Pretty in Pink: Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka Brings Palm Beach Glamour to a Ladies’ Luncheon

Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka, philanthropist and businesswoman, brought signature Palm Beach glamour to A Pretty in Pink Luncheon, an intimate private gathering of ladies who lunch. Spotted alongside Ramona Singer and Jackie Siegel, the Queen of Versailles, guests arrived dressed head-to-toe in shades of pink for the chic annual affair.
Hosted by Kim Albers, Kimberlie Glaser-Frecka, and Cameron Patrick Neth, the event took place at a historic private residence, where guests enjoyed an elegant pink-themed afternoon of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The menu featured pink crème fraîche and caviar served on potato chips, accompanied by the festive Pink Pony Punch, while BeanKick Espresso Martinis were among the most sought-after drinks of the event.
Towering cherry blossoms overflowed from grand 18th-century rose mandarin vases, beautifully arranged atop rose-embroidered silk tables set poolside beneath the palms.
Adding to the whimsical sophistication, high-profile guests posed by the pool with a pink mermaid and were welcomed at the entrance to the Chinese garden by pink geisha girls, all while carrying delicate pink parasols. The luncheon captured the finest Palm Beach style with a playful, feminine, and unforgettable flair.
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