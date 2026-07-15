Where to Watch the World Cup in New York, by Vibe

Felice's Manhattan locations (all except its 56th Street outpost) are airing every match with a limited-time Pollo Frito and Prosecco pairing for $29 at the bar.
The Smith is running its regular high-energy dining room as an informal watch setting, with screens throughout its bar area.
Pebble Bar has paired with Fora Travel's Fora Football Club to run match screenings at its Rockefeller Plaza location, steps from the official Fan Village.
Eckhart Beer Co., a Bushwick brewery known for Czech-style lagers, is showing matches in its taproom and outdoor beer garden.
With the World Cup running through July and match kickoffs falling across the middle of the day, New York's restaurant and bar scene has organized itself around the tournament in at least four distinct registers, from a polished dining room made for client entertaining to a Brooklyn brewery built for a long afternoon.
Felice is airing matches throughout the tournament across its Manhattan locations, with the exception of its 56th Street address. At the bar, the Italian restaurant is offering a limited-time World Cup pairing, Pollo Frito and Prosecco, for $29, alongside semi-private and full private dining options built for corporate groups and client entertaining. The wine list gets the same attention as the match lineup, making it a fit for a lunch meeting that happens to run alongside a game rather than a dedicated viewing party.
The Smith offers a different register, built around its busy bar scene and a crowd that treats match viewing as part of the room's usual energy rather than a special occasion. The American brasserie pairs elevated comfort food and cocktails with screens positioned for casual viewing, making it an easy choice for a group that wants the game on without organizing around it.
Pebble Bar has partnered with Fora Travel to run its Fora Football Club activation at its Rockefeller Plaza location, a short walk from the official World Cup Fan Village. The multi-level venue pairs match screenings with specialty cocktails and elevated bar fare in a setting built for a slower afternoon than a traditional sports bar allows.
Eckhart Beer Co., a Bushwick brewery known for its Czech-style lagers, runs match screenings across its taproom and outdoor beer garden, pairing house beers with game-day food and long communal tables. It is the most neighborhood-scale option of the four, built for a crowd that wants to watch a match the way they would watch it at home, just with better beer.
None of these four rooms is trying to be the loudest sports bar in the city, and that is the point. Each one gives a different kind of viewer, from the client lunch to the Brooklyn regular, a reason to watch the match somewhere that already suits how they spend their time.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.