Eudēmonia Summit: Exploring New Paths to Wellness for the Body and Soul through Innovation, Inspiration and Immersion
Early Access Passes for 2026 Summit Now Available, Join the Ongoing Eudēmonia Wellness Community with a Complimentary Subscription to the Eudēmonia Journal.
Guests sip, stretch, bounce, think deeply, feel noticeably healthier—and smile at strangers. Welcome to the Eudēmonia Summit—an ambitious and far-reaching three-day event that boldly reimagines health and wellness and has been establishing West Palm Beach as a destination for thought leadership and innovation in the rapidly growing field. Eudēmonia is also building and educating a cohesive community dedicated to health and wellness year-round through its informative weekly newsletters and journal focusing on a wide range of health and wellness topics.
Last November, more than 5,000 guests joined the summit’s world-class roster of health and medical professionals, researchers, technology innovators and thought leaders to fill the immense indoor and outdoor spaces in the West Palm Beach Convention Center and Hilton Hotel for the much-anticipated event. In just its second year, the Eudēmonia Summit doubled its attendance and dramatically expanded its agenda in size and scope, elevating its star power. Attendance at this year’s event promises to be even more robust.
Exercising the Body and Mind
Eudēmonia distinguishes itself from other health and wellness conferences with its multi-faceted, immersive and integrated approach to the field. Participants are as likely to learn by active physical and experiential engagement as by listening to expert presentations. Think bouncing on trampolines, meditating on floating hammocks, a cold plunge at dawn and reclining in a hyperbolic oxygen chamber. Attendees can explore their own physical well-being through full-body MRI scanning, biometric testing, measurement of nutrition levels and much more to leverage predictive and preventative health.
Keynote conversations, expert roundtables and informative talks drill down for an in-depth exploration of topics that cover the full breadth of today’s health and wellness domain, from highly technical presentations that award physicians continuing medical education to consumer-friendly discussions. Among them in 2025: addressing trauma and stress to optimize longevity, technology’s impact on love, the truth about seed oil and facts about blue light. Here rigorous science collides with practical application and participants leave with a blueprint to better their own life. An equally intriguing roster is shaping up for 2026.
Flourishing in the Modern Age
The Eudēmonia Summit takes its name from the Greek concept of eudaimonia, human flourishing. Ancient philosophers considered eudaimonia the highest goal of human existence, encompassing a holistic fulfillment across physical, intellectual and social potentials. Eudēmonia founder and CEO Sean Hoess built the transformative event and community around that concept.
“Eudēmonia is not about superficial fad diets, spa treatments and six-pack abs. It’s deep and far-reaching and focuses on three basic pillars—physical health, mental health and the personal spirituality that brings purpose and meaning to life. They are inseparably intertwined and all essential to well-being, hence the breadth of the summit’s content.”
Sean Hoess, Eudēmonia Founder and CEO
Science Meets Soul for a Life Well-Lived
“With Eudēmonia we set out to create a place where science meets soul and where people are not only inspired, but also equipped,” he says. “In the fast-paced modern world many yearn for community, purpose and passion as much as they are seeking out peak physical health and longevity. The conference is about exploring the scientific theories that support all this as well as providing the concrete building blocks for a life well-lived.”
The agenda covering physical health runs the gamut from fitness and movement to nutrition and clinical and restorative strategies to promote longevity. Mental health includes mindfulness, cognitive performance and relaxation. Spirituality and philosophy touch on improving mood and mindset, building community and finding personal fulfillment. “But this serious focus aside, Eudēmonia also strives to create an experience that’s engaging and fun,” he adds.
Multifaceted Content that Resonates
With more than 270 sessions, workshops and experiences on tap, last year’s summit addressed its three objectives with a fascinating and ever-changing kaleidoscope of fresh and illuminating perspectives. A look at the schedule, while a bit intimidating, is eye-opening about how rapidly the wellness domain is expanding. An even more robust offering is shaping up for 2026.
Some sessions are always planned to tug at the imagination with such provocative titles as Blisspoint Activation, a workshop blending breathwork, visualization, sound and dance; Floating Power Nap, a guided floating rest session designed to boost cognitive function and more; Your Brain on Rock (and Rachmaninoff), a demonstration of EEG brain mapping during a live musical performance; Feel The Beat: Grooves & Rhythm, a fun movement and choreography workshop for beginners; and Flow Into Strong, a fitness class combining yoga, strength training and more.
Many discussion sessions help participants see traditional problems through a more nuanced and often unconventional lens. 2025 included Addicted to Stress: Healing the Cycle of Overdrive and Burnout, insights on working with stress, not against it; The Future of Health and Longevity in the Age of AI, why everyone responds to food and illness differently; and Stem Cells in Action: Accelerating Recovery the Natural Way, exploring the body’s own repair system.
To help wellness aficionados plan their journey through the packed three-day schedule, sessions are classified by topics and tracks. A look at the dozens of searchable codes attests to the summit’s breadth. They range from addiction & recovery, digital well-being, fitness, genetics, hormone health, happiness, purpose & meaning, sound healing and many more.
