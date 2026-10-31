Clinics Can Help Names Honorees for Its 5th Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon

At a Glance
Clinics Can Help will honor three South Florida philanthropists and community leaders at its 5th Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon on Friday, December 4, at The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach. Jena Sims Koepka receives the Inspiration Award, Danielle Ford the Advocacy Award and Nicholas A. Mastroianni III the Philanthropy Award.
The luncheon benefits the organization's Cribs Project, which provides safe cribs and essential medical equipment to newborns and infants in need.
Sims Koepka is a philanthropist and entrepreneur, a former Miss Georgia Teen USA and the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. As founder and president of HBBQ's, Inc. (Has-Been Beauty Queens), she created the Pageant of Hope, an international initiative that celebrates individuality, confidence and inclusion.
Her connection to the cause is personal. She and her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, welcomed their son, Crew, six weeks early, and he spent 20 days in the NICU. She also serves as a chair and emcee for Best Buddies Palm Beach, unLIMBited Foundation, Bella's Angels and Little Smiles.
Ford leads with the LEEDS Foundation to bridge resource gaps for children, adults and veterans with disabilities throughout Palm Beach County. Born two months prematurely, she and her twin sister, Christina, have cerebral palsy.
Her own experience obtaining specialized medical equipment and support shapes her commitment to helping individuals and families find the resources to live more independently.
Mastroianni, a Palm Beach County business leader, supports philanthropic work with his family through the Mastroianni Family Foundation. A multiyear, multimillion-dollar contribution helped establish the Mastroianni Family Pediatric Emergency Department at Jupiter Medical Center, which provides specialized emergency care to more than 3,000 children a year.
The foundation also supports Hannah's Home of South Florida, which provides safe housing and essential resources to vulnerable mothers and their babies. Mastroianni is a father of four.
"Each of this year's honorees represents a different but equally powerful form of impact," said Owen O'Neill, CEO of Clinics Can Help. "Their stories remind us why access matters and why community support can make such a profound difference in the lives of children and families."
Monika Sundstrom chairs the luncheon, with Soledad O'Brien as honorary chair and Hollani Davis of WPTV as emcee. The program includes entertainment, a guest speaker, a silent auction and the awards.
The luncheon begins at 10:30 a.m. at The Ben, 251 N. Narcissus Ave. Tickets are $300, with tables and sponsorships available through clinicscanhelp.org or (561) 640-2995.
For more information, visit clinicscanhelp.org.
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