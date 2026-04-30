Events

A Festive Toast to Authentic Italian Wine in an Unmatched Waterside Setting

Federdoc launches Miami Restaurant Wine Week with a cultural and educational showcase and celebration
Guests sipping wine at a waterfront Federdoc event in Miami with Biscayne Bay views
Guests enjoy Italian PDO wines as Federdoc launches Miami Restaurant Wine Week at Amara at Paraiso overlooking Biscayne BayPhoto Credit: Colls Fine Art Photography
3 min read

Overlooking scenic Biscayne Bay as the sun dipped below the horizon, Federdoc kicked off Miami Restaurant Wine Week with a lively celebration at Amara at Paraiso. More than 100 guests turned out for an evening devoted to the richness of Italy’s Designation of Origin wines. The gathering set the tone for a weeklong citywide initiative aimed at deepening appreciation for Italy’s most iconic wine regions through culture, education and shared discovery. Federdoc is the national organization representing Italy’s consortia dedicated to protecting Designation of Origin wines.

A Cultural Warm-Up to Formula 1 Weekend

Guests socializing outdoors at sunset with water views in Miami
Attendees mingle on terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay during Miami Restaurant Wine Week launchPhoto Credit: Colls Fine Art Photography

Timed just ahead of Miami’s Formula 1 festivities, the opening night brought together an energetic blend of wine enthusiasts, educators, industry professionals, and interested local guests. The atmosphere encouraged conversation and exploration, inviting guests to look beyond the glass and understand how geography, heritage, and craftsmanship shape Italy’s most celebrated wines.

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A Mission Rooted in Education

The event was organized as part of a broader European-backed effort to expand global awareness of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) wines.

“Wine education is fundamental because PDO wines provide consumers with guarantees—quality, authenticity, and connection to territory.”

Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi, Federdoc President

Throughout the evening, guests browsed Federdoc’s newly released 2026 Italian Designation of Origin Wines Booklet, a guide available at participating restaurants throughout the week. The publication breaks down how to interpret labels, recognize regional distinctions, and approach Italian wine with a more informed perspective.

Group posing for photo at waterfront event with wine glasses in hand
Guests take a selfie while enjoying wine and sunset views over Biscayne BayPhoto Credit: Colls Fine Art Photography

A Taste of Italy’s Most Recognized Regions

Attendees sampled Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie, offered by the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium. As one of Italy’s most widely known denominations, it served as an accessible entry point into the country’s deep tradition of quality and traceability.

Close-up of Italian wine bottle resting in ice bucket at tasting
Bottle of Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie chilled on ice at the Federdoc eventPhoto Credit: Colls Fine Art Photography

Expanding Federdoc’s Footprint

The event also highlighted Federdoc’s growing influence in Miami and beyond. From activations during Miami Art Week to its presence at major international wine fairs like Vinitaly, the organization continues to position Italian wine within broader conversations about culture, design, and hospitality.

Woman holding wine glass as it is filled at an Italian wine tasting in Miami
A guest receives a pour of Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie at the Federdoc launch eventPhoto Credit: Colls Fine Art Photography

A Week of Wine Experiences Across the City

Miami Restaurant Wine Week runs April 27 through May 3, 2026. Participating restaurants across the city will offer curated lunch, happy hour, and dinner menus paired with educational materials developed by Federdoc, giving diners a chance to experience Italy’s wine heritage in a relaxed, approachable setting.

Restaurants include: 

  • Amara at Paraiso (Miami) 

  • Battubelin – Upper East Side (Miami) 

  • Borti Pasta (Miami) 

  • Coral House (Miami) 

  • Dōma Wynwood (Miami) 

  • Lira Beirut (Miami) 

  • Pasta e Basta (Miami) 

  • Portosole (Coral Gables) 

  • Terre del Sapore (Coral Gables) 

  • Tullio (Coral Gables) 

Attendees mingling on a waterfront terrace during a Miami wine event
Guests gather at Amara at Paraiso enjoying wine and conversation by Biscayne BayPhoto Credit: Colls Fine Art Photography

The program continues to draw wine lovers from Miami and abroad, encouraging them to experience Italian wine through a focus on learning, authenticity, and shared connection. 

Click for more information.

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