An Evening on Antique Row: A Palm Beach Block Party Comes Alive with Style, Sophistication, Spontaneity and Purpose

With printed guides in hand, guests set off to explore an evening where every storefront added to the celebration and tempted attendees with the thrill of the hunt. Antique dealers displayed rare finds, while design studios showcased custom furnishings and architectural accents, and art galleries unveiled works ranging from contemporary to classic. Many merchants extended their displays outdoors, creating a lively open-air marketplace that encouraged browsing and conversation—not to mention, the occasional impulse purchase. After all, who wants to go home empty-handed?