Events

Rosa Sky Rooftop Stages Rosa Obscura, a Circus After Dark, for Halloween in Brickell

Two nights, October 30 and 31, with a fortune teller, a Tunnel of Love photo moment, themed cocktails and DJ Tasa on Saturday
Rooftop bar bathed in pink light with high-rise towers in the background at dusk
Rosa Sky Rooftop's bar, lit in pink, with the Brickell skyline beyond.Rosa Sky Rooftop
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Rosa Obscura runs two nights, Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Brickell.
  • The rooftop is dressed as a circus after dark: a popcorn stand, a fortune teller area, clown decor and a Tunnel of Love photo moment.
  • Themed cocktails include The Vanishing Act (Grey Goose, pumpkin, hazelnut liqueur, Licor 43) and the Killer Cherry (Patrón Blanco, cherry, lemon, agave).
  • Rosa Sky's resident DJs play both nights, with DJ Tasa on Saturday; costumes are encouraged and reservations run through Tock.

Rosa Sky Rooftop is giving Halloween weekend a circus theme. Rosa Obscura takes over the Brickell rooftop on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, with themed cocktails, live DJs and a set of decor that leans playful rather than gory: a popcorn stand, a fortune teller area, clown touches and a Tunnel of Love built for photographs, all against the rooftop's skyline views.

Costumes are encouraged. Reservations are through Tock, and the rooftop is selling the weekend as a different kind of Halloween for Brickell: fewer haunted-house tricks, more carnival staging and skyline.

What Is on the Rosa Obscura Menu

The styling is the draw. Rosa Sky's own press images show the direction: candied apples and corn dogs on pink satin, white-gloved hands around coupe glasses, a marquee star and a popcorn box. The fortune teller area and the Tunnel of Love give guests somewhere to pose before the night gets loud.

The bar built two cocktails for the weekend. The Vanishing Act pairs Grey Goose Vodka with pumpkin, hazelnut liqueur and Licor 43. The Killer Cherry is Patrón Blanco Tequila with cherry, lemon and agave.

The food follows the circus theme. Smoked andouille corn dogs come with gochujang ketchup and aji amarillo mustard, and the Rocket Caramel Apple Lollipop is finished with a chocolate canela sauce.

Neither drink is a novelty for its own sake. The Vanishing Act reads as an autumn cocktail with a pumpkin and hazelnut base, while the Killer Cherry keeps to tequila, citrus and agave with a cherry note for the season. Both are available across the two nights.

Corn dogs, candied apples, a popcorn box and two cocktails styled on pink satin
Rosa Obscura's circus-inspired bites and cocktails, including the Killer Cherry and the Rocket Caramel Apple Lollipop.Rosa Sky Rooftop
Bar stools and tables under a canopy glowing pink and red at night
The lounge under the rooftop canopy.Rosa Sky Rooftop

Who Is Playing

Rosa Sky's resident DJs hold the booth across both nights, with DJ Tasa joining on Saturday, October 31. The rooftop promises additional live entertainment and what it calls surprises through the weekend, which it has not detailed.

The rooftop's regular format carries through: open-air seating, the bar glowing pink, and views that take in the towers of Brickell on every side. Rosa Obscura layers the circus on top of that rather than replacing it.

Gloved hands holding two cocktails beside a lit marquee star and popcorn
White gloves and a lit star: the Rosa Obscura styling for Halloween weekend.Rosa Sky Rooftop
Aerial night view of a high-rise with a lit rooftop terrace and city streets below
Rosa Sky Rooftop from above, with the party lights on.Rosa Sky Rooftop

When and Where

Rosa Obscura runs Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Brickell, Miami. Reservations are on Tock at exploretock.com/rosasky.

For a city with no shortage of Halloween parties, the pitch here is the setting: a rooftop with Brickell on every side, a bar that wrote its own cocktails for the occasion, and a theme that photographs well before the DJs take over.

For more information, visit exploretock.com/rosasky.

Rooftop seating area with a palm tree overlooking Brickell towers in late light
The rooftop terrace at golden hour.Rosa Sky Rooftop
Two guests in evening wear lean toward a fortune-teller machine on a rooftop at night
Guests at the Rosa Sky fortune teller.Rosa Sky Rooftop
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