Valentine’s Day at Wollman Rink Becomes a Cinematic Love Letter to New York

This Valentine’s Day, romance takes center stage in Central Park as Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette brings a touch of cinematic nostalgia to one of New York City’s most storied winter landmarks. In honor of the highly anticipated FX series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, the network is inviting New Yorkers to Wollman Rink for a daylong celebration that blends ice skating, design, and indulgent details inspired by one of the city’s most enduring modern love stories.