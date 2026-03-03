Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Launches Girls Leadership Outreach Program in Miami
On March 5, 2026, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin will bring her mentorship driven vision to Miami, launching the new Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Girls Leadership Outreach Program at B. Wright Leadership Academy. The initiative places middle school students in direct dialogue with mentors and guest speakers across a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds.
The program reflects Vanderbilt Costin’s ongoing focus on access and opportunity, extending the reach of her SohoMuse platform into a structured, school based leadership experience.
Inside the B. Wright Leadership Academy Partnership
The launch will take place in collaboration with B. Wright Leadership Academy, a private K through 12 institution that positions itself as an education change agent focused on closing learning gaps and expanding access to high quality education for underserved and challenged communities.
The school emphasizes a safe and supportive environment while prioritizing students’ social, emotional, physical, technological, and cognitive development, with particular attention given to arts and technology education.
A Yearlong Leadership Curriculum for Young Women
The Girls Leadership Outreach Program is designed as a yearlong enrichment track for a select cohort of students in grades 5 through 8. Over a 10 month period, participants will move through 22 structured sessions that build both personal and academic confidence.
The curriculum begins with foundational topics such as personal safety and digital responsibility, then progresses into identity development, sisterhood, study systems, and resilience. Students will also receive training in public speaking, communication, wellness, and healthy relationships, alongside practical life skills including financial literacy and entrepreneurship.
In the final phase, the focus shifts toward leadership in action and exposure to career pathways and STEM fields. The program culminates in a capstone experience in which students either develop a service leadership project or present a micro business pitch. Each participant refines her work with mentor feedback before presenting at a formal showcase designed to recognize growth and leadership potential.
The SohoMuseWorld Connection
Vanderbilt Costin’s Miami appearance aligns closely with the broader mission of SohoMuseWorld, the platform’s university centered initiative that connects emerging creative talent with internships, job opportunities, mentorship networks, and educational programming.
Within that ecosystem, creative and STEM professionals contribute through MuseMaster courses, interactive live or prerecorded webinars that deliver real world industry insight and mentorship. The same philosophy informs the Miami program, which centers on direct access to experienced professionals and actionable guidance.
At its core, the initiative aims to give students meaningful exposure to individuals who have built careers, launched ventures, and navigated professional challenges, helping young participants translate ambition into a tangible plan.
A Globally Minded Launch Event
Also expected at the March 5 launch is H.E. Ambassador David Xavier Sanchez, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the International Youth Organization to the United Nations. His presence reinforces the program’s emphasis on civic awareness and leadership that extends beyond the classroom.
Organizers note that the Miami event builds on Vanderbilt Costin’s prior work convening and supporting members of the Latin community, including earlier Latin Ignition programming in New York.
March 5 Program Schedule in Miami
The day’s programming begins with Vanderbilt Costin speaking with B. Wright Leadership Academy students from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Miami. Her session will focus on etiquette, aligning with the program’s confidence and character pillar and emphasizing real world presence and communication.
Following the discussion, students will travel to The Real Food Academy for a healthy cooking class led by Chef Maria. Participants will then share the meal they prepared together, reinforcing the program’s focus on practical life skills and collaborative learning.
The day will also spotlight an additional initiative connected to Vanderbilt Costin’s ongoing work supporting young women. Plans are underway for a B. Wright school trip to New York City that will include a private YMCA tour arranged by Vanderbilt Costin, highlighting a family connection to her grandfather, Cornelius.
A Broader Vision for Access and Opportunity
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin continues to expand her portfolio as a serial entrepreneur, Billboard charting recording artist, philanthropist, and Founder and CEO of SohoMuse and The House of Vanderbilt. The Miami launch signals another step in her education focused efforts, with mentorship positioned as the central through line.
For B. Wright Leadership Academy students, the new program offers more than a series of workshops. It opens a sustained pathway to guidance, exposure, and skill building during formative academic years.
As the Girls Leadership Outreach Program begins its first Miami chapter, the emphasis remains clear. Connection, confidence, and practical knowledge sit at the center of the initiative’s long term ambitions.
