Tony’s Chocolonely And Cj Hendry Unveil Immersive Red Popup Featuring A $1 Mystery Box Concept
Tony’s Chocolonely, the impact company on a mission to end exploitation in cocoa, is opening the doors to a one‑of‑a‑kind immersive experience, inviting fans to step inside Tony’s Only Red World with a bold new “Valentony” installation created in collaboration with contemporary artist Cj Hendry just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Blending art, chocolate, and pure sensory overload, the experience transforms Tony’s iconic red into a fully saturated environment—an invitation to escape the chaos of everyday life and indulge in a world that’s unapologetically rich, playful, and unexpected.
The bold, bright, playful elements counter-balance the heavy message at the core of this popup. For just $1 fans can get a mystery-box-like mystery bag featuring “at least” one Tony’s bar in one of their irresistible flavors (which one is a mystery), and, as the company teased, fans never know what else might be in store. The brand’s popular chocolate bars lead them to become the fastest-growing premium chocolate brand in the US last year and regularly retail for anywhere from $4.95 to $6.99. The unequally divided nature of the mystery bags are meant to communicate the unequally divided nature of the cocoa industry with a spoonful of sugar.
“The cocoa industry is bitterly unfair,” says Aidaly Sosa Walker, VP of Marketing at Tony’s Chocolonely North America. “Cocoa farmers work tirelessly at physically demanding jobs, all for less than a dollar a day on average, meanwhile the industry is worth billions. We tell that story everywhere – from the manifesto printed inside every wrapper, to the unequally divided design of the bars, to our Only Red – and now with this popup. But we wanted to do it in a way that feels as energizing as our brand color and as sweet as our chocolate, because ultimately we wanted to deliver a love letter to the industry, a vision of how things should be: fair, sweet, and only unequal in terms of how much of your chocolate you’re willing to share.”
The experience marks Tony’s latest effort to meet fans where culture lives, building on the approach that lead them to be honored as a 2025 TIME100 Most Influential company and featured in Fast Company’s 2024 Brands That Matter. Set entirely within Tony’s trademark Only Red, the popup becomes a playful extension of the brand’s universe, rebelling against the status quo, encouraging visitors to step out of routine and into a world filled with curiosity, surprise, and delight.
"Couldn't be more chuffed to be collaborating with the Tony's team. I have been a fan of the brand for so long and to finally be able to work together in a bigger capacity is truly an honor” says artist Cj Hendry.
“Tony’s has always stood for doing things differently,” said Sosa Walker. “Partnering with Cj Hendry allows us to bring our bold personality to life in a way that feels immersive, inclusive, and unforgettable. This isn’t just an art installation—it’s an invitation to experience our world.”
Tony’s Chocolonely invites consumers and industry peers to step inside their red world from February 6th – 8th from 11AM – 5PM daily and join them in their mission to end exploitation in cocoa, all while having a little fun.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.