Events

W Hollywood Turns Its Rooftop Into Hollywood Horror Story for Halloween Night

The costume party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, on the newly remodeled WET Deck, 12 stories above Hollywood Boulevard.
Lit rooftop pool deck with cabanas and lounge seating at W Hollywood at dusk
The rooftop pool deck at W Hollywood, home of Hollywood Horror Story on October 31.Courtesy of W Hollywood and MADE Nightlife
3 min read

At A Glance

  • Hollywood Horror Story takes place Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the WET Deck and Lounge atop W Hollywood.

  • The 12th-floor rooftop is at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard, and the party is open to guests 21 and over with valid photo ID.

  • DJs Skemaddox, Hamooudie, Betso and PWNY play open-format sets.

  • Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey are the official liquor sponsors.

W Hollywood will spend Halloween night on its roof. Hollywood Horror Story, a costume party presented with MADE Nightlife and ABOVE THE CLOUDS, runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, on the newly remodeled WET Deck and Lounge, 12 stories above 6250 Hollywood Boulevard.

The open-air, poolside deck will be dressed with haunting visual installations, with premium sound and lighting and 360-degree views of the city.

A group of guests in Halloween costumes posing with a costumed character inside a lounge
Guests in costume at last year's Halloween party at W Hollywood.Courtesy of MADE Nightlife

Who Is Playing the WET Deck on Halloween

The hosts promise hundreds of guests dressed to kill and a few surprises waiting in the shadows, and the party is set up for an evening that runs well past midnight on Hollywood Boulevard.

Four DJs share the night: Skemaddox, Hamooudie, Betso and PWNY, each playing open format. Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey are the official liquor sponsors and are stocking the rooftop bars, with product showcases and drink specials built around their spirits.

A specialty ice drink luge pours the night's spirits.

Two party guests in costume, one dressed as the Joker, posing close together
Costumes from last year's Halloween party at W Hollywood.Courtesy of MADE Nightlife

What to Wear to Hollywood Horror Story

Costumes are not required, though the hosts strongly encourage them. The invitation asks for your most hauntingly elegant attire. A costume contest anchors the evening, and the winner takes a $250 prize along with a bottle and a table.

A photo booth lets guests capture their costumes before the night gets late.

Two smiling guests in pirate and party costumes seated in a dark lounge
Guests in costume at last year's Halloween party at W Hollywood.Courtesy of MADE Nightlife
Two guests wearing bunny ears and black costumes posing in a wood-paneled room
Bunny ears and black corsets at last year's Halloween party at W Hollywood.Courtesy of MADE Nightlife

Tables, Cabanas and Tickets

The deck's remodeled cabanas and lounges are available through premium hospitality packages, and private tables come with bottle service. Tickets are sold through the event's Eventbrite page, and all sales are final with no refunds or exchanges.

Guests must be 21 or older and carry a valid, original photo ID. Any valid government ID, foreign or domestic, is accepted, including passports.

A guest in a tiger-print costume seated on a lounge banquette among partygoers
A guest in costume at last year's Halloween party at W Hollywood.Courtesy of MADE Nightlife
Lit rooftop pool deck with cabanas and lounge seating at W Hollywood at dusk
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