A Festive Toast to Authentic Italian Wine in an Unmatched Waterside Setting

Overlooking scenic Biscayne Bay as the sun dipped below the horizon, Federdoc kicked off Miami Restaurant Wine Week with a lively celebration at Amara at Paraiso. More than 100 guests turned out for an evening devoted to the richness of Italy’s Designation of Origin wines. The gathering set the tone for a weeklong citywide initiative aimed at deepening appreciation for Italy’s most iconic wine regions through culture, education and shared discovery. Federdoc is the national organization representing Italy’s consortia dedicated to protecting Designation of Origin wines.