Westminster at 150: A Historic Week of Canine Excellence in New York
The 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concluded this week with a finish befitting its milestone status. After days of elite competition, pageantry, and athleticism across multiple disciplines, the coveted Best in Show title was awarded to Penny the Doberman Pinscher, closing a landmark chapter in the show’s storied history.
Held at Madison Square Garden, Westminster Week unfolded as both a celebration of tradition and a showcase of modern canine sport. What began with agility championships and exhibitions over the weekend culminated in two nights of Group judging, narrowing a field of more than 2,500 conformation entries down to a single champion.
Night One Sets the Tone at Madison Square Garden
Night one of the competition, presented by Purina Pro Plan, spotlighted the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups, drawing an engaged audience to the original home of the Westminster Dog Show.
The Hound Group was led by Zaida, an Afghan Hound from Ingleside, Illinois. Handled by Wilmer Santiago and owned by Ramon Podesta, D. Scott Pfeil, James Donahue, and Armando Sobrado, the six-year-old female, officially known as GCHG CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman, rose to the top of a 35-dog entry under judge Mr. Michael Canalizo of Mill Neck, New York. This win carried added significance as Zaida received the inaugural Vin-Melca Trophy, named in honor of pioneer breeder-owner-handler Pat Trotter and her celebrated Vin-Melca Norwegian Elkhounds.
In the Toy Group, Cookie, a Maltese from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, captured attention for her precision and polish. Handled by Tim Lehman and owned by Tammy A. Simon and Dr. Diana Egnor, the four-year-old female GCHB CH Ta-Jon's Made From Scratch earned top honors among 25 competitors under judge Ms. Charlotte Patterson of Destin, Florida.
The Non-Sporting Group win went to JJ, a Lhasa Apso from Manakin Sabot, Virginia. Handled by Susan S. Giles and co-owned by Giles, Cindy Sehnert, and Muriel Wolverton, the five-year-old male GCHP CH Ta Sen Westgate Jingle Juice prevailed among 21 entries, with judging overseen by Mr. Eugene Blake of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Rounding out the night, the Herding Group was claimed by Graham, an Old English Sheepdog from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Handled by Colton Johnson and owned by C. Heather, Michaelanne, Douglas Johnson, and Ron and Christine Perry, the four-year-old male GCHB CH Bugaboo's Give Me Smore' stood out in a field of 34 under judge Mrs. Sheree Moses Combs of Wardensville, West Virginia.
Legends, Agility, and Arena Energy
Beyond conformation, night one leaned into celebration. An exclusive in-arena presentation honored “Westminster Legends,” paying tribute to beloved champions including Monty the Giant Schnauzer, Best in Show 2025; Siba the Standard Poodle, Best in Show 2020; Bono the Havanese, Reserve Best in Show 2019 and Toy Group winner 2020; Wilma the Boxer, Working Group winner in 2019 and 2020; Striker the Samoyed, Working Group winner in 2021 and 2022; Daniel the Golden Retriever, Sporting Group winner 2020; Ribbon the Australian Shepherd, Herding Group winner 2024; and Louis the Afghan Hound, Hound Group winner 2024.
The arena also came alive with the return of the 13th Annual Masters Agility Championship and Flyball Tournament. Teams including That’s So Fetch, Wicked Runners, Mass Chaos, and Jersey Shore Runners delivered high-speed competition that underscored Westminster’s commitment to celebrating canine athleticism across disciplines. A standout moment saw the 2026 Masters Agility champion, Prove-It the Border Collie, face off against the All-American winner, Iron Man, in a crowd-pleasing race unique to Madison Square Garden.
The Road to Best in Show
As Westminster moved into its final rounds, Group winners from across the competition converged for Best in Show judging. Penny the Doberman Pinscher entered the final after being named Working Group winner earlier on Tuesday, placing her among a formidable lineup of champions.
In the Best in Show ring, Penny faced Graham the Old English Sheepdog from the Herding Group, JJ the Lhasa Apso from the Non-Sporting Group, Cookie the Maltese from the Toy Group, Zaida the Afghan Hound from the Hound Group, Cota the Chesapeake Bay Retriever from the Sporting Group, and Wager the Smooth Fox Terrier from the Terrier Group.
When the final decision was made, Penny stood alone at the center of the ring.
A Historic Win for the Doberman Pinscher
Penny’s Best in Show victory carries lasting significance. It marks only the fifth time a Doberman Pinscher has claimed Westminster’s top honor in the event’s 150-year history, and the first since Royal Tudor’s Wild As The Wind earned the title in 1989.
The win closed a week that balanced reverence for tradition with moments of celebration, athleticism, and community. As the Empire State Building illuminated the New York City skyline in Westminster’s signature purple and gold, the 150th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show affirmed its place not only as a competition, but as a living chronicle of canine excellence.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.