Valentine’s Day in London: The Best Events, Dining & Romantic Experiences for 2026

Valentine’s Day in London has a way of feeling timeless. Historic streets, candlelit venues, world-class dining, and a calendar packed with concerts, performances, and immersive experiences make the city one of the most romantic places to celebrate. Whether you’re planning a classic dinner for two, a cultural night out, or something a little unexpected, London offers no shortage of memorable ways to mark the occasion.
This guide highlights the best Valentine’s Day events and experiences happening across London in 2026, perfect for couples, friends, and anyone looking to make the most of the weekend.
Where: Historic churches and concert halls across London
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Candlelight concerts are one of London’s most romantic Valentine’s Day options, pairing live music with historic architecture and hundreds of flickering candles. From classical piano to string-led tributes, these performances feel intimate, elegant, and perfectly suited to a Valentine’s evening that’s about atmosphere as much as music.
Candlelight: Tribute to Pink Floyd
The Great Hall – St Bartholomew’s | February 14, 2026
A string quartet performs Pink Floyd classics including Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Time, and Shine On You Crazy Diamond, set inside the dramatic Great Hall at St Bartholomew’s under candlelight.
Mozart & Moonlight Sonata by Candlelight
Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church | February 13 & 14, 2026
A piano-focused program built around Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, paired with works by Mozart, Gershwin, Chopin, Ravel, Bach, and Debussy.
Valentine’s Moonlight Sonata by Candlelight
St Mary Le Strand Church | February 14, 2026
A Valentine-specific concert featuring Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata alongside Chopin nocturnes, Debussy’s Clair de lune, Grieg, Brahms, Rachmaninov, and Gershwin, performed by acclaimed British pianist Martin Cousin.
Valentine’s Vivaldi: The Four Seasons by Candlelight
St Mary Le Strand Church or St James’s Church | February 13 & 14, 2026
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons performed by the Piccadilly Sinfonietta with solo violin, set inside ornate candlelit churches that amplify the drama and emotion of the music.
Good to know: Most candlelight concerts run approximately 60 minutes. Doors typically open 30–45 minutes before the performance, and seating policies vary by venue, some assigned by zone.
Where: West End theatres across London
When: Valentine’s Day Weekend
A West End show is one of London’s most reliable Valentine’s Day plans. Whether you want sweeping romance, feel-good nostalgia, big spectacle, or a smart night out dressed up in the city, London theatre delivers something immersive and memorable. With matinees and evening performances across the weekend, it’s easy to pair a show with dinner, drinks, or a full Valentine’s itinerary.
The Phantom of the Opera
His Majesty’s Theatre
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic love story continues to haunt the West End, blending romance, drama, and unforgettable music in one of London’s most historic theatres.
Mamma Mia!
Novello Theatre
A joyful, ABBA-powered musical set on a Greek island, built around love, family, and sing-along anthems that make it an easy, upbeat Valentine’s pick.
Matilda The Musical
Cambridge Theatre
Roald Dahl’s clever, funny story brought to life with sharp lyrics, big energy, and heart. A great option for couples or families celebrating together.
MJ The Musical
Prince Edward Theatre
A behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jackson’s creative process during the Dangerous tour era, driven by powerhouse choreography and legendary hits.
Hamilton
Victoria Palace Theatre
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genre-defining musical blends history, hip-hop, and storytelling in one of the most in-demand productions in London.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Piccadilly Theatre
High drama, modern pop anthems, lavish costumes, and a Parisian love story combine into one of the West End’s most visually extravagant nights out.
Les Misérables
Sondheim Theatre
Epic in scale and emotion, this classic musical explores love, sacrifice, and resilience through some of theatre’s most powerful songs.
Good to know: West End showtimes vary by production, with matinees and evening performances running throughout Valentine’s weekend. Most theatres recommend arriving at least 30 minutes before curtain.
Where: La Bibliothèque (325 Kingsland Rd, London)
When: February 14, 2026
For couples who value atmosphere as much as food, La Bibliothèque delivers a Valentine’s Day dinner that feels intimate, polished, and unrushed. The evening centers on a five-course seasonal menu designed to unfold slowly. Live jazz by duo Lauren & Dan plays throughout the night, adding warmth and rhythm.
Good to know: A welcome cocktail is included on arrival. This is a fixed menu experience with no vegetarian or dietary substitutions available.
