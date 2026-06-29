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Hard Rock Stadium hosts three FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in July, including the Third-Place Match on July 18.
Shakira opens the month with two nights at Kaseya Center (July 1 to 2).
Free Fourth of July celebrations run at Tropical Park and Bayfront Park, where 250 United marks America’s 250th.
Miami Spa Months run July and August, with treatments at $109, $159, or $199, up to 40 percent off.
This July, Miami sits at the center of the football world, hosting three FIFA World Cup matches at Hard Rock Stadium, a free Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, and a full tournament takeover along Lincoln Road. Beyond the World Cup, the calendar runs deep: Shakira opens the month with two nights at Kaseya Center, the Fourth of July brings free celebrations at Tropical Park and Bayfront Park, Florida Supercon takes over the Miami Beach Convention Center, and Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire share a stage in Hollywood. Below is a guide to the best things to do in Miami in July 2026, organized by date.
Where: Kaseya Center (601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132)
When: July 1–2, 2026
Why Go: Shakira brings her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Kaseya Center for two nights of Latin pop, rock, and dance. The Colombian singer-songwriter behind Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever Wherever, and Waka Waka draws from a decades-long catalog alongside new material from her latest album. The tour is already the highest-grossing run by a Latin artist in history.
Good to Know: Two nights only. Tickets for both dates are moving quickly.
Where: Various Locations around Miami
When: July 4, 2026
Why Go: This year is America's 250th anniversary.
July 4th Celebration at Tropical Park: Miami-Dade's free Fourth of July celebration spreads across Tropical Park for a full evening of live music, food, and fireworks. It's one of the more festive ways to mark the holiday in the city, with something for every age from mid-afternoon through the night sky lights up.
Miami's 5-Star July 4th Megayacht Experience: Seafair's Grand Luxe megayacht offers the most elevated way to watch Miami's Fourth of July fireworks, out on Biscayne Bay with the city skyline behind you and a gourmet spread in front of you. The sky deck puts you directly beneath the fireworks display, while multiple decks below offer live entertainment, action carving stations, and an open bar stocked with everything from Tito's to Grey Goose.
250 United: America's 250th Celebration at Bayfront Park: Miami's most ambitious Fourth of July celebration this year doubles as a milestone moment, with Bayfront Park hosting a full day of live music, a FIFA World Cup Fan Zone, food and cocktails, and a fireworks display paired with an aerial drone light show over Biscayne Bay to mark the nation's 250th anniversary.
Where: LoanDepot Park (501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125)
When: July 7–12, 2026
Why Go: A Marlins game at loanDepot Park is a full afternoon or evening out, with live baseball at the center and plenty to explore around it. The bobblehead museum and Recess lounge in the outfield are worth the wander, and the food and drink options keep things lively from first pitch to last out.
Good to Know: Tickets include access to the Marlins Bobblehead Case Walkthrough and entry to the Recess Lounge.
Where: Participating spas across Greater Miami and Miami Beach
When: July and August 2026
Why Go: Every summer, Miami’s top spas open at reduced rates, making it the best time of year to book treatments that otherwise sit at the top of the price range. This year’s program spans beachfront retreats and urban wellness havens, with massages, facials, body therapies, and holistic rituals priced at $109, $159, or $199, up to 40 percent off regular rates. Standout participants include the Ritz-Carlton Spa South Beach, The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION, and Ondara Spa, among many others from Brickell to Miami Beach.
Good to Know: The full list is organized by neighborhood, making it easy to find an option near where you are staying. Book in advance, as availability at the most sought-after properties fills quickly.
Where: Various venues across Miami
When: Select dates throughout July 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of Miami’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to modern venues, the performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting.
July 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Miami:
July 10 - Candlelight: Tribute to Maná
July 10 - Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
July 18 - Candlelight: Tribute to Santana
July 24 - Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
July 25 - Candlelight: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
Good to Know: Programs and venues vary throughout the month, so check the schedule for a performance that matches your taste. Most concerts last about an hour, and popular dates sell out well in advance.
Where: Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami Beach, FL)
When: July 10–12, 2026
Why Go: Florida Supercon takes over the Miami Beach Convention Center for a weekend of comics, anime, gaming, wrestling, and pop culture. Celebrity guests this year include Jaime King, Charlie Cox, and Mike Colter, alongside comic creators, anime voice actors, and video game talent. Cosplay, exhibitions, competitions, and panels round out a schedule with something for every corner of fandom.
Good to Know: Three-day and single-day passes are available. The event welcomes all ages and is designed as an inclusive space for fans of every variety.
Where: The Betsy Hotel (1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: Every Tuesday in July, plus July 10 and July 11
Why Go: The Betsy has been one of Miami Beach’s most committed jazz venues for years, presenting live music ten times a week on Ocean Drive. July’s programming centers on the Overtown Jazz Legacy Series, honoring Miami’s golden-age jazz era. On July 10, resident vocalist and Miami’s first lady of jazz Carole Ann Taylor performs with the Angel Perez Trio. The following night, the Bruno Tzinas Quartet takes the Piano Bar alongside pianist Jim Gasior and Sofia Longa. Every Tuesday, Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen performs as part of the Piano Masters & New Voices series, pairing established performers with rising talent from the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.
