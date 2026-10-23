Events

Shoes for a Cure Opens Its Third Miami Design District Edition at Mother Wolf

The October 15 dinner and auction benefited Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the initiative now moves to New York for its five-day charity shoe sale at Chelsea Market.
A group of event chairs in evening wear standing together inside the Mother Wolf dining room
Marile Lopez, Dr. Susan Kesmode, Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, Dr. Stephen Nimer, Kristin Sanchez, Eva Nakvosas and Nabil Aliffi at Mother Wolf Miami.World Red Eye
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Shoes for a Cure opened its third annual Miami Design District initiative on October 15 with a dinner and auction at Mother Wolf Miami.

  • Proceeds support breast cancer research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

  • Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC South Florida Live, led the live auction.

  • The New York charity shoe sale runs October 21-25 at Chelsea Market, with 10,000 pairs donated by footwear and fashion brands.

Shoes for a Cure returned to the Miami Design District for its third year on Thursday, October 15, with an opening-night dinner at Mother Wolf Miami in support of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The evening followed in-store shopping events at Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Ferragamo, Manolo Blahnik and Sevan Bıçakçı, and closed with live and silent auctions whose proceeds go to breast cancer research and patient care.

The Miami program ran October 15-18, with a percentage of sales at participating Design District boutiques donated to the cause.

Explore more at shoesforacure.org

Clear podium printed with the Shoes for a Cure Miami logo under purple light
Shoes for a Cure Miami signage at the opening-night dinner.World Red Eye
Woman in a blue ombre gown posing before a Shoes for a Cure step-and-repeat
Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC South Florida Live, who led the evening's live auction.World Red Eye

What Went Up for Auction at Mother Wolf

Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC South Florida Live, hosted the evening and led the live auction. Lots included tickets to a Harry Styles concert, a stay at The St. Regis New York, a luxury escape at The Boca Raton, courtside seats to a Miami Heat game and an elevated at-home omakase dining experience.

The 2026 Miami initiative was chaired by Nabil Aliffi, Maria Buccellati, Marile Lopez, Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, Eva Nakvosas, Dr. Stephen Nimer, Craig Robins, Carrie Rubin and Kristin Sanchez. Guests included Laure Heriard Dubreuil, Sandi Mines, president of the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, and Sarah Lubas, the foundation's co-chair.

Backlit Mother Wolf wall sign framed by plant leaves in a dark room
Mother Wolf Miami hosted the October 15 dinner.World Red Eye
Seven women seated around a round dinner table set with wine glasses
Halyna Salabay-Abraham, Sara Soueid, Maria and Lucrezia Buccellati, Natacha Lamour-Nahim, Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Sarah Lubas.World Red Eye

Why Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Is the Miami Beneficiary

"We are honored to have them back for a third year in the Miami Design District," said Craig Robins, president and CEO of Dacra and chair of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Through my work with Sylvester, I see support from organizations like Shoes for a Cure translate into research and day-to-day care for patients and families."

Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of Sylvester, noted that the center was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the No. 1 cancer program in Florida and No. 23 in the nation.

Diners at candlelit tables as one guest lifts a numbered bidding paddle
A bidder raises a paddle during the auction at Mother Wolf Miami.World Red Eye
A woman in a patterned outfit and a man in a dark suit before the event backdrop
Danielle Merollo and Dr. Stephen Nimer, director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.World Red Eye

Where Shoes for a Cure Goes Next in New York

The initiative now moves to New York from October 19 to 25. Its five-day charity shoe sale runs Wednesday, October 21, through Sunday, October 25, at Chelsea Market, with 10,000 pairs of footwear for women, men and children donated by brands including Veronica Beard, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, Marc Fisher, Larroude, Birkenstock and ASICS. More than 450 volunteers staff the sale, which benefits breast cancer research at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Shoes for a Cure is the signature initiative of the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, which has raised more than $65 million for breast cancer research over more than three decades.

A marble table displaying wrapped auction items between two table lamps
Auction items on display at the Shoes for a Cure dinner.World Red Eye
A group of event chairs in evening wear standing together inside the Mother Wolf dining room
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A group of event chairs in evening wear standing together inside the Mother Wolf dining room
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