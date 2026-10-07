20 October Events Worth Going Out For in Los Angeles

Major festivals and culture: AFI FEST runs October 21-25, while Grand Ave Arts: All Access and Hollywood Forever’s Día de los Muertos celebration both take place October 24, Santa Anita Oktoberfest runs October 10-11 and 17-18.
Live music: Jack Johnson performs October 10-11, Cynthia Erivo takes the Hollywood Bowl stage October 15, and Miley follows October 16 and 18.
Family and outdoor events: CicLAvia: Heart of LA opens neighborhood streets October 11, Carved illuminates Descanso Gardens through November 1, and Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch welcomes visitors October 2-4 and 7-31. Boo at the L.A. Zoo takes place October 24-25 and October 31-November 1.
Halloween after dark: Halloween Horror Nights and Los Angeles Haunted Hayride continue on select nights through November 1. West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, Cinespia’s screening of The Thing close out October on Halloween night and A Gilded Age Halloween Affair brings cocktails, dining, and dancing to Greystone Mansion on October 31.
RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.
This guide covers 20 of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October 2026, with dates, venues and ticket links for concerts, film, cultural celebrations and Halloween events across the city.
October brings a packed calendar to Los Angeles. Cynthia Erivo and Miley Cyrus take over the Hollywood Bowl, while AFI FEST celebrates its 40th edition with five days of international cinema. Downtown opens its cultural institutions for Grand Ave Arts: All Access, and Hollywood Forever hosts a full-day Día de los Muertos celebration.
The seasonal offerings are just as varied: illuminated pumpkins at Descanso Gardens, haunted attractions in Griffith Park, and West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval.
Where: 10100 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City
When: Select days in October
Why Go: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch brings a pumpkin village, straw-bale maze, and petting zoo to Culver City for its annual Halloween celebration. Visitors can choose pumpkins, meet goats and sheep, and explore seasonal displays, with food trucks and live family entertainment adding to the weekend festivities.
Good to Know: Weekend programming includes a birds-of-prey show with admission. Activities are ticketed separately, and any Pumpkin Bucks included with admission can be redeemed toward pumpkins through October 31.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Hills
When: October 10-11, 2026
Why Go: Jack Johnson brings his SURFILMUSIC Tour to the Hollywood Bowl for two evenings of acoustic guitar, relaxed rhythms, and songs drawn from more than two decades of recordings. The concerts mark his return to touring for the first time since 2022, with the open-air amphitheater providing the setting for both performances.
Get Tickets: October 10 | October 11
Good to Know: Guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez opens the October 10 show, adding its instrumental sound to the evening’s lineup. Tickets are available separately for each night.
Where: Santa Anita Park, Arcadia
When: October 10-11 and 17-18, 2026
Why Go: Santa Anita’s Oktoberfest brings Bavarian festivities to the racetrack for two weekends of beer, pretzels, and live horse racing. Between races, the celebration continues with live music and entertainment.
Good to Know: The activity lineup includes stein-holding, costume contests, cornhole, and keg rolling, giving the festival plenty to do beyond the tasting stations.
Where: Downtown Los Angeles, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Boyle Heights, and Echo Park
When: October 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Why Go: CicLAvia opens more than 6.5 miles of streets to walking, cycling, skating, and exploring. The Heart of LA route connects six neighborhoods, turning familiar roadways into public gathering spaces for a day.
Good to Know: Participation is free, and visitors can join anywhere along the route. Free pedicab rides between hubs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Hills
When: October 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Why Go: Cynthia Erivo returns to the Hollywood Bowl for a one-night performance of her new solo show, Let Me Sing to You. The concert places the Wicked star’s voice at the center of an evening on the Bowl’s outdoor stage.
Good to Know: Erivo has teased a special guest for the performance, but the guest’s identity remains a surprise. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Hills
When: October 16 and 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Why Go: Miley Cyrus brings Bass Persuades to the Hollywood Bowl for two headline performances. The outdoor shows pair her unmistakable vocals with an opening appearance by Model/Actriz.
Get Tickets: October 16 | October 18
Good to Know: The performances take place on Friday and Sunday; there is no Miley show on Saturday, October 17. Friday’s gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Hills
When: October 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Why Go: Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett bring their SmartLess podcast to the Hollywood Bowl for an evening of unscripted conversation and comedy. The live show includes two interviews, with the hosts’ familiar banter unfolding in front of an audience.
Good to Know: Both interview guests are being kept a mystery. The announced format centers on conversation and spontaneous exchanges, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 North Spring Street, Los Angeles
When: October 17-18, 2026
Why Go: hello82 launches its first two-day outdoor music festival with 82WORLD : LA, bringing artists, fans, special activities, and exclusive live performance stages together across the 32-acre Los Angeles State Historic Park. The festival is designed as a fan-first experience, with programming running from afternoon into the night on both Saturday and Sunday.
Good to Know: The festival is all-ages and takes place rain or shine. There is no official event parking, so public transportation or rideshare is strongly recommended. Re-entry is not permitted, the event is cashless, and guests should review the clear-bag and security policies before arriving.
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Downtown Los Angeles
When: October 18-19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Why Go: Kacey Musgraves brings her Middle of Nowhere Tour to Downtown Los Angeles for two consecutive nights. Each concert pairs her headline performance with a different opening artist, giving the Sunday and Monday shows distinct bills.
Get Tickets: October 18 | October 19
Good to Know: Gabriella Rose opens on October 18, while Estevie supports the October 19 performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. both nights.
