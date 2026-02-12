Valentine’s Day at Wollman Rink Becomes a Cinematic Love Letter to New York
This Valentine’s Day, romance takes center stage in Central Park as Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette brings a touch of cinematic nostalgia to one of New York City’s most storied winter landmarks. In honor of the highly anticipated FX series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, the network is inviting New Yorkers to Wollman Rink for a daylong celebration that blends ice skating, design, and indulgent details inspired by one of the city’s most enduring modern love stories.
Taking place on Saturday, February 14, the event transforms Wollman Rink into a Valentine’s Day escape set against the familiar sweep of Central Park, pairing the magic of skating with curated experiences designed for couples, friends, and anyone inclined to lean into the romance of the season.
A Classic New York Setting, Reimagined for Valentine’s Day
Held at Wollman Rink, the experience runs from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and offers complimentary ice skating throughout the day. The rink is accompanied by a fully redesigned Chill Lounge, envisioned as a show-themed Valentine’s retreat where guests can warm up, linger, and take in a more intimate side of the celebration.
The activation draws directly from the refined, understated romance associated with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, translating that sensibility into tactile moments that feel distinctly New York. Admission to both skating and the Chill Lounge is complimentary while supplies last and available to guests 18 and over.
Flowers, Sweets, and Thoughtful Details
At the heart of the rinkside experience is a Flower Shop pop-up designed by Ovando. Guests are invited to select complimentary take-home floral arrangements and step into a romantic photo moment that feels tailored for Valentine’s Day memories.
Adding a playful contrast, a Swedish candy cart curated by BonBon offers a colorful selection of treats, while a cozy café setup serves hot chocolate and a sweet bite, encouraging skaters to slow down between laps and enjoy the atmosphere.
Each element is designed to feel approachable yet considered, reflecting a balance of elegance and ease that mirrors the tone of the upcoming series.
A Celebration Timed to a Highly Anticipated Premiere
The Wollman Rink takeover arrives just ahead of the premiere of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, debuting Thursday, February 12 at 9:00 pm ET on FX and Hulu. By anchoring the event in Central Park, FX taps into a setting that feels inseparable from New York’s collective imagination, reinforcing the cultural legacy that continues to surround the couple at the center of the series.
For one Saturday afternoon, skating at Wollman becomes less about winter tradition and more about shared moments, quiet indulgence, and the kind of romance that feels deeply tied to the city itself.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time: 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Location: Wollman Rink, Central Park, 830 Fifth Avenue
Closest park entrance: 59th Street and 6th Avenue (Central Park South)
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.