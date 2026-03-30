Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting: An Opulent Celebration of Fine Wine, Haute Cuisine and Heritage

Sip exquisite wine, delight in delectable cuisine and savor the unmistakable flavor of history at the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting on April 12. Set in the magnificent landmarked Addison House, designed by renowned architect Addison Mizner in 1925, the annual event is always a standout on the South Florida epicurean calendar.
Every year, a special afternoon unfolds as fashionably attired guests stroll the imposing venue, inspired by the old-world elegance of Spanish painter El Greco’s grand Spanish mansion. Spirited celebration again echoes thorough its historic walls as attendees mix and mingle in the breezy courtyards and opulent rooms, which hosted similar stylish gatherings in bygone days.
This year, guests will be treated to more than 200 premium beverage pours from notable vintners and distillers from round the globe. Complementing these will be a generous spread of inspired culinary creations from celebrated local chefs and The Addison’s award-winning culinary team.
Adding to the excitement will be a silent auction featuring luxury lifestyle packages that include rare wines, golf outings, gourmet dining experiences, world-class travel offerings and a generous Saks Fifth Avenue Shopping Spree raffle prize.
The Grand Tasting is a fitting finale to Boca Bacchanal’s exclusive series of Vintner Dinners, hosted in private homes and historic venues throughout the city. These intimate events pair internationally acclaimed vintners with an exceptional menu, thoughtfully curated and expertly prepared by world-class chefs.
The event benefits the Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (BRHS), which is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the rich history of Boca Raton. Through engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and community events, BRHS brings the city’s unique heritage to life for residents and visitors alike.
“Boca Bacchanal is more than a premier culinary event—it’s a celebration of community and a meaningful way to support the preservation of Boca Raton’s history,” says Olivia Hollaus, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society. “These gatherings connect people through exceptional food and wine, while helping advance our mission to preserve and share the stories that shape our city.”
This year, sponsors include Publix, RNDC, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Addison, Wanda and John Harrold, CP Group/BRiC, Alman & Katz Dentistry, The Boca Raton, ArtNest, Merit Mile, Boca Chamber, Boca Magazine, Legends Radio, and LivingFLA.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.