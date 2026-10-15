Miami Fashion Week Marks Its 10th Anniversary With Six Days of Shows, October 13-18

At a Glance
Miami Fashion Week returns October 13-18, 2026, for its 10th anniversary edition, with runway shows, the MIAFW Summit, the annual gala benefiting Miami Dade College's Miami Fashion Institute, and a first retail collaboration with Stitch Lab in Coral Gables. Nine designers show on the runway across the week. Most presentations take place at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College.
"Celebrating 10 years of Miami Fashion Week is an incredibly meaningful milestone," says Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Over the past decade, we've built a platform that connects designers, creatives and industry leaders from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in Miami. This year is both a celebration of how far we've come and an exciting look at where fashion is going next."
The week began Tuesday, October 13 with a 9:30 a.m. press conference at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College. Speakers included City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, City of Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, and designer Andres Otalora. That evening the Miami Fashion Week Gala featuring Andres Otalora took place at 6 p.m. at Queen Miami Beach, a ticketed event benefiting the Miami Fashion Institute.
Wednesday, October 14 belongs to the MIAFW Summit with the Miami Fashion Institute, from noon to 6 p.m. at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. The program takes up the future of fashion, technology, sustainability, and digital innovation. A cocktail reception follows.
Jenny Polanco opens the runway schedule Thursday, October 15 at 3 p.m. at Mr. C Coconut Grove. Friday, October 16 moves to Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College: Jacqueline Then at 5:30 p.m., Giannina Azar at 7 p.m., and Jhoan Sebastian Grey at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 17 follows the same pattern at Freedom Tower, with Vero Diaz at 5:30 p.m., Yenny Bastida at 7 p.m., and Efraín Mogollón at 8:30 p.m. Sitka Semsch closes the runway program Sunday, October 18 at noon on Miracle Mile.
For the first time, Miami Fashion Week and Stitch Lab have joined for a retail pop-up at 350 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, presented and hosted by Terranova. An opening event runs Thursday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. The pop-up is then open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18.
More than 20 designers from Latin America and beyond sell ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, shoes, and jewelry ahead of the holiday season, and shoppers can meet the designers in person. Participants include NNT, Amarante, IT Shoes, Entos, Ana + Maria, Marea Alta, Paola Pacheco, Franchesca Miranda, Maria Angelica Guerra, Muzaluci, Pampa, Adriana Fernandez, Nerea, Ojo de Leon, Beatriz de la Camara, Sebastian Grey, Renata Lozano, Vero Diaz, Andres Otalora, Yenny Bastida, Alta, Jenny Polanco, Adriana Cobo, and Hara.
Miami Fashion Week is recognized on the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. The organization describes its first decade as a bridge between Miami and the international fashion industry, with programming that has grown to take in sustainability, technology, education, and cultural exchange. Miami-Dade County continues to support the event.
Tickets are sold at miamifashionweek.com. RSVP is required.des
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