W Hollywood Turns Its Rooftop Into Hollywood Horror Story for Halloween Night

Hollywood Horror Story takes place Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the WET Deck and Lounge atop W Hollywood.

The 12th-floor rooftop is at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard, and the party is open to guests 21 and over with valid photo ID.

DJs Skemaddox, Hamooudie, Betso and PWNY play open-format sets.

Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey are the official liquor sponsors.

W Hollywood will spend Halloween night on its roof. Hollywood Horror Story, a costume party presented with MADE Nightlife and ABOVE THE CLOUDS, runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, on the newly remodeled WET Deck and Lounge, 12 stories above 6250 Hollywood Boulevard.

The open-air, poolside deck will be dressed with haunting visual installations, with premium sound and lighting and 360-degree views of the city.