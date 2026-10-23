Shoes for a Cure Opens Its Third Miami Design District Edition at Mother Wolf

Shoes for a Cure opened its third annual Miami Design District initiative on October 15 with a dinner and auction at Mother Wolf Miami.

Proceeds support breast cancer research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC South Florida Live, led the live auction.

The New York charity shoe sale runs October 21-25 at Chelsea Market, with 10,000 pairs donated by footwear and fashion brands.

Shoes for a Cure returned to the Miami Design District for its third year on Thursday, October 15, with an opening-night dinner at Mother Wolf Miami in support of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The evening followed in-store shopping events at Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Ferragamo, Manolo Blahnik and Sevan Bıçakçı, and closed with live and silent auctions whose proceeds go to breast cancer research and patient care.

The Miami program ran October 15-18, with a percentage of sales at participating Design District boutiques donated to the cause.