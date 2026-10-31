Events

NYC Marathon 2026: Where Runners Eat, Refuel and Celebrate on November 1

Free electrolytes, a complimentary Sunday Roast for finishers and brunch tables along the Williamsburg route
Overhead view of two people sharing bowls and drinks at a wooden table
A meal at Matter, which is offering runners complimentary electrolytes over marathon weekend.Patrick Dolande
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon runs Sunday, November 1, marking 50 years of the five-borough course.
  • Matter is giving runners complimentary electrolytes over marathon weekend; Sakasama takes 20 percent off the check for finishers who show their medal.
  • Chelsea Living Room serves finishers a complimentary Sunday Roast from 2 p.m. until close, with a DJ from 6 to 10 p.m.; a reserved seat is required.
  • 12 Chairs and Gotham Burger Social Club sit near the route in Williamsburg; Miriam Upper West Side is about a 15-minute walk from the Central Park finish.

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon returns on Sunday, November 1, and this year's race marks 50 years of the five-borough course. Thousands of runners and spectators will spend the day on 26.2 miles of city streets, which raises the practical question: where to carb-load on Saturday, where to stand on Sunday, and where to eat once the medal is on.

Seven restaurants have answered with marathon specials and convenient tables along the route. Several of the offers require the finisher's medal and apply to the medal holder only.

Where to Fuel Before the Race

Matter is offering complimentary electrolytes in celebration of marathon weekend. The health-focused, fast-casual restaurant lets guests customize meals down to the gram while tracking protein, carbohydrates and fats in real time. The menu is 100 percent gluten-free, seed oil-free and free of ultra-processed ingredients, with options such as Mediterranean Chicken, Grass-Fed Miso Shredded Beef and Miso Glazed Salmon.

For carb loading, Travelers Poets & Friends at 457 Sixth Avenue is the West Village stop. The Italian bistro, bakery, café and specialty market serves freshly baked breads, handmade pastas and Italian dishes, for a sit-down pasta dinner or specialties to take home.

Woman reaching for an orange Matter takeout bag on a wooden shelf
Orange takeout bags on the shelves at Matter.Patrick Dolande
Restaurant counter with pendant lights and shelves of orange takeout bags
The counter at Matter.Patrick Dolande

Where to Watch in Williamsburg

12 Chairs Williamsburg sits near the marathon route and serves a family-style meal for spectators who want brunch before heading to the barricades.

Gotham Burger Social Club, also in Williamsburg, is the stop for smash burgers before or after cheering on the runners.

Candlelit table with a plated roast, red wine and a cocktail in a dark dining room
The Sunday Roast at Chelsea Living Room, complimentary for marathon finishers on November 1.Courtesy of Chelsea Living Room

Where Finishers Eat and Celebrate

Sakasama, the Midtown Japanese hand roll bar, is taking 20 percent off the check for marathon runners who show their finisher medal. The offer is valid for the individual medal holder only.

The marathon finishes in Central Park near West 67th Street, and Miriam Upper West Side is approximately a 15-minute walk from the finish line. Its Mediterranean comfort food makes it the gathering spot for runners and their cheering squads.

Chelsea Living Room at 243 West 14th Street is inviting finishers to a complimentary Sunday Roast from 2 p.m. until close on November 1, with the finisher medal as the ticket. Inspired by owner Dylan Grace's Irish roots, the spread includes Wagyu top sirloin, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, butter-glazed carrots, charred broccolini, bread stuffing, baby gem salad and Irish stout gravy. A live DJ plays from 6 to 10 p.m. The offer is valid for the individual medal holder only, and a reserved seat at the bar or in the restaurant is required.

Close view of sliced roast beef with a gravy boat and fresh herbs
Sliced roast with gravy and herbs at Chelsea Living Room.Courtesy of Chelsea Living Room
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