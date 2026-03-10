Executive Retail Shops Hosts World of Wonder 2026 at CASA NEOS, Showcasing the Future of Luxury Travel Retail

Entrepreneurs and television personalities Erin and Abe Lichy of The Real Housewives of New York City joined Executive Retail Shops President James Mullaney to welcome attendees and open the evening with a champagne toast. Fellow Bravo personality Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami added to the energy, creating a lively crossover moment that quickly became a highlight among guests. Throughout the night, the trio moved between installations, trying their luck at roulette tables, posing for photos at themed displays, and joining the crowd near the DJ booth. Abe Lichy later stepped behind the bar to pour tastings of his mezcal brand, Mezcalum.