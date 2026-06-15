Where to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami

This Italian restaurant with Argentinian roots holds one of the city's better vantage points: a ninth-floor rooftop with panoramic skyline views. For the tournament, three prix fixe match-time packages anchor the experience, each built on empanadas, arancini, papas fritas, and tequeños: $65 with two hours of wine and beer, $90 adding Aperol spritzes, margaritas, and fernet, and $120 with a choice of ternerita or salmon plus a two-hour premium open bar pouring Don Julio Blanco, Mitre mezcal, Ketel One, and more. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 PM, with special Tuesday openings June 16 and June 23 for select matches.