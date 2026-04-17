Events

Pretty in Pink: Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka Brings Palm Beach Glamour to a Ladies’ Luncheon

Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka Hosts an Intimate, Pink-Hued Palm Beach Luncheon Blending High Fashion, Fine Cocktails, and Charitable Flair
Guests in pink gather poolside at a Palm Beach luncheon with cherry blossom décor
Philanthropist Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka joined Ramona Singer and Jackie Siegel at an intimate “ladies who lunch” gathering, where guests embraced a head-to-toe pink theme. Hosted with Kim Albers and Cameron Patrick Neth at a historic private residence, the event featured pink cocktails like Pink Pony Punch and elevated bites including crème fraîche and caviar on potato chips, set among cherry blossoms, parasols, and themed performersCredit: Madison Sohaney
2 min read

Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka, philanthropist and businesswoman, brought signature Palm Beach glamour to A Pretty in Pink Luncheon, an intimate private gathering of ladies who lunch. Spotted alongside Ramona Singer and Jackie Siegel, the Queen of Versailles, guests arrived dressed head-to-toe in shades of pink for the chic annual affair.

Guests in pink gather at a Palm Beach luncheon with cherry blossoms and themed décor
Guests dressed in pink gather poolside at a private Palm Beach luncheon hosted by Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka and Kim AlbersCredit: Madison Sohaney

Hosted by Kim Albers, Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka, and Cameron Patrick Neth, the event took place at a historic private residence, where guests enjoyed an elegant pink-themed afternoon of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The menu featured pink crème fraîche and caviar served on potato chips, accompanied by the festive Pink Pony Punch, while BeanKick Espresso Martinis were among the most sought-after drinks of the event.

Guests in pink gather poolside at a Palm Beach luncheon with cherry blossom décor
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Towering cherry blossoms overflowed from grand 18th-century rose mandarin vases, beautifully arranged atop rose-embroidered silk tables set poolside beneath the palms.

Group of guests at a pink-themed luncheon with floral installations and elegant garden setting
Attendees enjoy a pink-themed social event in Palm Beach featuring cherry blossom arrangements and luxury outdoor décorCredit: Madison Sohaney

Adding to the whimsical sophistication, high-profile guests posed by the pool with a pink mermaid and were welcomed at the entrance to the Chinese garden by pink geisha girls, all while carrying delicate pink parasols. The luncheon captured the finest Palm Beach style with a playful, feminine, and unforgettable flair.

Guests in pink gather poolside at a Palm Beach luncheon with cherry blossom décor
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Events
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Palm Beach
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