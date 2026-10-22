W Hollywood Turns Its Rooftop Into Hollywood Horror Story for Halloween Night

Hollywood Horror Story takes place Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the WET Deck and Lounge atop W Hollywood.
The 12th-floor rooftop is at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard, and the party is open to guests 21 and over with valid photo ID.
DJs Skemaddox, Hamooudie, Betso and PWNY play open-format sets.
Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey are the official liquor sponsors.
W Hollywood will spend Halloween night on its roof. Hollywood Horror Story, a costume party presented with MADE Nightlife and ABOVE THE CLOUDS, runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, on the newly remodeled WET Deck and Lounge, 12 stories above 6250 Hollywood Boulevard.
The open-air, poolside deck will be dressed with haunting visual installations, with premium sound and lighting and 360-degree views of the city.
The hosts promise hundreds of guests dressed to kill and a few surprises waiting in the shadows, and the party is set up for an evening that runs well past midnight on Hollywood Boulevard.
Four DJs share the night: Skemaddox, Hamooudie, Betso and PWNY, each playing open format. Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey are the official liquor sponsors and are stocking the rooftop bars, with product showcases and drink specials built around their spirits.
A specialty ice drink luge pours the night's spirits.
Costumes are not required, though the hosts strongly encourage them. The invitation asks for your most hauntingly elegant attire. A costume contest anchors the evening, and the winner takes a $250 prize along with a bottle and a table.
A photo booth lets guests capture their costumes before the night gets late.
The deck's remodeled cabanas and lounges are available through premium hospitality packages, and private tables come with bottle service. Tickets are sold through the event's Eventbrite page, and all sales are final with no refunds or exchanges.
Guests must be 21 or older and carry a valid, original photo ID. Any valid government ID, foreign or domestic, is accepted, including passports.
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