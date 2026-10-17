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Miami Book Fair Announces Its 2026 Lineup of Nearly 500 Authors

Margaret Atwood and Colson Whitehead headline the 43rd Fair, November 15-22 at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami
Vertical portrait of Lissette Mendez of Miami Book Fair
Lissette Mendez, Miami Book FairMiami Today
2 min read

At a Glance

  • The 43rd Miami Book Fair runs November 15-22, 2026, at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, with Street Fair weekend November 20-22.
  • Nearly 500 authors appear, including Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Garmus, and Marlon James.
  • Four newly announced National Book Awards finalists and U.S. poet laureate Arthur Sze are on the program.
  • Programming runs in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

Miami Book Fair has announced its 2026 lineup, with nearly 500 authors due at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami from November 15 through 22. Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Garmus, and Marlon James are among them. Street Fair weekend runs November 20-22.

This is the 43rd Fair. Pulitzer and Booker Prize winners share the program with U.S. poet laureate Arthur Sze and four newly announced National Book Awards finalists. Sessions run in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

Who Appears in the Evenings With Series

The Evenings With series runs November 15-20. Colson Whitehead presents "Cool Machine," the final novel in his Harlem Trilogy. Tony Shalhoub and his daughter Josie Adams discuss their book about food and family. Bonnie Garmus, author of "Lessons in Chemistry," presents her second novel, "Peck & Peck."

Landscape portrait of Lissette Mendez
Lissette Mendez, Miami Book Fair (landscape)Miami Today

Who Else Is on the 2026 Program

On November 21, Margaret Atwood discusses her memoir, "Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts." She shares the evening with Jess Gibson, who presents her debut story collection, "The Good Eye."

The four National Book Awards finalists on the schedule are Edwidge Danticat, Hannah Lillith Assadi, Camonghne Felix, and Joseph Osmundson.

How the Fair Closes on November 22

A celebration of 50 years of Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire" closes the Fair on November 22. Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn join romantasy author Carissa Broadbent for a live taping of the "Dinner Partners" podcast. The Fair describes these as a few highlights among many.

Miami Book Fair wordmark
Miami Book Fair logoCourtesy of Miami Book Fair
Vertical portrait of Lissette Mendez of Miami Book Fair
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