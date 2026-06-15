Where to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11, 2026, and venues across Miami are programming watch parties for the full tournament.
Brickell anchors the action with Barsecco's month-long takeover and VIP viewing lounge and Dom's big-screen parties with $5 beers.
Match-day menus range from La Fernetería's rooftop open-bar tiers to Edan Bistro's $100 Cinco Jotas collaboration when Spain plays.
Standout single dates include Oh! Mexico's tequila-shot promotion for the Mexico opener on June 11 and a Spain vs. Uruguay tapas night at Magie in Little River on June 26.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11, and Miami, a city that treats soccer as a first language, is setting its tables accordingly. For the next month, match days will dictate restaurant programming from Brickell to Miami Beach. These are the venues turning the tournament into an occasion, whether you want a climate-controlled lounge, a rooftop open bar, or a free tequila shot every time El Tri finds the net.
Barsecco is broadcasting every match of the tournament live across multiple screens, with food and drink specials and dedicated fan experiences running for the full month. The standout single date is June 21, when Hungry Post takes over the venue for a full day of curated watch-party programming. For a more composed experience, Barsecco is launching a VIP Viewing Lounge, a climate-controlled indoor space with reserved seating and premium service, set apart from the outdoor terrace.
Tucked behind DC Pie Co at 1010 Brickell Avenue, Dom's is running watch parties for every match on the big screen, with game-day specials to match: its signature wood-fired Sweet n' Spicy chicken wings for $15, $5 beers, and $10 seasonal spritzes, including the Amante Spritz of Amante Aperitivo Amaro, soda water, and sparkling wine. Seating is first come, first served, so arrive ahead of kickoff.
When Mexico opens its campaign against South Africa on June 11, Oh! Mexico is making every goal count: each time the Mexican national team scores, every guest watching at any Oh! Mexico location receives a complimentary tequila shot. Beyond the opener, the restaurant is screening major matches throughout the tournament with a $40 beer bucket and fully loaded nachos pairing that includes five beers. Tables for the opener can be reserved in advance.
This Italian restaurant with Argentinian roots holds one of the city's better vantage points: a ninth-floor rooftop with panoramic skyline views. For the tournament, three prix fixe match-time packages anchor the experience, each built on empanadas, arancini, papas fritas, and tequeños: $65 with two hours of wine and beer, $90 adding Aperol spritzes, margaritas, and fernet, and $120 with a choice of ternerita or salmon plus a two-hour premium open bar pouring Don Julio Blanco, Mitre mezcal, Ketel One, and more. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 PM, with special Tuesday openings June 16 and June 23 for select matches.
The classic steakhouse at 782 NW 42nd Avenue is running its Feel the World Cup at Hereford Grill campaign for the duration of the tournament, screening every match on big screens. The hook is interactive: prediction cards let guests call match winners and final scores for a chance at gift cards and rewards handed out the same day or evening.
Beginning June 11, Semilla opens daily at 2 PM for match viewing on five screens placed through the dining room and around the central bar at 1330 Alton Road. The bistro pairs its French-American menu with rotating special bites inspired by participating countries, plus wines, cocktails, and aperitifs, all under World Cup decor and international flags.
Worth the drive north: Smorgasburg South Florida's World Grub, a soccer-inspired street food festival running on select weekends throughout the tournament at 536 NE 2nd Street in Flagler Village. It opens June 13 with an Espolòn Tequila activation, and the lineup includes a converted vintage bus serving as a pop-up sports lounge, a dedicated match viewing area, a passport challenge that earns a heat-pressed soccer jersey, and a Futbol y Asado Latin American barbecue takeover June 26 through 29. Entry is free.
On Friday, June 26 at 7 PM, Edan Bistro teams up with Bar Fideo, the forthcoming Spanish concept from the Magie Wine Bar team, for a one-night takeover at Magie, 8281 NE 2nd Avenue. Chefs Aitor Garate and Ivan Barros are cooking Spanish tapas for sharing, with Estrella Damm on ice, Cinco Jotas jamón ibérico on the table, and Spain vs. Uruguay on the patio screen. Seating is first come, first served. Spain supporters can continue at Edan Bistro itself in North Miami, where a $100 match-day menu with Cinco Jotas, from jamón croquetas to Basque cheesecake, runs June 21 and June 26 by reservation.
However the bracket breaks, Miami's viewing map is set. Book the table before the group stage does it for you.
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