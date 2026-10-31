Events

Clinics Can Help Names Honorees for Its 5th Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon

Jena Sims Koepka, Danielle Ford and Nicholas A. Mastroianni III will be recognized December 4 at The Ben in West Palm Beach.
Portrait of Danielle Ford in glasses and a houndstooth jacket
Danielle Ford, recipient of the Advocacy Award.Courtesy of Clinics Can Help
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Clinics Can Help's 5th Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon is Friday, December 4, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at The Ben, 251 N. Narcissus Ave., West Palm Beach.
  • Honorees are Jena Sims Koepka (Inspiration Award), Danielle Ford (Advocacy Award) and Nicholas A. Mastroianni III (Philanthropy Award).
  • The luncheon benefits the Cribs Project, which provides safe cribs and essential medical equipment to newborns and infants in need.
  • Tickets are $300; tables and sponsorships are available.

Clinics Can Help will honor three South Florida philanthropists and community leaders at its 5th Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon on Friday, December 4, at The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach. Jena Sims Koepka receives the Inspiration Award, Danielle Ford the Advocacy Award and Nicholas A. Mastroianni III the Philanthropy Award.

The luncheon benefits the organization's Cribs Project, which provides safe cribs and essential medical equipment to newborns and infants in need.

Jena Sims Koepka, Inspiration Award

Sims Koepka is a philanthropist and entrepreneur, a former Miss Georgia Teen USA and the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. As founder and president of HBBQ's, Inc. (Has-Been Beauty Queens), she created the Pageant of Hope, an international initiative that celebrates individuality, confidence and inclusion.

Her connection to the cause is personal. She and her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, welcomed their son, Crew, six weeks early, and he spent 20 days in the NICU. She also serves as a chair and emcee for Best Buddies Palm Beach, unLIMBited Foundation, Bella's Angels and Little Smiles.

Portrait of Jena Sims Koepka in a green halter top against a blue backdrop
Jena Sims Koepka, recipient of the Inspiration Award.Courtesy of Clinics Can Help

Danielle Ford, Advocacy Award

Ford leads with the LEEDS Foundation to bridge resource gaps for children, adults and veterans with disabilities throughout Palm Beach County. Born two months prematurely, she and her twin sister, Christina, have cerebral palsy.

Her own experience obtaining specialized medical equipment and support shapes her commitment to helping individuals and families find the resources to live more independently.

Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, Philanthropy Award

Mastroianni, a Palm Beach County business leader, supports philanthropic work with his family through the Mastroianni Family Foundation. A multiyear, multimillion-dollar contribution helped establish the Mastroianni Family Pediatric Emergency Department at Jupiter Medical Center, which provides specialized emergency care to more than 3,000 children a year.

The foundation also supports Hannah's Home of South Florida, which provides safe housing and essential resources to vulnerable mothers and their babies. Mastroianni is a father of four.

Portrait of Nicholas A. Mastroianni III
Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, recipient of the Philanthropy Award.Courtesy of Clinics Can Help

The Luncheon at The Ben

"Each of this year's honorees represents a different but equally powerful form of impact," said Owen O'Neill, CEO of Clinics Can Help. "Their stories remind us why access matters and why community support can make such a profound difference in the lives of children and families."

Monika Sundstrom chairs the luncheon, with Soledad O'Brien as honorary chair and Hollani Davis of WPTV as emcee. The program includes entertainment, a guest speaker, a silent auction and the awards.

The luncheon begins at 10:30 a.m. at The Ben, 251 N. Narcissus Ave. Tickets are $300, with tables and sponsorships available through clinicscanhelp.org or (561) 640-2995.

For more information, visit clinicscanhelp.org.

Portrait of Danielle Ford in glasses and a houndstooth jacket
Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County serves up Paddles for a Purpose
Portrait of Danielle Ford in glasses and a houndstooth jacket
Cleveland Clinic Partners with Huizenga Park for Free Wellness Series in Fort Lauderdale

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Philanthropy
Palm Beach
Charity Events