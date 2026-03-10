Executive Retail Shops Hosts World of Wonder 2026 at CASA NEOS, Showcasing the Future of Luxury Travel Retail
On March 4, 2026, Executive Retail Shops welcomed more than 320 guests to CASA NEOS in Miami for its second annual World of Wonder event, transforming the waterfront venue into a multi-sensory showcase of the company’s evolving vision for luxury travel retail. The immersive evening invited brand partners, tastemakers, industry leaders, and media to experience curated installations inspired by global destinations. Each space highlighted the intersection of storytelling, craftsmanship, and discovery while reflecting the elevated expectations of private aviation travelers. The result was an atmosphere that blended hospitality, entertainment, and retail innovation in one cohesive experience.
Entrepreneurs and television personalities Erin and Abe Lichy of The Real Housewives of New York City joined Executive Retail Shops President James Mullaney to welcome attendees and open the evening with a champagne toast. Fellow Bravo personality Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami added to the energy, creating a lively crossover moment that quickly became a highlight among guests. Throughout the night, the trio moved between installations, trying their luck at roulette tables, posing for photos at themed displays, and joining the crowd near the DJ booth. Abe Lichy later stepped behind the bar to pour tastings of his mezcal brand, Mezcalum.
A Series of Immersive Worlds Inspired by Global Destinations
The evening unfolded as a journey through distinct environments designed to evoke the spirit of international destinations. One of the most photographed spaces was Spirit of the Sea, which transported guests to the Mediterranean through coastal-inspired décor and a vintage Vespa display. The installation created a relaxed seaside mood that encouraged guests to linger, socialize, and capture the moment.
Nearby, House of Smoke offered a dramatic contrast, channeling the glamour of Old Havana. Master cigar rollers crafted cigars on site as guests sampled Old Fashioneds by Angel’s Envy and premium pours including Rémy XO, Gold Bar, and Johnnie Walker Blue. Gurkha Cigars accompanied the experience, while roulette tables added a touch of classic casino energy that kept guests circulating throughout the space.
The evening concluded with Le Salon Sucré, a Parisian-inspired confectionery salon that served flambé desserts alongside espresso martinis made with Bacardi’s Patrón XO Café and Licor 43 Carajillos provided by Monarq. The dessert-focused finale balanced the evening’s richer flavors while offering a refined setting for conversation.
Premium Spirits, Live Music, and High-Energy Moments
Beyond the themed environments, guests explored a curated spirits selection that included Dom Pérignon, Teremana Tequila, Hendrick’s Gin, Zacapa No. 23, and Rémy Martin 1738. A Jägermeister Cold Brew station added a playful twist by serving chilled coffee cocktails that quickly became a popular stop throughout the evening.
Entertainment played an equally important role in shaping the night’s atmosphere. A high-energy fire performer captivated the crowd and created one of the most photographed moments of the event. Live music from local artist Riamonae and her band filled the venue with rhythm throughout the evening, while Abe Lichy energized the dance floor when he stepped behind the DJ booth, sharing that he has been DJing for over two decades.
A Vision for the Future of Luxury Travel Retail
World of Wonder served as more than a celebration. It functioned as a living preview of Executive Retail Shops’ approach to the future of travel retail. Through immersive storytelling, curated brand partnerships, and sensory-driven experiences, the company demonstrated how luxury retail environments can extend beyond traditional shopping.
