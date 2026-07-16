Julian Hall Headlines a World Cup Countdown Pop-Up at Hyatt Regency Times Square

Hall's rise has been fast even by MLS's homegrown-player standards. Born March 24, 2008, he broke into the Red Bulls first team as a teenager through the club's homegrown pathway and has already stacked up two league records in two years: youngest goal scorer in club history in 2024, then youngest hat trick scorer in MLS history in May 2026, at 18 years and 50 days old. For a franchise that has built its academy pipeline around exactly this kind of prospect, giving him a public-facing role three days before the sport's biggest match is as much a statement about the club's future as it is about the party itself.