Good to Know: All events are free and open to the public. Dinner reservations at LT South Beach can be made on The Betsy’s website here.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens + Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami
When: June 15 through July 18, 2026
Why Go: Miami is one of eleven host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the city is showing up for it. Hard Rock Stadium hosts three matches this July, drawing fans from across the globe to one of the most passionate football cities in the country. The energy extends well beyond the stadium: from June 13 through July 5, Bayfront Park transforms into the FIFA Fan Festival, a free, open-air celebration with live match broadcasts, cultural performances, food, games, and interactive experiences.
July 3: Round of 32 - 1J vs. 2H
July 11: Quarterfinal - W91 vs. W92
July 18: Third-Place Match (Bronze Final)
Good to Know: The FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park is free with a digital general-admission ticket secured in advance.
Where: Lincoln Road, Miami
When: June 11- July 19, 2026
Lincoln Road operates as Miami Beach's official soccer destination throughout the summer under the campaign "Feel Every Goal. Feel Every Moment." The eight-block pedestrian promenade hosts South Florida's official tournament retail store at 1006 Lincoln Road alongside Adidas, Nike, Pelé Soccer, and Culto Fútbol.
Concacaf House Miami opens on select dates June 11 through July 19 as a free fan destination with interactive challenges, gaming stations, children's activities, live match viewing, and limited-edition merchandise.
From June 14 through July 11, 720 Lincoln Road transforms into a CONMEBOL takeover celebrating South American soccer culture through a museum-style gallery, a living tree installation, interactive soccer zones, and daily pop-ups. Oversized inflatable soccer balls representing Colombia, Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia line the promenade from June through late July.
Good to Know: Cafés and restaurants across the district, Andrés Carne de Res, Havana 1957, Oh! Mexico, and more, run live match screenings, jersey discount promotions, and themed menus throughout the full tournament window.
Where: Palapa at Upper Buena Vista (5040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137)
When: July 23, 2026
Why Go: Live musicians work through the songs of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong, from the easy swing of Fly Me to the Moon and My Way to the warmth of What a Wonderful World and When You’re Smiling, with plenty more woven through the set.
Good to Know: Tables are shared and seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arriving early is worthwhile. Ages 21 and up.
Where: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, FL)
When: July 24, 2026
Why Go: Two of the most celebrated acts in American music share the stage for one night at Hard Rock Live. Lionel Richie, behind All Night Long, Say You Say Me, and Hello, and Earth, Wind & Fire, the Chicago outfit responsible for September, Shining Star, and Boogie Wonderland, make for a bill that covers four decades of R&B, funk, and pop at its most joyful.
Good to Know: The venue sits within the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino complex, so dining, bars, and gaming are all on-site before and after the show.
Where: Various venues across Miami Beach
When: July 24–27, 2026
Why Go: Now in its 18th year, the Miami Takeover is a four-day South Beach institution built around music, community, and a lineup of events that runs the full spectrum. The 2026 weekend includes the Art of Culture Festival, Friday Night Lights, a Splash Pool Party, and more.
July 24 - Miami Takeover Presents: Comedy Vybez Festival
July 24-25 - Miami Takeover Presents: Friday Night Lights
July 25 - Miami Takeover Presents: Splash Pool Party
July 25-26 - Miami Takeover Presents: "Can We Talk" The All Black R&B Party
July 26 - Miami Takeover Presents: Annual Community Service Beach Sweep
July 26 - Mega Yacht Party: All White Party on the Water
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay (1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132)
When: July 25, 2026
Why Go: The rooftop at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay makes a fitting stage for an evening dedicated to the smoothest decade in popular music. A live band works through the yacht rock canon, Sailing, Rosanna, Minute by Minute, Rich Girl, Rikki Don't Lose That Number, and more, with Biscayne Bay spread out below and a full bar serving specialty cocktails throughout the 90-minute set.
Good to Know: Doors open 60 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted, so plan accordingly. A one-drink minimum is required.
Why Go: Miami’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether you loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
Superblue Miami: Immersive Art Experiences: At Superblue Miami, art becomes something you walk through, touch, and feel. Wander beneath clouds of floating lights, step into mirrored rooms that seem to stretch into infinity, and lose yourself in large-scale installations designed to awaken every sense.
Paradox Museum Miami: For something a little lighter and more playful, Paradox Museum Miami is filled with optical illusions, upside-down rooms, and mind-bending exhibits that are just as fun to photograph as they are to experience.
Museum of Ice Cream Miami: Part interactive art experience, part sugar-fueled playground, the Museum of Ice Cream is exactly what it sounds like. Dive into the famous sprinkle pool, explore installations dedicated to the history and culture of ice cream, and eat well while you're at it.
Good to Know: Most of these experiences are indoors, making them an ideal option for rain or afternoon heat. Timed-entry tickets are often required, especially on holiday weekends, so reserving in advance is recommended.
July 2026 puts Miami at the heart of the World Cup while the rest of the calendar keeps pace, from Shakira and Lionel Richie to free Fourth of July celebrations on Biscayne Bay. Book match-week accommodation early, particularly around the July 18 Third-Place Match, and reserve Miami Spa Months treatments before the best properties fill. For everything else, the city makes summer easy.
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