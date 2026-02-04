Valentine’s Day in London: The Best Events, Dining & Romantic Experiences for 2026

The Phantom of the Opera

His Majesty’s Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic love story continues to haunt the West End, blending romance, drama, and unforgettable music in one of London’s most historic theatres.

Mamma Mia!

Novello Theatre

A joyful, ABBA-powered musical set on a Greek island, built around love, family, and sing-along anthems that make it an easy, upbeat Valentine’s pick.

Matilda The Musical

Cambridge Theatre

Roald Dahl’s clever, funny story brought to life with sharp lyrics, big energy, and heart. A great option for couples or families celebrating together.

MJ The Musical

Prince Edward Theatre

A behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jackson’s creative process during the Dangerous tour era, driven by powerhouse choreography and legendary hits.

Hamilton

Victoria Palace Theatre

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genre-defining musical blends history, hip-hop, and storytelling in one of the most in-demand productions in London.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Piccadilly Theatre

High drama, modern pop anthems, lavish costumes, and a Parisian love story combine into one of the West End’s most visually extravagant nights out.

Les Misérables

Sondheim Theatre

Epic in scale and emotion, this classic musical explores love, sacrifice, and resilience through some of theatre’s most powerful songs.