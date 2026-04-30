A Festive Toast to Authentic Italian Wine in an Unmatched Waterside Setting

Overlooking scenic Biscayne Bay as the sun dipped below the horizon, Federdoc kicked off Miami Restaurant Wine Week with a lively celebration at Amara at Paraiso. More than 100 guests turned out for an evening devoted to the richness of Italy’s Designation of Origin wines. The gathering set the tone for a weeklong citywide initiative aimed at deepening appreciation for Italy’s most iconic wine regions through culture, education and shared discovery. Federdoc is the national organization representing Italy’s consortia dedicated to protecting Designation of Origin wines.
Timed just ahead of Miami’s Formula 1 festivities, the opening night brought together an energetic blend of wine enthusiasts, educators, industry professionals, and interested local guests. The atmosphere encouraged conversation and exploration, inviting guests to look beyond the glass and understand how geography, heritage, and craftsmanship shape Italy’s most celebrated wines.
The event was organized as part of a broader European-backed effort to expand global awareness of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) wines.
“Wine education is fundamental because PDO wines provide consumers with guarantees—quality, authenticity, and connection to territory.”
Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi, Federdoc President
Throughout the evening, guests browsed Federdoc’s newly released 2026 Italian Designation of Origin Wines Booklet, a guide available at participating restaurants throughout the week. The publication breaks down how to interpret labels, recognize regional distinctions, and approach Italian wine with a more informed perspective.
Attendees sampled Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie, offered by the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium. As one of Italy’s most widely known denominations, it served as an accessible entry point into the country’s deep tradition of quality and traceability.
The event also highlighted Federdoc’s growing influence in Miami and beyond. From activations during Miami Art Week to its presence at major international wine fairs like Vinitaly, the organization continues to position Italian wine within broader conversations about culture, design, and hospitality.
Miami Restaurant Wine Week runs April 27 through May 3, 2026. Participating restaurants across the city will offer curated lunch, happy hour, and dinner menus paired with educational materials developed by Federdoc, giving diners a chance to experience Italy’s wine heritage in a relaxed, approachable setting.
Amara at Paraiso (Miami)
Battubelin – Upper East Side (Miami)
Borti Pasta (Miami)
Coral House (Miami)
Dōma Wynwood (Miami)
Lira Beirut (Miami)
Pasta e Basta (Miami)
Portosole (Coral Gables)
Terre del Sapore (Coral Gables)
Tullio (Coral Gables)
The program continues to draw wine lovers from Miami and abroad, encouraging them to experience Italian wine through a focus on learning, authenticity, and shared connection.
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