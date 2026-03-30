Food and Drink

Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting: An Opulent Celebration of Fine Wine, Haute Cuisine and Heritage

An Afternoon Where Culinary Artistry Meets Cultural Legacy in Unforgettable Style
Guests mingling at outdoor food and wine tasting event with charcuterie displays
Guests gather in the Addison House courtyard for Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting, enjoying fine wine, gourmet cuisine and a vibrant social atmosphereAndrea Maté Photography
3 min read

Sip exquisite wine, delight in delectable cuisine and savor the unmistakable flavor of history at the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting on April 12.  Set in the magnificent landmarked Addison House, designed by renowned architect Addison Mizner in 1925, the annual event is always a standout on the South Florida epicurean calendar. 

Every year, a special afternoon unfolds as fashionably attired guests stroll the imposing venue, inspired by the old-world elegance of Spanish painter El Greco’s grand Spanish mansion. Spirited celebration again echoes thorough its historic walls as attendees mix and mingle in the breezy courtyards and opulent rooms, which hosted similar stylish gatherings in bygone days.

Three guests standing by wine bottles and tasting table indoors
Group of women posing in front of neon Boca Bacchanal sign
Group holding wine glasses and smiling at indoor event

This year, guests will be treated to more than 200 premium beverage pours from notable vintners and distillers from round the globe. Complementing these will be a generous spread of inspired culinary creations from celebrated local chefs and The Addison’s award-winning culinary team.

Guests mingling at outdoor food and wine tasting event with charcuterie displays
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Adding to the excitement will be a silent auction featuring luxury lifestyle packages that include rare wines, golf outings, gourmet dining experiences, world-class travel offerings and a generous Saks Fifth Avenue Shopping Spree raffle prize.

Hand holding wine glass at outdoor event with trees and lights
A Boca Bacchanal wine glass is raised beneath banyan trees in the Addison House courtyardAndrea Maté Photography

The Grand Tasting is a fitting finale to Boca Bacchanal’s exclusive series of Vintner Dinners, hosted in private homes and historic venues throughout the city. These intimate events pair internationally acclaimed vintners with an exceptional menu, thoughtfully curated and expertly prepared by world-class chefs. 

The event benefits the Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (BRHS), which is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the rich history of Boca Raton. Through engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and community events, BRHS brings the city’s unique heritage to life for residents and visitors alike.

Couple holding chalkboard sign at event with tropical art backdrop
Guests pose at Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting holding a sign celebrating life in front of a colorful ArtNest backdropAndrea Maté Photography

“Boca Bacchanal is more than a premier culinary event—it’s a celebration of community and a meaningful way to support the preservation of Boca Raton’s history,” says Olivia Hollaus, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society. “These gatherings connect people through exceptional food and wine, while helping advance our mission to preserve and share the stories that shape our city.”

This year, sponsors include Publix, RNDC, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Addison, Wanda and John Harrold, CP Group/BRiC, Alman & Katz Dentistry, The Boca Raton, ArtNest, Merit Mile, Boca Chamber, Boca Magazine, Legends Radio, and LivingFLA.com.

Click for additional information and tickets.

Guests sampling wine indoors at crowded tasting event
Attendees enjoy wine tastings and lively conversation inside the Addison House during Boca Bacchanal Grand TastingAndrea Maté Photography
Guests mingling at outdoor food and wine tasting event with charcuterie displays
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The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

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