Where: TCL Chinese Theatres, Hollywood
When: October 21-25, 2026
Why Go: AFI FEST celebrates its 40th edition with 157 films from 50 countries, bringing red-carpet premieres, documentaries, international features, and short films to Hollywood. The lineup includes new work from filmmakers such as Werner Herzog, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Mike Leigh, and Céline Sciamma.
Good to Know: The program includes five red-carpet premieres, an After Dark section, and a short-film competition. Both festival passes and individual screening tickets are available.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
When: October 23-24, 2026, at 8 p.m.
Why Go: Jay-Z brings JAŸ-Z 30 to SoFi Stadium for two nights celebrating three decades since his debut album. The anniversary performances mark a major milestone in a recording career that began with Reasonable Doubt in 1996.
Get Tickets: October 23 | October 24
Good to Know: SoFi lists separate Friday and Saturday performances, both starting at 8 p.m. Suite tickets are available alongside standard concert seating.
Where: Participating cultural institutions along Grand Avenue, Downtown Los Angeles
When: October 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Why Go: Grand Avenue’s museums and performing arts organizations open their doors for a day of free performances, workshops, tours, and art-making. Highlights include spray-painting activities at The Broad, instrument exploration at Colburn, and puppet-making at MOCA.
Good to Know: The program also includes an LA Opera costume showcase, a young-artist recital, and tours of Music Center venues. Individual performances and tours have their own scheduled times within the day.
Where: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Hollywood
When: October 24, 2026, from noon to midnight
Why Go: Hollywood Forever’s 27th annual Día de los Muertos celebration brings elaborate altars, cultural traditions, and live music to the cemetery under the theme All Under One Sky Bajo un Mismo Cielo. The announced lineup includes DannyLux, Trish Toledo, Tropa Magica, and Los Shadows.
Good to Know: The celebration runs for 12 hours, with DJ sets also on the program. Guests ages 5 and older require tickets.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo, Griffith Park
When: October 24-25 and October 31-November 1, 2026
Why Go: Boo at the L.A. Zoo fills two weekends with trick-or-treating, special keeper talks, pumpkin enrichment for animals, and Halloween activities. Conservation programming introduces visitors to bats, vultures, condors, and other animals associated with the season.
Good to Know: Six candy stations operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Bob Baker Marionette Theater performs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on October 31. Activities are included with admission or membership, although pumpkin painting costs extra.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City
When: Select nights October through November 1, 2026
Why Go: Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights combines eight haunted houses with scare zones, the Terror Tram, and live entertainment. This year’s program includes Sinners, Hellraiser, and Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, alongside original haunted-house concepts.
Good to Know: The Terror Tram features Art the Clown, while The Purge: Dangerous Waters brings a live stunt show to the evening.
Where: Griffith Park, Los Angeles
When: Select nights, September 18 through November 1, 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles Haunted Hayride transforms part of Griffith Park into Midnight Falls, a fictional town filled with roaming characters, haunted attractions, and live entertainment. The signature wagon ride travels through the town’s haunted outskirts, while Elvira’s Trick or Treat Mayhem adds a maze of Halloween mischief.
Good to Know: New for 2026, Fallen Angel follows a fictional rock band whose final rehearsal ended in disaster. This year’s haywagons feature seating, and the town square includes s’mores stations and nightly performances by Monte Revolta.
Where: Descanso Gardens, La Cañada Flintridge
When: October 2 through November 1, 2026
Why Go: Carved fills Descanso Gardens with glowing jack-o’-lanterns, oversized hand-carved pumpkins, illuminated railroad displays, and woodland sculptures. This year’s additions include new labyrinth sculptures by Helsinki-based artist Alexander Reichstein, marking his first exhibition in the United States.
Good to Know: Halloween-night admission includes trick-or-treating on October 31. Seasonal food and drinks are available throughout the experience, and tickets are booked for a selected date and entry time.
Where: Santa Monica Boulevard between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood
When: October 31, 2026, from 6 to 11 p.m.
Why Go: West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval transforms a mile of Santa Monica Boulevard into an outdoor costume celebration. Thousands of elaborately dressed revelers fill the boulevard, with food trucks and a live DJ stage at San Vicente Boulevard.
Good to Know: The street celebration is free. Nearby bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues also host their own Halloween events, extending the festivities throughout West Hollywood.
Where: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Hollywood
When: October 31, 2026; gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Why Go: Cinespia celebrates Halloween with John Carpenter’s The Thing, bringing the Antarctic horror classic to an outdoor cemetery screening. The evening expands into a Halloween party with dancing, themed cocktails, and a candy crawl.
Good to Know: Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded in the costume contest. The event also includes a free photo booth.
Where: Greystone Mansion & Gardens, Beverly Hills
When: October 31, 2026
Why Go: Greystone Mansion opens after hours for a Halloween celebration surrounded by floral couture inspired by HBO’s The Gilded Age. Guests can explore the Fleurs de Villes exhibition, enjoy live music and dancing, and take part in tarot readings and a costume competition within the historic Beverly Hills estate.
Good to Know: Admission includes two drinks, a themed cocktail and wine, plus a carvery buffet, charcuterie, and grazing stations. The evening is limited to 250 guests ages 21 and older, with prizes awarded in the costume competition.
Prices, availability, hours, and offerings were accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. RESIDENT encourages responsible enjoyment. Please drink responsibly; must be of legal drinking age.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.