Best Ways to Celebrate 305 Day in Miami 2026

In Miami, the number 305 carries more weight than an area code. It signals hometown pride, cafecito rituals, and a city that rarely misses an excuse to celebrate itself properly. With March 5 approaching, restaurants, bars, and cultural hotspots across the city are rolling out limited-time specials and one-day-only experiences designed to capture the spirit of the 305. Think strong coffee, sweet deals, and plenty of local flavor.
Two Miami heavyweights join forces for one of the season’s most compelling collaborations. COYO Taco teams up with Café La Trova, ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, to debut a special frozen riff on the signature El Guayabero cocktail.
Available at all COYO Taco locations beginning March 5 and running through the end of the month, the drink blends Tequila Reposado, guava nectar, housemade picante syrup, and fresh lime. The celebration kicks off with a March 5 party at the Coral Gables speakeasy featuring a guest bartender, complimentary sips, and a live DJ.
For those who prefer a large-scale cultural moment, the annual 305 Day Festival returns to Hialeah Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Free with RSVP, the event brings together live music, local food vendors, art activations, and community programming. The festival remains one of the most comprehensive expressions of Miami’s creative ecosystem, drawing residents and visitors alike.
Wynwood Walls Museum marks the holiday with one-day-only $3.05 admission on March 5, paired with an exclusive commemorative poster created by artist Carlos Solano while supplies last. Visitors can explore the outdoor street art museum throughout the day while taking home a limited-edition piece tied specifically to the celebration.
Few Ocean Drive institutions understand Miami’s party DNA like Clevelander South Beach. On March 5, the venue offers its 12 ounce Famous Frozens for $3.05 all day. Flavors range from Caribbean Punch and Colada to Miami Vice, Frozen Frosé, SoBe Lemonade, and the Deco Margarita. The pool deck setting keeps the experience firmly in South Beach territory.
Prince St. Pizza partners with Miami’s own Chef Adrianne Calvo on a limited-edition pie launching March 5. The Legendary French Onion channels the chef’s well-known soup, layering caramelized onions, garlic confit, truffle drizzle, and triple cheese on the brand’s signature crust. The collaboration is available while supplies last, priced at $7 per slice or $42 for a full pie.
In South of Fifth, SoFi Coffee partners with Doña Posada of The Citadel for a sharply priced $3.05 combo on March 5. Guests receive one croqueta, with options including chipotle chicken, chorizo, or truffle mushroom, paired with a small Miami Blend drip coffee. For those who miss the single-day special, Doña Posada croquetas remain available through March 8 in a three-for-$6 offering.
Midtown’s The Sylvester leans fully into local flavor with a three drink lineup priced at $10 each and available March 5 until 10 PM. Highlights include Only in Dade with rum, guava, and mascarpone; Cafe Con Leche, the bar’s tropical spin on an espresso martini; and Frozen Iguana, a playful nod to Miami’s rare cold snaps.
Inside the Michelin Key designated Betsy Hotel, both LT South Beach and The Alley will pour the house Betsy Rosa lager for $3.05 on March 5. The offer provides a relaxed way to participate in the holiday while enjoying the hotel’s polished yet approachable dining spaces.
Ludlow Coffee Supply uses 305 Day to debut its new smoothie lineup, including Blue Lagoon, Green Monster, Mr. Pink, Golden Glow, and Midnight Banana. All smoothies will be priced at $3.05 for one day only at the brand’s South Florida locations.
The Salty keeps the focus on everyday ritual with all coffee drinks priced at $3.05 on March 5 across its Miami locations. Guests can choose specialty drinks like the Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte or Maple and Brown Sugar Cold Brew alongside classic espresso-based options.
Cortadito Coffee House offers any cortadito on the menu for $3.05 all day on March 5 across its three locations. The promotion highlights the café’s focus on quick, high-quality cafecito service rooted in Miami’s traditional coffee window culture.
The beloved Cuban restaurant Havana 1957 celebrates with $3.05 coladitas all day on March 5 across its Miami locations. It is a straightforward tribute to one of the city’s most familiar daily rituals.
In the heart of Brickell, Marabú joins the cafecito conversation with its own $3.05 coladita special on March 5. The offering works especially well as a midday break in one of Miami’s busiest districts.
Sazón Cubano pairs two essentials for its 305 Day feature. Guests can enjoy a cortadito and pastelito combo for $3.05 throughout March 5. The offering leans into the comforting side of Miami’s Cuban culinary heritage.
Downtown’s fast casual Jamaican concept JRK! adds a small but welcome perk. On March 5, guests who purchase any patty receive a complimentary cafecito at the Downtown location. The pairing reflects the cross-cultural rhythm that defines Miami’s dining scene.
Eleventh Street Pizza marks the holiday with an in-store only special on March 5 featuring $3 slices and $5 draft beers from open to close. Known for sourdough pies and a relaxed neighborhood feel, the promotion keeps things intentionally casual.
Cry Baby Creamery highlights its Miami influenced lineup for the occasion. Standouts include Espumita Boss, a 24 hour steeped Per’la coffee cold brew ice cream, and Viva Pastelito, which folds guava and caramelized puff pastry into mascarpone and cream cheese ice cream. The Guava Cookie brings a classic bakery moment into the mix.
For a more active way to mark the date, Thriller Miami Speedboats offers $5 off Biscayne Bay tours on March 5 with promo code 305. The high-speed ride passes Star Island, Fisher Island, and the Miami skyline, offering a different vantage point on the city.
French inspired café maman joins the celebration with $3.05 cookies available all day at all South Florida locations. The promotion spans the brand’s full cookie selection, making it one of the easiest ways to participate in the holiday.
Publix is taking Miami’s cafecito tradition on the road with its Cafecito Truck Tour, a citywide pop-up offering free coffee, cafecito, and pastries, plus giveaways while supplies last. The mobile activation makes several community stops leading into the holiday, including the University of Miami on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 AM to 2 PM, Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus on Wednesday, March 4 from 12 PM to 3 PM, and Publix at Doral Commons on Thursday, March 5 from 2 PM to 5 PM.
In addition to the truck appearances, participating Publix locations will host in-store tasting events on Thursday, March 5 from 2 PM to 4 PM, where shoppers can sample coffee and pastries while browsing.
The late night crowd has its own 305 Day moment at Jolene Sound Room, where Forest Fires Radio presents Roll-e and Friends. Doors open at 10 PM for the 21+ event featuring Rollacosta and local talent. It is a fitting close for anyone planning to carry the celebration into the early hours.
However you choose to mark the date, 305 Day is less about a single plan and more about embracing Miami’s rhythm for a few hours longer than usual. Maybe it starts with a cortadito, turns into a cocktail, and ends somewhere with music in the background. That is the beauty of the 305. The itinerary rarely stays linear, and honestly, it is better that way.