Where: Phoenix Arts Club (1 Phoenix Street, London)
When: February 13–15, 2026
If Valentine’s Day calls for drama, sparkle, and a little mischief, Cupid’s Cabaret delivers a night that’s playful, glamorous, and unapologetically fun. Set inside the Phoenix Arts Club in London’s West End, this Valentine’s cabaret blends burlesque, cirque, magic, and live performance into a high-energy evening.
Good to know: Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival and a welcome cocktail. The experience lasts approximately two hours and is strictly 18+. Dress to impress, this is very much a glam, West End–style night out.
Where: Sofitel London St James – The Rose Lounge (6 Waterloo Place, London)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
For a Valentine’s celebration that leans elegant, theatrical, and unmistakably London, this limited-edition afternoon tea offers a refined twist on romance. Inspired by The Phantom of the Opera, the experience unfolds in three culinary “acts,” pairing classic afternoon tea rituals with a sense of drama and storytelling. It’s ideal for couples who love theatre.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately 90 minutes. Each booking includes handcrafted pastries and warm scones by pastry chef Lerrick Coelho, plus a glass of Laurent-Perrier Brut or a Red Rose cocktail. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and plant-based options are available with advance notice. Dress code is elegant smart-casual.
Where: Ayllu (25 Sheldon Square, Paddington Central, London)
When: February 13–14, 2026
Ayllu’s Nikkei-inspired tasting menu is a great alternative to traditional fine dining. Designed around sharing, the nine-course menu blends Peruvian and Japanese influences, encouraging couples to slow down, taste together, and enjoy the rhythm of the evening.
Good to know: The experience is for guests 18+ and includes nine sharing dishes plus a glass of bubbles on arrival.
Where: Bleeding Heart Bistro (7 Bleeding Heart Yard, Greville St, London)
When: February 14, 2026
Bleeding Heart Bistro’s Valentine’s menu leans into classic French comfort with a polished touch. The four-course dinner features refined starters such as Foie gras and roasted beetroot terrine, followed by mains that include Rosette of Cumbrian lamb and Roasted South Coast turbot. Dessert finishes on a celebratory note with white chocolate and raspberry mille-feuille.
Good to know: The four-course Valentine’s menu includes vegetarian options. Advance booking is recommended, as seating is limited for Valentine’s Day.
Where: St Clement Danes Church
When: February 14, 2026
This Valentine’s Day concert pairs some of opera’s most recognizable love stories with the dramatic setting of St Clement Danes Church, lit entirely by candlelight. Performed by The Piccadilly Sinfonietta alongside leading UK opera soloists, the program moves through famous arias and duets from Mozart, Verdi, Bizet, Donizetti, and Puccini.
Good to know: The performance runs just under two hours. With a wonderful selection of restaurants and bars nearby, it’s the ideal way to complete your romantic evening in the heart of London.
Where: (211 Balham High Road, South London)
When: February 14, 2026
If you want Valentine’s Day to feel like an event the Candlelight Club delivers a full 1920s-style night out. Set inside a candlelit ballroom in South London, the evening blends live jazz from the Ritzy Palooza band, burlesque performances and DJ sets. Guests can book Champagne tables or opt for a seated three-course dinner, turning the night into a proper celebration with music, dancing, and theatrical flair.
Good to know: Dress code is Smart 1920s, no trainers, T-shirts, jeans, or hoodies, and entry is 18+.
Where: Royal Albert Hall (Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP)
When: January 9 – March 1, 2026
Cirque du Soleil returns to London with OVO, a visually rich and playful production that transforms the Royal Albert Hall into a living, breathing ecosystem inspired by the world of insects. Known for its annual winter residency, Cirque du Soleil’s London run is a seasonal highlight, and OVO stands out for its blend of high-energy acrobatics, imaginative costumes, and fluid choreography. The show combines classic circus artistry with theatrical storytelling, following a lighthearted love story that unfolds amid tumbling crickets, soaring butterflies, and gravity-defying spiders.
Good to know: Performances run approximately two hours and 20 minutes, including an intermission. There is no formal dress code at the Royal Albert Hall, but audiences are encouraged to dress your best.
Where: Sussex Mansions (79 - 85 Old Brompton Road, London, SW7 3LD)
When: January through February 15
Banksy Limitless offers a rare chance to experience the provocative world of one of the most influential street artists in history. With 250 works on display, including certified originals, large-scale installations, and interactive elements like spray-painting your own t shirt. This exhibition brings the edge of street art into a prestigious London gallery.
