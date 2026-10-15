Events

Miami Fashion Week Marks Its 10th Anniversary With Six Days of Shows, October 13-18

Nine designers show across the week, and a first Stitch Lab retail pop-up brings the collections to Miracle Mile in Coral Gables
Model in an Efraín Mogollón design posed against a wood wall
Efraín Mogollón FW26 lookCourtesy of Miami Fashion Week / Efraín Mogollón
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Miami Fashion Week runs October 13-18, 2026, its 10th anniversary edition.
  • Runway shows from Jenny Polanco, Jacqueline Then, Giannina Azar, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Vero Diaz, Yenny Bastida, Efraín Mogollón, and Sitka Semsch run October 15-18, most at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College.
  • The MIAFW x Stitch Lab pop-up, presented and hosted by Terranova, runs October 16-18 at 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The annual gala benefits Miami Dade College's Miami Fashion Institute, and RSVP is required for events.

Miami Fashion Week returns October 13-18, 2026, for its 10th anniversary edition, with runway shows, the MIAFW Summit, the annual gala benefiting Miami Dade College's Miami Fashion Institute, and a first retail collaboration with Stitch Lab in Coral Gables. Nine designers show on the runway across the week. Most presentations take place at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College.

"Celebrating 10 years of Miami Fashion Week is an incredibly meaningful milestone," says Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Over the past decade, we've built a platform that connects designers, creatives and industry leaders from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in Miami. This year is both a celebration of how far we've come and an exciting look at where fashion is going next."

How the Week Opened

The week began Tuesday, October 13 with a 9:30 a.m. press conference at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College. Speakers included City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, City of Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, and designer Andres Otalora. That evening the Miami Fashion Week Gala featuring Andres Otalora took place at 6 p.m. at Queen Miami Beach, a ticketed event benefiting the Miami Fashion Institute.

Wednesday, October 14 belongs to the MIAFW Summit with the Miami Fashion Institute, from noon to 6 p.m. at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. The program takes up the future of fashion, technology, sustainability, and digital innovation. A cocktail reception follows.

Model wearing the Ritmo Antiguo gabardine piece by Efraín Mogollón
Efraín Mogollón, Ritmo Antiguo gabardineCourtesy of Miami Fashion Week / Efraín Mogollón

When Are the Runway Shows

Jenny Polanco opens the runway schedule Thursday, October 15 at 3 p.m. at Mr. C Coconut Grove. Friday, October 16 moves to Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College: Jacqueline Then at 5:30 p.m., Giannina Azar at 7 p.m., and Jhoan Sebastian Grey at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 follows the same pattern at Freedom Tower, with Vero Diaz at 5:30 p.m., Yenny Bastida at 7 p.m., and Efraín Mogollón at 8:30 p.m. Sitka Semsch closes the runway program Sunday, October 18 at noon on Miracle Mile.

Model in a pleated top and trousers from the Efraín Mogollón lookbook
Efraín Mogollón, De los Astros pleated top with Seguirte pantsCourtesy of Miami Fashion Week / Efraín Mogollón

What Is the Stitch Lab Pop-Up in Coral Gables

For the first time, Miami Fashion Week and Stitch Lab have joined for a retail pop-up at 350 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, presented and hosted by Terranova. An opening event runs Thursday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. The pop-up is then open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18.

More than 20 designers from Latin America and beyond sell ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, shoes, and jewelry ahead of the holiday season, and shoppers can meet the designers in person. Participants include NNT, Amarante, IT Shoes, Entos, Ana + Maria, Marea Alta, Paola Pacheco, Franchesca Miranda, Maria Angelica Guerra, Muzaluci, Pampa, Adriana Fernandez, Nerea, Ojo de Leon, Beatriz de la Camara, Sebastian Grey, Renata Lozano, Vero Diaz, Andres Otalora, Yenny Bastida, Alta, Jenny Polanco, Adriana Cobo, and Hara.

Four models in Efraín Mogollón looks, landscape frame
Efraín Mogollón group look: Tradición embroidered top, Profundidad pants, Donde Reposa midi dress, and Para Ella maxi dressCourtesy of Miami Fashion Week / Efraín Mogollón

Why the 10th Edition Matters to Miami

Miami Fashion Week is recognized on the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. The organization describes its first decade as a bridge between Miami and the international fashion industry, with programming that has grown to take in sustainability, technology, education, and cultural exchange. Miami-Dade County continues to support the event.

Tickets are sold at miamifashionweek.com. RSVP is required.des

Four models in Efraín Mogollón looks, vertical frame
Efraín Mogollón group look, vertical: Tradición embroidered top, Profundidad pants, Donde Reposa midi dress, and Para Ella maxi dressCourtesy of Miami Fashion Week / Efraín Mogollón
Model in an Efraín Mogollón design posed against a wood wall
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Model in an Efraín Mogollón design posed against a wood wall
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