Shoes for a Cure Opens Its Third Miami Design District Edition at Mother Wolf

Shoes for a Cure opened its third annual Miami Design District initiative on October 15 with a dinner and auction at Mother Wolf Miami.
Proceeds support breast cancer research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC South Florida Live, led the live auction.
The New York charity shoe sale runs October 21-25 at Chelsea Market, with 10,000 pairs donated by footwear and fashion brands.
Shoes for a Cure returned to the Miami Design District for its third year on Thursday, October 15, with an opening-night dinner at Mother Wolf Miami in support of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The evening followed in-store shopping events at Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Ferragamo, Manolo Blahnik and Sevan Bıçakçı, and closed with live and silent auctions whose proceeds go to breast cancer research and patient care.
The Miami program ran October 15-18, with a percentage of sales at participating Design District boutiques donated to the cause.
Explore more at shoesforacure.org
Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC South Florida Live, hosted the evening and led the live auction. Lots included tickets to a Harry Styles concert, a stay at The St. Regis New York, a luxury escape at The Boca Raton, courtside seats to a Miami Heat game and an elevated at-home omakase dining experience.
The 2026 Miami initiative was chaired by Nabil Aliffi, Maria Buccellati, Marile Lopez, Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, Eva Nakvosas, Dr. Stephen Nimer, Craig Robins, Carrie Rubin and Kristin Sanchez. Guests included Laure Heriard Dubreuil, Sandi Mines, president of the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, and Sarah Lubas, the foundation's co-chair.
"We are honored to have them back for a third year in the Miami Design District," said Craig Robins, president and CEO of Dacra and chair of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Through my work with Sylvester, I see support from organizations like Shoes for a Cure translate into research and day-to-day care for patients and families."
Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of Sylvester, noted that the center was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the No. 1 cancer program in Florida and No. 23 in the nation.
The initiative now moves to New York from October 19 to 25. Its five-day charity shoe sale runs Wednesday, October 21, through Sunday, October 25, at Chelsea Market, with 10,000 pairs of footwear for women, men and children donated by brands including Veronica Beard, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, Marc Fisher, Larroude, Birkenstock and ASICS. More than 450 volunteers staff the sale, which benefits breast cancer research at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Shoes for a Cure is the signature initiative of the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, which has raised more than $65 million for breast cancer research over more than three decades.
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