspired dining room.

Holiday Details: Christmas Eve four-course prix fixe dinner

Details & Reservations

Best Things to Do in Los Angeles for the Holidays

7. The Ranch Restaurant

1025 East Ball Road, Anaheim

The Ranch Restaurant presents a four-course Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner featuring classic holiday dishes alongside select favorites from its regular menu. Known for its steak program and extensive wine cellar, the experience feels generous and celebratory.

Holiday Details: Christmas Eve four-course prix fixe dinner

Details & Reservations

8. Sirena

1415 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica

Sirena offers a coastal approach to holiday dining with Italian inspiration. Christmas Eve features a Feast of the Seven Fishes, while Christmas Day brings a prix fixe, family-style menu served alongside the regular dinner offerings.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes

  • Christmas Day prix fixe dining

Details & Reservations

9. Crustacean Beverly Hills

468 North Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills

Crustacean celebrates Christmas Eve with special à la carte holiday dishes offered alongside its full menu. Holiday lunch service and a dedicated holiday prix fixe menu are also available for smaller parties.

Holiday Details: Christmas Eve lunch and dinner

Details & Reservations

10. Mastro’s Steakhouse – Beverly Hills

246 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

Mastro’s Beverly Hills remains a holiday favorite for prime steaks, fresh seafood, live music, and a classic steakhouse atmosphere. The restaurant is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • Christmas Day dinner

Details & Reservations

11. Ardor

9040 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood

Ardor offers a full range of Christmas dining experiences curated by Chef John Fraser. Guests can choose from Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, or Christmas Day dinner, all served in a warm, festive setting.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • Christmas Day brunch

  • Christmas Day dinner

Details & Reservations

12. The Front Yard

4222 Vineland Avenue, North Hollywood

The Front Yard hosts a chef-curated Christmas Day buffet featuring classic holiday dishes, seafood, prime rib, and desserts. The relaxed, all-day format works well for families and larger groups.

Holiday Details: Christmas Day holiday buffet

Details & Reservations

13. THE Blvd Restaurant & Lounge

9500 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Located inside the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, THE Blvd pairs holiday dining with live music and just off Rodeo Drive. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature prix fixe menus, with seasonal patio experiences running throughout December.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner

  • Christmas Day prix fixe dining

  • Seasonal Winter on Rodeo Patio experiences

Details & Reservations

14. Castaway

1250 East Harvard Road, Burbank

Castaway’s Christmas Day celebration centers on a three-course brunch experience with panoramic city views. The menu includes shareable starters, a raw bar, plated entrées, and family-style desserts, with dinner service continuing into the evening.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Day three-course brunch

  • Christmas Day dinner

Details & Reservations

15. The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

1401 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena

The Langham Huntington delivers one of Southern California’s most traditional holiday settings. Guests can choose from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining at The Royce Steakhouse or The Terrace Restaurant, a ballroom brunch buffet, and the hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix fixe dining

  • Christmas Day ballroom brunch buffet

  • Afternoon Tea during the season

Details & Reservations

These restaurants are leaning into the season with festive settings, holiday menus, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day service worth planning ahead for.

Coastal Holidays Await: The Best Fall and Winter Experiences in Newport Beach 2025

Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