Good to know: The exhibition takes about an hour to explore but allow extra time if you want to try the spray-painting activity and shop for souvenirs.
Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – Princess of Wales Conservatory
When: February 7 – March 8, 2026
Kew’s Orchid Festival returns in 2026 for its 30th anniversary, transforming the Princess of Wales Conservatory into a vibrant, winter-defying celebration inspired by China’s extraordinary biodiversity. This year’s edition combines horticultural spectacle with storytelling, featuring thousands of orchids alongside large-scale floral installations.
Good to know: Entry to the Orchid Festival is included with a standard Kew Gardens ticket, but visitors must book a separate timed slot for the exhibition in advance.
Where: Avora (5C, 127 Hackney Road, London)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Avora offers a fully immersive, story-driven cocktail experience. Created by the team behind Alcotraz and Moonshine Saloon, the experience places you inside a theatrical, otherworldly environment where you explore the land of Avora alongside live actors. Over the course of the experience, guests move through richly designed sets, interact with the Avorians, and enjoy three signature cocktails that are woven into the narrative.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. Entry is 18+ with valid ID. Guests are given a custom Avora jumpsuit to wear during the experience.
Where: Tower Millennium Pier (Lower Thames Street, London)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
This afternoon tea cruise offers a relaxed way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend while seeing London from the water. Guests enjoy a traditional afternoon tea service with finger sandwiches, mini pastries, and warm scones with clotted cream and jam, alongside unlimited tea or coffee. The route passes major landmarks including Big Ben, the Tower of London, and Tower Bridge, with views available from both indoor seating and the open-air deck.
Good to know: The cruise lasts approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. Boarding begins shortly before departure, and arriving at least 15 minutes early is recommended. Commentary is provided during the cruise, and tickets are delivered digitally for smartphone entry.
Where: Sky Garden
When: February 13 & 14
Sky Garden offers a Valentine’s Day experience built around views, food, and atmosphere. High above the city, couples can choose between three distinct dining options, each with a dedicated Valentine’s menu and Champagne on arrival. Whether you opt for an elevated tasting menu, a classic brasserie dinner, or a more relaxed Italian meal, the setting does much of the work: sweeping skyline views and lush indoor gardens.
Dining Experiences to Choose From include Fenchurch Restaurant, Darwin Brasserie and Larch Italian.
Good to know: After dining, guests can explore the Sky Garden itself, where an in-house DJ sets the mood as daylight fades and the city lights come up. For a more casual option, Sky Pod Bar and City Garden Bar also offer Valentine’s reservations with Champagne and sharing boards.
Where: The London Eye, South Bank
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
The London Eye turns Valentine’s Day into a shared moment above the city, with experiences designed around uninterrupted views, slower pacing, and a sense of occasion. Rising 135 meters above the Thames, couples can choose from champagne-led flights, private capsules, proposal-focused experiences, or an indulgent afternoon tea, all centered on panoramic views of London’s most iconic landmarks, from Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament to Buckingham Palace and the Shard.
Afternoon Tea on the London Eye: A daytime option combining two full rotations (one hour total) with traditional afternoon tea, including finger sandwiches, pastries, scones with clotted cream and jam, and premium teas or coffee, served by a dedicated host.
Champagne in the Sky: A luxury upgrade to the standard rotation, including a glass of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut.
Cupid’s Pod: Private Capsule for Two: A fully private capsule for couples and the option to add bespoke touches such as premium Champagne, flowers and truffles.
Proposal Pod: A curated proposal experience with VIP with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial and optional enhancements available through London Eye’s proposal specialists.
Good to know: All London Eye Valentine’s experiences require advance booking and are strictly timed and tend to sell out quickly, especially sunset slots.
From candlelit concerts and West End theatre to immersive experiences, skyline dining, and iconic views from the London Eye, London offers countless ways to shape Valentine’s Day around your own style. Whether you’re marking the occasion with a cultural night out, a relaxed daytime experience, or a once-in-a-lifetime moment high above the city, booking early is key for the most popular events and time slots. With options that range from classic and romantic to playful and immersive, London makes it easy to turn Valentine’s Day weekend into something genuinely memorable.
