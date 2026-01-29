Tatler Recognizes Jean Shafiroff Among the World’s Most Stylish Gowns of 2025
Tatler has long been a global authority on style, society, and cultural influence, and its annual Gowns of the Year feature is reserved for fashion moments that resonate well beyond the red carpet. In its 2025 edition, the British publication turned its attention to New York philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, spotlighting her as one of the year’s most memorable gown wearers.
Published on December 29, 2025, The Gowns of the Year 2025 highlights standout fashion moments from across the globe, selecting two notable figures and their gowns for each month of the year. Shafiroff was recognized for her appearance at a New York Women’s Foundation event she hosted last April, where Tatler noted the elegance of her bow-detailed gown and the refined atmosphere of the evening.
A Fashion Moment Rooted in Meaning
For Shafiroff, the recognition reflects more than personal style. The event honored by Tatler was one she hosted in support of the New York Women’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing gender equity. The setting, the gown, and the cause formed a cohesive narrative, one that aligns with Shafiroff’s long-standing approach to public life, where fashion and philanthropy often intersect.
Tatler’s selection places Shafiroff among a globally recognized group of style leaders featured throughout 2025. The list includes Jordan Roth, Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon in January, followed by names such as Millie Bobby Brown, Florence Pugh, Natasha Poonawalla, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Emma Stone, Amanda Seyfried, Paris Hilton, and HRH, The Princess of Wales, among others. The breadth of the list underscores the international scope of the feature and the significance of Shafiroff’s inclusion.
Style With a Purpose-Driven Legacy
Shafiroff’s public presence has always been defined by balance. Known for her polished, statement-making wardrobe, she is equally recognized for her extensive philanthropic leadership. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and chairs or supports eight to ten charity galas each year, while also hosting and underwriting major fundraising events in her homes for various nonprofit causes.
Her advocacy spans women’s rights, underserved communities, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to her philanthropic work, Shafiroff is the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give and the producer and host of the television show Successful Philanthropy, which focuses on inspiring broader participation in charitable giving.
She frequently appears on television, podcasts, and in print media discussing both fashion and philanthropy, reinforcing her position as a public figure whose influence extends across multiple spheres.
A Global Recognition of Impact and Elegance
Tatler’s acknowledgment of Jean Shafiroff reflects a broader shift in how fashion moments are evaluated. Increasingly, they are measured not only by aesthetics, but by context and contribution. In this case, a single gown became emblematic of a larger story, one that ties elegance to advocacy and visibility to impact.
As The Gowns of the Year 2025 captures fashion history across continents and cultures, Shafiroff’s inclusion places her within an international conversation about style as a form of expression that carries meaning beyond the moment it is worn.
