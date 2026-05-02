Gaggenau's 'Presence' Transforms Villa Necchi Campiglio Into Design Sanctuary for Milan Week

Gaggenau opens 'Presence,' a spatial installation at Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, running April 21-26 during Design Week.
The installation marks the official debut of the Vario Cooling Expressive Series, comprising 11 new refrigeration models in sizes from 18" to 35.5".
The Sommelier Sensor, an industry-first using infrared technology, reads wine temperature and calculates optimal serving time.
Created with Munich-based architecture studio 1zu33 and three-Michelin-star chef Tohru Nakamura, the installation treats appliances as architectural elements.
Gaggenau has positioned its newest product debut within an architectural experience rather than a traditional product showcase. Titled "Presence," the installation opens April 21 at Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, commanding the glass pavilion in the villa's gardens through April 26. The five-day run coincides with Milan Design Week, inviting the architecture and design community to encounter Gaggenau's latest appliances as spatial elements, not isolated products.
Villa Necchi Campiglio, a 1932-1935 rationalist masterpiece designed by Piero Portaluppi, frames the installation. The pavilion becomes a deliberate sequence of spaces, drawing from Italian Modernism and classical proportion. Gaggenau appliances are embedded within the architecture: the Expressive Series oven faces a central travertine stone staircase; the Minimalistic Series sits against backlit mirrored and tinted glass; Vario cooktops integrate into basalt and burnt wood; and the new Vario Cooling Expressive Series is presented in burnished brass. Rather than disrupting the spatial narrative, each product reinforces rhythm, proportion, and material.
The Vario Cooling Expressive Series makes its official debut at Presence. Gaggenau has introduced 11 new refrigeration models, including refrigerators, freezers, and wine climate cabinets. The collection spans sizes from 18 inches to 35.5 inches, addressing varying kitchen layouts and design requirements. This modular approach reflects Gaggenau's philosophy of appliances that respond to different architectural contexts through refined design language.
Among the series, the Sommelier Sensor stands as Gaggenau's industry-first innovation. Using infrared technology, it reads the internal temperature of wine and calculates the optimal time for the bottle to reach its ideal serving temperature. The distinction is deliberate: rather than simply storing wine at a predetermined temperature, the Sommelier Sensor delivers precision preparation. It moves the conversation from preservation to readiness, a subtle but meaningful shift in how luxury refrigeration functions.
Accompanying the Sommelier Sensor is the Professional Freshness System, which uses independently controlled, motorized dampers to create distinct microclimates within each drawer. The system preserves the flavor and texture of ingredients through calibrated conditions, each drawer managed as a discrete environment rather than a uniform cold box.
Dr. Peter Goetz, Managing Director of Gaggenau, expressed the company's vision: "With 'Presence', we have created an installation that expresses our understanding of refinement through architecture, proportion and material. At Villa Necchi Campiglio, visitors can experience Gaggenau beyond product presentation, with appliances forming part of a considered architectural composition. It reflects a focused and intentional approach, allowing the work to speak for itself."
The installation is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with last entry at 4:00 p.m. Villa Necchi Campiglio is located at Via Mozart 14, Milan. Visitors can register for attendance at gaggenau.com/milan2026. Founded in 1683, Gaggenau is represented in more than 50 countries with over 60 flagships and showrooms in major cities worldwide.
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