The Napa You Haven’t Thought Of: The City Behind the Wine

When you arrive in Napa, you might picture a quiet, simple town in the heart of wine country. But what you actually find is something else entirely.
Napa has its own unique rhythm. It’s not crowded or hectic, but you can feel its energy. Step outside your hotel in the morning with a coffee, and you naturally become part of the city’s flow. Napa encourages you to explore at your own pace, letting curiosity lead the way. If New York moves to Jay-Z’s "Empire State of Mind," Napa moves to Sade’s "Smooth Operator."
You’ll catch sunlight shimmering on the Napa River and locals strolling and chatting. Maybe you spot a wine bar beside an art gallery, a couple mapping their next tasting, or cyclists winding along the downtown Napa Valley Wine Trail. Residents call this relaxed vibe "Napa Casual."
For years, Napa Valley has been renowned for its sunlit vineyards and remarkable wines. Its turning point came in 1976, when California wines triumphed over French ones in a blind tasting. Since then, Napa has become synonymous with bold Cabernets, wine tasting, and luxury California travel. Each year, 3.7 to 4 million people visit, and Napa’s wines rank among the most expensive globally. A high-end tasting here often costs between $75 and $150 per person.
Napa’s way of attracting visitors worked for a long time, but now things are shifting. Recently, reports show that Gen Z drinks 30-40% less than Millennials did at the same age. The NOLO (no-to-low-alcohol) trend has led to a decline in wine consumption since 2021. Because these changes matter to Napa, the focus is moving from just wine to the whole experience. This opens up new ways for visitors to enjoy what Napa has to offer beyond wine. Building on this shift, it’s a good time to see what Napa offers beyond wine, especially when it comes to food.
Building on this shift, it’s a good time to see what Napa offers beyond wine, especially when it comes to food.
Napa ranks among America’s top food cities, with several Michelin-starred restaurants. Yet, the welcoming atmosphere stands out most. Many venues feature communal tables, making dining inviting, relaxed, and authentic, reminiscent of pre-COVID times. Guests laugh, chat, and dress comfortably, embracing classic Napa casual.
Here are some favorite spots in Napa City where global flavors and cultures add new meaning to Napa casual. Each brings its own touch to the city’s relaxed dining style.
Carabao Filipino Eatery welcomes you with bold aromas and vibrant energy. The Michelin-trained chef draws on rich Filipino family traditions, which are reflected in every dish.
When you visit, please make sure to check out the deviled egg adobe, a surprisingly delicious spin on the deviled egg with a pickled egg in soy and vinegar, whipped egg mousse, and crispy garlic.
, an authentic Kansas City barbecue spot, is located in Napa’s Rail Arts District. It serves up food you crave before you know it. Chef and owner Darryl Bell’s journey began with stirring lentils for his family and grew into summer barbecues, a trip to France, and then 15 years in Napa’s Michelin-starred kitchens. Each dish at Statelaine carries a history you can taste. So what exactly is authentic Kansas City Barbecue? According to Bell, it’s famously sauce-forward. Dry-rubbed meats are cooked low and slow over a mix of woods, then finished with rich tomato-and-vinegar sauces that hit sweet, tangy, and savory notes, and the style traces back to the early 1900s.
The Kitchen Door on First Street sits surrounded by shops and local art. The restaurant exudes Napa casual and serves creative brunch: apple streusel pancakes, breakfast pizza, and more. Its welcoming atmosphere captures the city’s laid-back character.
ZuZu Napa is a lively downtown spot inspired by Northern Spain. The menu mixes classic Spanish dishes with a Northern California twist, serving small plates, tapas, paellas, and tasty cocktails. ZuZu uses ingredients from local farms and organic purveyors, creating a warm place where laughter is common.
The Brown Downtown Tasting Room was created by The Brown Estate, Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery. The winery was started in 1996 by siblings Deneen, David, and Coral Brown on 450 acres in the Chiles Valley AVA, land their parents bought in 1980. The grapes are grown, and the wine is made and bottled on the estate. The tasting room celebrates this rich history and culture.
Vin En Noir is a woman-owned wine spot that highlights wines from Black, Latino, and Asian winemakers. Chef Leilani, who started the venue, pairs wine with food. Vin En Noir also has a bookstore and features works by emerging artists, so every visit combines wine and art, and literature.
There are plenty of other cool things to see and do besides eating and drinking. We really like the cool shops on First Street and Gallery 1870, which showcases the works of both established and emerging artists. Not only is downtown Napa walkable, but it’s also bikeable. Be sure to check out Napa Valley Bike Tours, which offers rentals and several tour options.
The best part is that there are great boutique hotels in the center of your experience. Archer Hotel Napa is known for its rooftop, which features a spa, a water deck, a bar, and amazing views. You also have Andaz Napa by Hyatt, and Napa Valley Hotels and Suites.
One standout hotel is The Napa River Inn, which offers rooms with beautiful river views and a hint of Europe in the air, like a countryside canal somewhere between Venice and the French countryside, but with a relaxed Napa ease. Locally owned and operated, the Inn is located within the Historic Napa Mill. The rooms have a historic nod while offering modern-day amenities. The hotel has 66 rooms spread across three buildings. There is also an appointment-only spa that offers an array of therapeutic services. You also have several dining experiences located within The Napa Mill. Just a few doors down from the Inn is The Fink, which was named one of the top 25 historic bars, taverns, and speakeasies by Historic Hotels in America in 2025.
Altogether, with these experiences—from casual meals and lively conversations to distinct wine tastings, dynamic tasting rooms (60 at last count), and distinctive boutique hotels—Napa feels less like a place solely for drinking and more like somewhere you can truly immerse yourself.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.