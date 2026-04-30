An Evening on Antique Row: A Palm Beach Block Party Comes Alive with Style, Sophistication, Spontaneity and Purpose

When venerable Palm Beach kicks up its heels and throws a party, it’s always a memorable traffic-stopping event. On April 11, An Evening on Antique Row once again transformed Dixie Highway into an elegant pedestrian-only promenade of art, design, food and festivity.
For one special night each year, traffic yields to celebration as thousands of guests stroll the six-block stretch of one of Palm Beach County’s most recognized creative corridors. Now in its 31st year, the event has become a time-honored tradition—part block party, part creative showcase, part philanthropic powerhouse—benefiting the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. This year’s event drew more than 2,000 attendees and featured 40 participating shops, each adding its own personality to the evening’s festivities.
With printed guides in hand, guests set off to explore an evening where every storefront added to the celebration and tempted attendees with the thrill of the hunt. Antique dealers displayed rare finds, while design studios showcased custom furnishings and architectural accents, and art galleries unveiled works ranging from contemporary to classic. Many merchants extended their displays outdoors, creating a lively open-air marketplace that encouraged browsing and conversation—not to mention, the occasional impulse purchase. After all, who wants to go home empty-handed?
The balmy spring weather only added to the appeal. Shoppers drifted from one shopping area to the next, balancing plates of gourmet bites and cocktails with shopping bags filled with new treasures. The atmosphere was sophisticated and spontaneous—Palm Beach’s unique social energy.
Among the standout stops was Monaco Home Interiors, which embraced the season decked out in full spring-inspired finery. Pastel accents, seasonal flowers and colorful vignettes filled the shop and spilled onto the street. Guests marveled over the creative assortment of home furnishings, giftware and accent decor, while outside they lined up to enjoy bubbly pastel-colored drinks poured from a dramatic oversized glass vessel.
Just down the street, Heath Lighting and Lampshades welcomed guests to browse its treasure trove of lighting fixtures and distinctive accessories, each corner glowing with personality. For lovers of European charm, Hawkins Antiques showcased its 18th- to 20th-century furniture, clocks, and decorative accessories. Meanwhile, Patricia’s Gallery delighted attendees with its eclectic blend of past and present—an inspired mix curated by knowledgeable designers who bring fresh perspective to timeless design.
For many, the night would not have been complete without stepping into The Elephant’s Foot, a long-standing Antique Row institution. The expansive showroom features Asian, English, French, and American antiques, from lacquered cabinets to nineteenth-century dining tables and finely crafted mirrors.
Rosa's Quality Estate Jewelry glittered with a collection that includes Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Rolex and more. Meanwhile, Nearly New Thrift Shop provided a wide-ranging, budget-friendly browsing experience with something for everyone—apparel, accessories, books, music, housewares and vintage furnishings.
Also on the scene were numerous pop-up shopping experiences. Many featured handcrafted and unique imported fashion attire. Guests could easily scoop up enough appealing items to put together a stunning outfit for next year’s event—not to mention add flair to their seasonal wardrobe.
The entertainment lineup was as eclectic as the shopping. Guests paused to admire luxury motorcars gleaming under the streetlights and enjoyed pop-up activations that highlighted emerging Palm Beach businesses, offering a preview of the area’s next wave of creative entrepreneurs.
Two powerhouse bands amplified the excitement with musical motivation. The Andrew Morris Band kept crowds tapping their feet and dancing with its country-rock swagger. The Derek Mack Band layered in funk, soul, and inviting rhythm, beckoning guests to turn up the energy as they danced in the street. Meanwhile, a dynamic DJ tent kept crowds engaged and on their toes with beats that cut across every musical taste.
Throughout the evening, culinary and beverage stations ensured that crowds were in good spirits. Local chefs served inventive small plates, while fine wine and top-shelf spirits vendors poured celebratory sips that paired perfectly with the night’s festive mood. These included tastings from Revenge Rum and Munyon’s Paw Paw.
Themed tents added an extra measure of excitement. In one, McCray’s Backyard BBQ offered generous plates of tangy ribs, chicken, cornbread and other accompaniments. Alongside, Howley’s, known as one of America’s best diners, delighted event-goers with a tempting menu, highlighted by pulled pork that captured the essence of southern tradition. In the VIP tent, guests were treated to top-shelf gourmet pizza aplenty with add-your-own taste accents to build-in personalized flavor. Elsewhere were savory offerings from Okeechobee Steakhouse.
European Flooring of Palm Beach, purveyors of exquisite decorator hardwood flooring, welcomed guests with an overflowing charcuterie board stocked with fine cheeses, meats and more, along with a diverse assortment of desserts and fine wines.
As the evening drew to a close, VIP guests continued to party as they enjoyed an elevated experience for an additional hour with premium dining, festivities, a full hosted bar and DJ sets. The late-night crowd brought a fashionable flourish to the final stretch of the event beneath the glow of streetlights and tent lanterns.
Behind the evening’s glamour and excitement was a meaningful mission. The event was presented by the Young Friends of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County to provide vital support for the Society’s expanding educational programs. These initiatives—offered free to children across the county—reach students in classrooms, online and at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. Each year, An Evening on Antique Row helps ensure that local history remains accessible, engaging, and alive for future generations.
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