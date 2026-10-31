NYC Marathon 2026: Where Runners Eat, Refuel and Celebrate on November 1

At a Glance
The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon returns on Sunday, November 1, and this year's race marks 50 years of the five-borough course. Thousands of runners and spectators will spend the day on 26.2 miles of city streets, which raises the practical question: where to carb-load on Saturday, where to stand on Sunday, and where to eat once the medal is on.
Seven restaurants have answered with marathon specials and convenient tables along the route. Several of the offers require the finisher's medal and apply to the medal holder only.
Matter is offering complimentary electrolytes in celebration of marathon weekend. The health-focused, fast-casual restaurant lets guests customize meals down to the gram while tracking protein, carbohydrates and fats in real time. The menu is 100 percent gluten-free, seed oil-free and free of ultra-processed ingredients, with options such as Mediterranean Chicken, Grass-Fed Miso Shredded Beef and Miso Glazed Salmon.
For carb loading, Travelers Poets & Friends at 457 Sixth Avenue is the West Village stop. The Italian bistro, bakery, café and specialty market serves freshly baked breads, handmade pastas and Italian dishes, for a sit-down pasta dinner or specialties to take home.
12 Chairs Williamsburg sits near the marathon route and serves a family-style meal for spectators who want brunch before heading to the barricades.
Gotham Burger Social Club, also in Williamsburg, is the stop for smash burgers before or after cheering on the runners.
Sakasama, the Midtown Japanese hand roll bar, is taking 20 percent off the check for marathon runners who show their finisher medal. The offer is valid for the individual medal holder only.
The marathon finishes in Central Park near West 67th Street, and Miriam Upper West Side is approximately a 15-minute walk from the finish line. Its Mediterranean comfort food makes it the gathering spot for runners and their cheering squads.
Chelsea Living Room at 243 West 14th Street is inviting finishers to a complimentary Sunday Roast from 2 p.m. until close on November 1, with the finisher medal as the ticket. Inspired by owner Dylan Grace's Irish roots, the spread includes Wagyu top sirloin, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, butter-glazed carrots, charred broccolini, bread stuffing, baby gem salad and Irish stout gravy. A live DJ plays from 6 to 10 p.m. The offer is valid for the individual medal holder only, and a reserved seat at the bar or in the restaurant is required.
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