Empowerment, Personal Choice and Fun
According to Hoess, at the heart of the Eudēmonia concept is personal choice and empowering its community to become the architects of their own health. Every year, the wealth of offerings allows people to customize an agenda to address their specific goals and interests—and to meet like-minded people along the way. So Eudēmonia feels a little different to everyone. But to everyone it feels good.
Attendees smile and bond over daily breakfasts, group fitness walks, dance movement parties, sunrise outdoor yoga, concerts, an introductory toga party and as they simply flow throughout the summit property from one session to the next. En route, many share their healthcare and life journeys with new friends.
A Roster of Notable Names... and Star Power
The second annual event convened more than 150 experts in neuroscience, longevity, functional medicine and wellness technology, including health experts, cultural icons and CEOs in the broad health and wellness space as defined by the summit.
In its two-year lifespan, this has included such notable names as Andrew Huberman, neuroscientist and Protocols podcaster who has been instrumental in changing perceptions of brain health and Mark Hyman, M.D., functional medicine leader, who believes food is a powerful medicine and that transforming dietary systems is essential for mental clarity and better health.
Last year, Gabby Bernstein, bestselling author and spiritual leader, was on hand to focus on the importance of emotional balance and purpose-driven living. Delivering the keynote address with star power was actress and producer Halle Berry, who is equity owner and the chief communications officer of Pendulum Therapeutics and founder of Respin women’s health.
Tomorrow’s Tech, Here Today
Cutting-edge health technology is woven into many aspects of the event. Imagine enjoying personalized relaxation through the sophisticated power of an automated AI massage device, or reclining in a luxurious chamber designed to promote wellness, recovery and human optimization. Health enthusiasts enjoy this as well as such premium treatments as red-light therapy, PEMF, IV drips, hyperbaric oxygen and more.
As part of the EXPOSŌM tech expo, these and other devices provide a window into future technology that promises to change the face of healthcare. The exhibit floor is jam-packed with vendors, also providing attendees hands-on access to the latest in wearable biometrics, advanced recovery modalities, AI-driven diagnostics and more.
A Business Platform for Partnership and Innovation
Adding an exciting way to drive the industry forward is the summit’s ground-breaking Health Innovative Lab. It brings together highly influential company founders, investors, executives and corporate visionaries who are helping to reimagine the future of health and wellness, potentially extending the lifespan of future generations and moving the industry to new heights. The unique invitation-only business track provides highly targeted corporate and legislative content not presented at other similar events.
Above all, it creates a synergistic leadership platform that extends well beyond the summit to connect innovators in the field in an ongoing relationship for information sharing and productive new relationships that will forge new frontiers in health and wellness.
Diverse Viewpoints Meet Solid Science
Noting that on every level Eudēmonia is about exchanging ideas and building communities, Hoess explains, “We don't adopt a specific perspective about human biology or the technology and information we present at the summit or in our educational material. I view Eudēmonia as a vessel to foster knowledge, application of that knowledge and human connection around health and wellness. We bring together a very diverse set of attendees and presenters often with dueling points of view. That makes it interesting. Attendees judge for themselves and map out their own individual paths for translating scientific information into personal practice.”
Hoess emphasizes that all presentations are carefully vetted and backed by research grounded in science. In fact, what specifically motivated him to found the Eudēmonia community and summit was the notable absence of rigorous, science-based frameworks for wellness and longevity and overall well-being. The goal is to unite clinical science and practical application to ensure the field remains grounded in evidence-based medicine.
COVID sparked a dramatic rise in interest and participation in the wellness space, he believes. “Information was exploding, and some of it was very credible, but much did not really have scientific underpinnings.” At the same time, the growth of wearable devices brought a proliferation of personal data to people’s fingertips, incentivizing them to take charge of their health. But many were not sure how. For those without the background for scientific evaluation, the result was simply confusion.
With a longtime history in health and wellness, Hoess jumped in to fill that gap with Eudēmonia.
Building Knowledge, Experience and Resolve for a Life Well-Lived
Today Eudēmonia already shines as a world-class beacon for thought leadership in the health and wellness arena, for engaging high-level experts to spread rigorous scientifically backed information and for providing attendees with the tools to transform this knowledge into personalized wellness practices and resilient, meaningful lifestyle choices. It effectively bridges the gap between research and day-to-day application.
West Palm Beach is an essential part of the event experience. The summit partners with local farms, artists, conservation groups and community organizations. And, of course, the balmy Florida weather creates the perfect setting for healthy outdoor activities.
At last year’s event, attendees left with a wealth of new knowledge, experiences, tangible takeaways and the resolve to put themselves on a path toward greater vitality. Over three days, Eudēmonia unfolds as a living laboratory for the dawn of new potential, with camaraderie and a little magic thrown in.
The Eudēmonia newsletters and journal keep the momentum going year-round. Subscribe to them here.
Learn more about the Eudēmonia and the future of wellness through an interview with founder and CEO Sean Hoess here by podcast partner Dian Belectro.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.