The Summer of Love Returns to New York at NYBG's Conservatory Ball

For those who want to lean fully into the Summer of Love, NYBG's programming brings Flower Power to life with music, movement, wellness, and hands-on creativity. Select evenings feature Liquid Light Shows, after-hours events pairing live music with swirling psychedelic visuals by Liquid Light Lab. Performances include bands such as Ghost Funk Orchestra, Habibi, Evolfo, and Woods, with projections illuminating the facade of the Mertz Library Building in homage to the liquid-light spectacles that once accompanied artists like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and the Grateful Dead.